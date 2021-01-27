Paid Content
Grenada: Travel Visa free to the UK, Schengen countries and beyond with Grenada Citizenship by Investment
Range Developments offers the most efficient process for the acquisition of Citizenship by Investment in Grenada.
Having restructured, redeveloped and re-launched its Citizenship by Investment Programme in 2013, Grenada has become the most popular, the most desirable and most sought-after second citizenship option globally.
Through Grenada’s citizenship by investment programme, successful applicants are able to obtain a passport that allows visa-free travel to more than 140 countries and territories – including the United Kingdom, the Schengen Zone, Russia and China.
The island nation fondly referred to as Spice Island, offers Nigerian investors the chance to secure a better future for themselves and their families. It provides investors the ability to hedge themselves against political, social and economic headwinds.
The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) is designed to offer investors and their families superior privileges unlike any other CIP program whether in the Caribbean or elsewhere. Your investment provides peace of mind and security for a lifetime and is backed by the expertise of Range Developments, the only developer in the Caribbean to have successfully delivered two luxury hotel properties – the Park Hyatt in St Kitts and the Kempinski in Dominica. Range Developments’ third project, the Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada, is underway.
With close to a decade of expertise under its belt, Range Developments offers the most efficient process for the acquisition of Citizenship by Investment in Grenada. In this period Range Developments has assisted over 4,000 individuals with their second citizenship application across the Caribbean. Range Developments is a well-known brand amongst Nigerian High Net Worth Individuals.
All you need as an Investor and prospective Grenadian citizen is to invest USD $220,000 (in addition to applicable government fees – approximately USD $80,000 for a family of four) in an approved Government Real Estate Project – Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada, being the clear market-leading project. The investor needs to retain the investment for five years after which time it can be sold to another individual, who can also apply for Grenadian citizenship whilst the original investor retains their citizenship in perpetuity.
Obtaining citizenship is efficient and expeditious – the process typically takes between 90-120 days without the need to reside in or even visit Grenada. Further, no interview, education or management experience is required for an Investor.
By participating in the Citizenship-by-Investment Program of Grenada, investors will enjoy global benefits and secure investment in one of the world’s best hospitality brands. Some other perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments include:
TRAVEL PRIVILEGES: Enjoy worldwide visa-free travel privileges on arrival to over 140+ countries including Schengen member states, the UK, Schengen Zone, China and Russia.
COST-EFFECTIVE FOR CHILDREN: Second-generation dependents are subject to a fee of only USD $2,000 for two children.
COVERS THE ENTIRE FAMILY: Your siblings, children and parents are also eligible to receive the Grenada travel benefits. Your family members can be included into a citizenship application. Siblings (unmarried and without children) of the main applicant and his spouse, children below the age of 30 (there is no educational requirement), and parents (there is no financial dependency requirement) can also be added to the application.
QUICK AND EASY PROCESSING: Quick and easy processing means you will be granted citizenship in 120 days or less. No physical residency requirements, no requirement to travel to Grenada during the application process and no interview, education or management experience required.
ACCESS TO WORK IN THE US: Grenada is the only citizenship by investment jurisdiction in the Caribbean whose citizens have access to the E-2 investor’s visa of the USA (the qualifying investment to obtain an E-2 visa starts from 100,000 US dollars) and can reside in the US with their families. The spouse of the E-2 applicant can work anywhere in the USA after obtaining a work permit and the children will study for free in public schools. The E-2 investor enjoy tax benefits if he is residing in the USA less than 122 days a year, in that the investor is not taxed on their worldwide income.
PEACE OF MIND AND LIFETIME SECURITY: Your investment provides peace of mind and security for a lifetime, and is backed by the expertise of Range Developments, the only developer in the Caribbean to have successfully delivered two luxury hotel properties.
TAX BENEFITS AND INCENTIVES (such as no foreign income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax, etc).
Website: www.rangedevelopments.com
For more information, please contact:
+971527324097
Crowdyvest celebrates one year of connecting sponsors to impact-driven opportunities
Launches Dollar Savings Feature…
Crowdyvest Limited, Nigeria’s foremost fintech platform which connects people to impact-driven opportunities, is today celebrating one year of impacting lives and impactful growth in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Crowdyvest is a registered cooperative society with an impact-driven tech platform that creates financial solutions for a community of individuals and organizations that are committed to long-term growth and financial freedom in alignment with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Established in 2019, the company was borne out of the need to create opportunities for individuals to save and fund profitable projects, and also provide access to finance for credible businesses in various sectors of the economy. The company currently works with different impact partners that operate within the agricultural sector (Farmcrowdy, Greenhills Cassava Farmstead, Rice Afrika), transportation sector (Plentywaka), Real estate (Rent Small Small, Habitat Trust Limited) and Healthcare (Crenov8).
Temitope Omotolani, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Crowdyvest says that “we are excited about the community we have created so far and the interdependence between our savers, sponsors and impact partners working together to collectively achieve their individual goals, and more importantly contributing towards the achievement of the 17 SDGs. The last 365 days have been a dream come true. However, the reward for good work is more work and we hope to have more people join our community as we build together the future we all desire for our nation and the generations to come”.
Since inception, the company has successfully raised funds for 24 projects, worked with nine (9) impact partners, and impacted four (4) sectors of the economy across 17 states. Crowdyvest app has over 85,000 users in her community and also comes with features such as Saving, which gives you multiple savings options with our Vault, Pace and Flex savings plans, Naira-dollars savings, project and pooled sponsorships and many more.
