Global Credit Rating reaffirms Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc ‘A-‘rating

Citizenship by Investment is the process of obtaining a second citizenship and passport by investing in the economy of the host country. Located in the West Indies in the Caribbean Sea is Grenada – a country which offers Citizenship by Investment to willing investors. This program was restructured and relaunched by Grenada in 2013 and it offers a low cost entry for a second passport for willing Investors. Grenada as a country is enriched with exquisite cuisine, excellent healthcare and education systems. In addition, it is one of the safest nations in the Caribbean and its citizenship by investment programs is one of the most sought-after citizenship programs in the world due to many advantages Grenadian citizenship entails

Range Developments is the largest and most successful hospitality developer in the Eastern Caribbean engaged in the Citizenship by Investment sphere. With years of expertise under its belt, Range Developments offers the most desirable process for acquisition of Citizenship by Investment in Grenada. All you need as an Investor and prospective Grenadian citizen is $220,000 (two hundred and twenty thousand US Dollars) in addition to applicable fees . Through this process, an Investor gets their Grenadian passport in 90-120 days without the need to reside in or even visit Grenada. Further, no interview, education or management experience is required for an Investor.

By participating in the Citizenship-by-Investment project in Grenada, Investors will enjoy global benefits and a secure investment in one of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands. Some other perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments include:

Visa-free travel and visa-on-arrival to over 140 countries worldwide including Schengen member States, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, China, Russia and many more;

Access to the USA Investor E-2 Visa (which allows citizens of Grenada to operate a substantial business and also reside in the USA);

Eligibility of family members (siblings, children and parents) for Grenadian citizenship;

Right to hold dual citizenship;

Citizenship for life in Grenada with the right to live and work in the country;

Enjoying political and social security;

Tax benefits and incentives (such as no foreign income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax, etc).