Grenada: Travel Visa free to the UK, Schengen countries and beyond with Grenada Citizenship by Investment

Having restructured, redeveloped and re-launched its Citizenship by Investment Programme in 2013, Grenada has become the most popular, the most desirable and most sought-after second citizenship option globally.

Through Grenada’s citizenship by investment programme, successful applicants are able to obtain a passport that allows visa-free travel to more than 140 countries and territories – including the United Kingdom, the Schengen Zone, Russia and China.

The island nation fondly referred to as Spice Island, offers Nigerian investors the chance to secure a better future for themselves and their families. It provides investors the ability to hedge themselves against political, social and economic headwinds.

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) is designed to offer investors and their families superior privileges unlike any other CIP program whether in the Caribbean or elsewhere. Your investment provides peace of mind and security for a lifetime and is backed by the expertise of Range Developments, the only developer in the Caribbean to have successfully delivered two luxury hotel properties – the Park Hyatt in St Kitts and the Kempinski in Dominica. Range Developments’ third project, the Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada, is underway.

With close to a decade of expertise under its belt, Range Developments offers the most efficient process for the acquisition of Citizenship by Investment in Grenada. In this period Range Developments has assisted over 4,000 individuals with their second citizenship application across the Caribbean. Range Developments is a well-known brand amongst Nigerian High Net Worth Individuals.

All you need as an Investor and prospective Grenadian citizen is to invest USD $220,000 (in addition to applicable government fees – approximately USD $80,000 for a family of four) in an approved Government Real Estate Project – Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada, being the clear market-leading project. The investor needs to retain the investment for five years after which time it can be sold to another individual, who can also apply for Grenadian citizenship whilst the original investor retains their citizenship in perpetuity.

Obtaining citizenship is efficient and expeditious – the process typically takes between 90-120 days without the need to reside in or even visit Grenada. Further, no interview, education or management experience is required for an Investor.

By participating in the Citizenship-by-Investment Program of Grenada, investors will enjoy global benefits and secure investment in one of the world’s best hospitality brands. Some other perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments include:

TRAVEL PRIVILEGES: Enjoy worldwide visa-free travel privileges on arrival to over 140+ countries including Schengen member states, the UK, Schengen Zone, China and Russia.

COST-EFFECTIVE FOR CHILDREN: Second-generation dependents are subject to a fee of only USD $2,000 for two children.

COVERS THE ENTIRE FAMILY: Your siblings, children and parents are also eligible to receive the Grenada travel benefits. Your family members can be included into a citizenship application. Siblings (unmarried and without children) of the main applicant and his spouse, children below the age of 30 (there is no educational requirement), and parents (there is no financial dependency requirement) can also be added to the application.

QUICK AND EASY PROCESSING: Quick and easy processing means you will be granted citizenship in 120 days or less. No physical residency requirements, no requirement to travel to Grenada during the application process and no interview, education or management experience required.

ACCESS TO WORK IN THE US: Grenada is the only citizenship by investment jurisdiction in the Caribbean whose citizens have access to the E-2 investor’s visa of the USA (the qualifying investment to obtain an E-2 visa starts from 100,000 US dollars) and can reside in the US with their families. The spouse of the E-2 applicant can work anywhere in the USA after obtaining a work permit and the children will study for free in public schools. The E-2 investor enjoy tax benefits if he is residing in the USA less than 122 days a year, in that the investor is not taxed on their worldwide income.

PEACE OF MIND AND LIFETIME SECURITY: Your investment provides peace of mind and security for a lifetime, and is backed by the expertise of Range Developments, the only developer in the Caribbean to have successfully delivered two luxury hotel properties.

TAX BENEFITS AND INCENTIVES (such as no foreign income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax, etc).

Website: www.rangedevelopments.com

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

+971527324097