These are Nigerian stocks Warren Buffett may likely buy

Warren Buffett’s strategy as regards investments has earned him the popular nickname the “world’s greatest investor.”

The global investment community holds the 90-year-old man with so much high esteem when his successful investment strides is considered and the fact that he is now worth about $88.4 billion, and seats on the boards of so many blue-chip companies.

Buffet has long believed in the value-based investing model, as he only invests in companies that exhibit solid fundamentals such as strong earning power, the potential for continued growth, and most importantly, selecting those with low or no debt.

Consequently, Nairametrics has sought the opinions of selected financial market experts on what Nigerian stocks the world’s most powerful investor may likely consider, based on his unique principles.

Angela Aya, Head, Institutional Sales at Alonati in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics spoke on key insights Buffett usually looks out for when selecting stocks.

“Warren Buffet’s investment philosophy centers around traditional yet intricate qualities like company debt profile, profitability, historical performance, exposure to commodities, product offerings, and historical dividend payouts.

“He is considered a value investor focusing on high dividend-paying blue-chip companies that show robust earnings characterized by strong balance sheets holding investments over the long term,” Aya said.

She elaborated on the impressive performance of the Nigerian Stock market in relation to the value they bring in the long haul by stating;

“Despite the Nigerian All Share Index outperforming the rest of the world in 2020, Nigerian stocks are relatively cheap from a purchasing power parity standpoint.

“Therefore, in a long-term strategic value investment play, bellwether stocks that offer stability, show profitability, and are resistant to systemic shocks will be the picks. They may not be trendy or might seem out-right boring, but they are reliable and proven to outperform given time. “

Adetayo Teluwo, a Portfolio Manager at one of Nigeria’s most valuable firms spoke on key metrics accustomed to Warren Buffet’s investment style;

Teluwo said, “I will focus on the long term, adopt a buy-and-hold mentality and prioritize blue-chip dividend-paying stocks that have proven their worth over decades.

Since I do not have bottomless pockets, I will make out time to shortlist based on ROE, D/E, and a blend of perceived ‘intrinsic value’

ROE = Net Income ÷ Shareholder’s Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Following Buffett’s investment principle, Adetayo went further by revealing the type of Nigerian stocks he would select. He said;

“According to Warren, if you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.

“If I had the conviction of Warren, these will be my top stock picks:

“Julius Berger, UBA, Zenith Bank, GTBank, Custodian, NAHCO, CHI Plc, NEM, Jaiz Bank, WAPIC, Unilever, GSK, MANSARD, Dangote Sugar, Afrinsure”

Silas Ozoya, President/CEO, SUBA Capital adds up to our remarkable respondents as he discloses that Nigeria’s stock market’s most liquid sector would be on Buffett’s top list, not forgetting his love for consumer staple stocks;

“Banking stocks for a start would be his first pick because he has a history of investing in financial institutions.

“So, he would go with stocks like Zenith Bank, GTBank, and FCMB because of profitability in the case of Zenith. Cutting edge technology in the case of GTBank, and versatile banking products in the case of FCMB.

“Warren Buffet is also big with daily consumables and beverages. So, he would go with the stocks of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Dangote Sugar, and Guinness Nigeria Plc.

“I’ve been following Warren Buffet’s investment strategy for a while and three things I’ve noticed are that he says the money would always exchange hands, financial institutions would always make money, and people would always consume daily consumables.”

Bottom line