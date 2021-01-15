Access Bank shares gain N44.4 billion in first 10 days of trading

The shares of Access Bank Nigeria Plc have gained N44.4 billion since the commencement of trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market on the 4th of January 2021 – 10 days of transaction.

This was uncovered by Nairametrics after tracking the performance of the shares of the bank on the floor of the NSE.

This is sequel to efforts by the group to further expand its territory and consolidate on its growth potentials, evident by its obtaining of regulatory approval to operate as a holding company and completion of the Cavmont Bank Limited deal, as reported by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics learnt that a combination of impressive financial performance by the group, evident by its 9M 2020 results, and the increased buying interest in its shares, all contributed to the upward movement of the bank’s market capitalization, from N300.36 billion to N344.79 billion, indicating a gain of 14.8% in the review period.

What you should know