Join a Crowdyvest Tribe today and watch out for our Flash sales this Friday
For additional information on Crowdyvest or interview requests with the Managing Director, Tope Omotolani, contact Tony [email protected].
About Crowdyvest
Crowdyvest is an impact-driven tech company that creates financial solutions for a community of individuals and organizations that are committed to long-term growth and financial freedom in alignment with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Our mission is to provide all-in-one financial solutions for individuals and businesses to achieve short or long term goals while facilitation impactful growth in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Our Vision is to be the leading impact-focused financial solution driven by digital technology with a community of over 5 million members by 2025. We are committed to introducing you to the smarter way to get your money working for you. To learn more, please visit https://www.crowdyvest.com/ or follow Crowdyvest on Twitter, @Crowdyvestng, Instagram, @Crowdyvestng, and LinkedIn @Crowdyvest
NOVA Merchant Bank promotes staff, flags-off Executive Trainee Scheme
The annual programme is expected to turn the trainees into well-rounded bankers by its conclusion.
NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria, began 2021 on a high note as it announced several promotions for its employees who excelled in the performance of their responsibilities.
The Bank announced on Monday that the promotions are in line with its goal of building a high-performance culture, adding that they cut across most grade levels including General Manager subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr Nath Ude, explained that the Bank set out to reward its deserving staff who had in the last few years put in a lot of effort to ensure it achieved its goals of providing premium services to its growing clientele at every opportunity.
“These promotions, given the current operating context, represent a strong commitment by the Bank to put the right incentives in place to drive performance across the organisation,” he stated.
On his part, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, pointed out that the management of the Bank was involved in continuous training and retraining to ensure its highly qualified staff are equipped with the needed tools to surpass customer expectations.
“The Board remains committed to ensure the Bank has a deep talent pool aligned to the achievement of its strategic objectives. We will continue to support the management team to ensure this is realised,” Oduoza explained.
As a fast-growing new business with the resultant need for expansion in all frontiers, the Bank has painstakingly ensured that key positions are occupied by well-grounded professionals through a combination of internal promotion and careful recruitment of good talents.
It is interesting to note that only recently, the Bank launched the NOVA Executive Trainee Scheme (NETS) programme where “best in class” fresh hires are trained for six to nine months in a state-of-the-art training school in an effort to develop its pipeline of leaders. The annual programme, which commenced with the first stream on the 4th of January 2021, is expected to turn the trainees into well-rounded bankers by its conclusion. This substantial deployment of resources further highlights the Bank’s dedication towards training and developing talent.
NOVA Merchant Bank Limited is a licensed, investment-grade rated merchant bank in Nigeria. It offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering Wholesale Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, Trade Services, Deposit Taking, Lending Activities, Transaction Banking, Cash Management and Digital Banking.
Propelling Financial Inclusion in Nigeria – The journey so far
YDFS rolled out MoMo Agent service across Nigeria to provide safe and accessible money transfer services to financially underserved communities.
Just a decade ago, Nigeria was heavily dependent on the traditional banking model for financial services and transactions. The need to transform the industry was obvious. In the eastern part of Africa, Kenya had begun the financial turn with M-Pesa. Launched in 2007, the service allows users to pay bills and send money through mobile phones or an agent network, regardless of whether they have bank accounts. As a result, the service impacted access to economic services with financial inclusion in Kenya rising from 27% in 2006 to 83% in 2019.
In 2012, Nigeria took major steps in its journey by launching the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS). The main goal of the NFIS is to ensure that 80% of Nigerian adults are financially included by 2020. Before this, the formal use of financial services by the adult population stood at 36.3% in 2010. To achieve the 2020 goal, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also introduced agent banking guidelines to operators. The guidelines allow mobile money operators and other financial institutions to appoint third parties as agents to provide these services on their behalf. The strategy spiked innovation in the financial services sector in Nigeria and by 2017, CBN had given over 20 licenses to mobile money operators.
According to the 2018 Access to Financial Services Survey by Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), 36.6 million adults, representing 36.8% of Nigeria’s adult population, were still financially excluded.
In a recent survey by Augusto & Co on Consumer Digital Banking, only 34% of the respondents said they had experienced the service of digital banks. Only 17% of respondents above the age of 55 are aware of their services, while for people aged 41-54, the awareness rate stood at 31%.
This spells the need for deeper agent banking if Nigeria is to attain the NFIS target.
In 2019, Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS) rolled out MoMo Agent service across Nigeria to provide safe and accessible money transfer services to financially underserved communities. A subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, YDFS utilises its wide network of over 108,000 agents to deliver these services to under and unbanked communities. Recently, the financial service provider expanded to further deepen the financial inclusion drive, with the MoMo agent service now providing bill payment, cash deposit and withdrawal, data and airtime purchase, and bulk disbursement services to anywhere in Nigeria without a bank account.
Despite the advent of the pandemic and the antecedent economic variables that were brought to play in 2020, the CBN recently reviewed and revised the financial inclusion strategy to understand the current state of financial inclusion in Nigeria, assessing past approaches, lessons learnt, research reports, data analysis and stakeholder engagements. It’s key findings state that Nigeria has made significant progress to implement the NFIS.
It is imperative that as a country we do not lose sight of the future we all dream of- one where more individuals of the nation can boast of financial freedom that boosts our economy and places us alongside many developed nations. The journey into the next decade will show how well we achieve this.