Lagos to close Apapa dockyard road for Railway Modernization project

The Lagos State Government has announced the planned temporary shutdown of Apapa Dockyard Road from 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 17 to 5:00 am on Sunday, January 24, 2021, for construction works as part of the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan).

This disclosure is contained in a statement that was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Friday, January 15, 2021.

Oladeinde in his statement, explained that the tracks of the standard and narrow gauge lines will be laid during the temporary closure, adding that this will allow the contractors to work without any form of hindrance to meet set deadlines.

He advised motorists heading towards Naval Dockyard from Ajegunle to go through Marine Bridge to link Ijora Bridge and descend to Under Bridge (Ijora 7up) to connect through Forte Oil/Conoil Depot to the Western Naval Gate, while those coming from Ijora Olopa are to link Ijora Oloye through Under Bridge (7up).

While informing road users heading towards the Naval Dockyard from Ijora Badiya that they would be directed to ascend Total Bridge, make a u-turn under the bridge and reconnect the bridge again to descend Under Bridge (Ijora 7up) for access to the Western Naval Gate, the Commissioner said those coming from Iganmu are required to link the Naval Dockyard from Under Bridge (7up) as well.

Oladeinde emphasized that motorists whose movement will be disrupted by the closure are enjoined to utilise the provided alternatives and follow the directives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority personnel assigned to minimise inconveniences along the corridors.

The Commissioner, however, appealed to the motoring public to abide by the measures put in place to ensure ease in movement despite the ongoing construction, restating that a seamless multi-modal transportation system will soon be in place to meet the needs of all residents.

What you should know

The Lagos-Ibadan railway is part of the Nigerian Railway Modernization project, which involves the realization of a new standard gauge railway line with connection to other states.

The Lagos State Government had recently temporarily closed some roads for construction work as part of the Nigerian Railway Modernization project. Some of the roads earlier closed, include those at Agege, Iganmu and so on.