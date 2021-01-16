Pensioners’ walk-in-verification exercise postponed indefinitely by PTAD

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the indefinite postponement of the proposed resumption of the walk-in verification for pensioners at its headquarters and state liaison offices for all pensioners earlier scheduled for January 19, 2021, till further notice.

The postponement of the verification which is under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), is in line with the Federal Government’s directive on measures to help curb the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by PTAD on Friday, January 14, 2021, in Abuja.

The statement from the agency partly reads, “PTAD hereby informs the general public that the proposed resumption of the walk-in verification of pensioners at its headquarters and state liaison offices for all pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme earlier scheduled for January 19, 2021, has been postponed till further notice.

“The postponement is in line with the Federal Government’s directive on ensuring safe practice of the Covid-19 protocols, through the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.”

PTAD noted that pensioners under the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), the Police Pensions Department (PPD) and the Customs, Immigration, Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD) and Parastatal Pension Department (PaPD) will also be affected by this suspension.

It, however, in its statement, assured all pensioners who had requested for the walk-in verification that they would be contacted and scheduled for the exercise when the walk-in verification resumes.

PTAD also urged pensioners with urgent complaints to send their complaints as emails to [email protected], [email protected] of they should upload their complaints on PTAD’s website complaint link on ptad.gov.ng

What you should know

It can be recalled that PTAD had earlier announced the suspension of its walk-in verification for pensioners on December 10, 2020, and had said that the exercise would now commence on January 19, 2021. This makes it the second postponement of the exercise in about a month.

The latest announcement of indefinite suspension has been attributed to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.