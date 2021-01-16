Nigeria records highest number of daily covid-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday 15th January 2021, announced that 1,867 new cases of the covid-19 virus were recorded across 24 states in the country.

This represents the highest number of cases recorded in a single day. It also represents a 26.23% surge compared to 1,479 cases recorded on Thursday, 14th January 2021.

According to the NCDC, the cases were recorded across 24 states, with Lagos State recording the highest with 713 new cases, representing 38.2% of the total daily cases.

Others include: Plateau (273), FCT (199), Kaduna (117), Oyo (79), Enugu (58), Ondo (53), Kano (49), Sokoto (43), Ogun (37), Osun (37), Nasarawa (36), Rivers (28), Benue (24), Delta (24), Niger (24), Gombe (18), Edo (15), Taraba (12), Bayelsa (10), Ekiti (9), Borno (6), Zamfara (2), Jigawa (1).

The latest figure brings the total number of cases to date to 107,345 and 1,413 recorded deaths. A total of 84,535 patients have been discharged so far, while 21,397 patients are still on admission.

