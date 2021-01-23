Niger Insurance Plc gets shareholders nod to restructure business

Niger Insurance Plc has obtained shareholders’ approval to restructure its insurance business into general, life and business insurance, with each segment to be structured as a separate legal entity.

This is part of the resolutions passed at the 50th Annual General Meeting of Niger Insurance Plc., held on 20th of January, 2021 at Peninsula Hotel in Lekki, Lagos.

The decision to restructure the company is in a bid to make it more efficient and profitable to stakeholders, especially as efforts are geared towards overturning a loss of about 1,1723.2% Year-on-Year, earlier made by the company in its last reported financial statement, Q2, 2020, as reported by Nairametrics.

Other key decisions reached at the 50th AGM include;

The re-appointment of Mr Ebi Enaholo and Mrs. Olufemi Owopetu as Directors of the company.

Acceptance of the presented financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the report of the audit committee, directors and auditors.

Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Directors were authorized to appoint external auditors to replace retiring auditors of the company.

The appointment of four individuals as members of the audit committee.

A decision to restructure the company’s business capital was also reached.

In case you missed it: The shareholders of Niger Insurance Plc in the 49th Annual General Meeting approved the decision by the company’s board to raise additional capital to the tune of N15 billion, in a bid to meet the revised recapitalization targets for general and life insurance companies.

What you should know: The House of Representatives had in December 2020 directed NAICOM to suspend the mandatory deadline for the first phase of 50%-60% of the minimum paid-up share capital for insurance and reinsurance firms.