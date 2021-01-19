Buhari names Dr. Uzoma Emenike as Ambassador-designate to the USA

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced Dr. Uzoma Emenike as Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to the USA.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi in a social media post on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Uzoma Emenike is currently Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ireland, with concurrent accreditation to Iceland.

She hails from Abia State, with a BSc in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Maiduguri, Masters in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos LL.B from the University of Reading in the UK.

Other academic achievements include a Master’s in International Management from the University of Reading and a Doctorate in International Relations also from the University of Reading.

She is married to Chief Ikechi Emenike and has four children.

What you should know