Global economy to grow to 5.2% in 2021 – Cordros Capital
Sub-Saharan Africa’s (SSA) economy is expected to achieve a year-on-year growth of 3.1% by the end of 2021, from -3.0% recorded in 2020.
The global economy is expected to rebound to 5.2% in 2021 as against 4.4% in 2020, according to the presentations by Cordros Capital at its e-press conference titled “Positioning in the New Normal”.
According to Cordros Capital, this feat can only be achieved on the strength of sustained supportive monetary policies, varying degrees of fiscal stimulus, and availability and adoption of virus vaccines in several countries in the world.
Key highlights and projections for 2021
- The advanced economies with a year-on-year growth of 3.9% are expected to get further strengthened in 2021.
- The US and the Euro area will grow year-on-year by 3.1% (2020: -4.3%) and 5.2% (2020:-8.3%) respectively, as the countries implement robust fiscal and monetary stimulus packages that would galvanize the economy and hasten the recovery process.
- The emerging and developing economies will print a year-on-year growth of 6.0% predicated on the growth prospects in China’s economy.
- In 2021, the SSA regional heavyweights like Nigeria and South Africa would grow year-on-year growth rates of 1.7% (-3.4%: 2020) and 3.0% (-8.0%: 2020) respectively, albeit below their potentials.
- Ghana’s economy will be strengthened in 2021 as it grows year-on-year by 4.2% as against 0.9% in 2020.
- Angola will record its first growth in two years, though at year-on-year of 3.2% in 2021, from -4.0% recorded in 2020, -0.9% in 2019.
- The growth for economies that are largely dependent on commodity exports and tourism would be challenged and might face weaker recovery.
What this means
The global economic growth means an increase in real GDP – an increase in the value of national output, income and expenditure.
Essentially the benefit of economic growth is higher living standards – higher real incomes and the ability to devote more resources to areas like health care, education, infrastructural developments, etc.
Output of Sub-Saharan Africa dipped by 3.7% in 2020 due to COVID-19 – World Bank
Sub-Saharan Africa’s economies dipped by 3.7% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures.
The output in Sub-Saharan Africa dipped by an estimated 3.7% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown measures, which obviously disrupted activities in most countries in the region.
This is according to the “Global Economic Prospect January 2021” report published by the World Bank.
According to the report…
- The hardest hit countries were those with large domestic outbreaks, those heavily dependent on travel and tourism – which virtually slowed to a near-complete halt, as well as commodity exporters, particularly of oil.
- Although a few countries have managed to slow some large outbreaks (Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa), outbreaks persisted in the second half of 2020 in several countries with little sign of abating. Various mitigation measures have remained in place as a result, weighing further on activity.
- In Nigeria and South Africa – the two largest economies in the region – output fell sharply last year. The economy of Nigeria is estimated to have shrunk 4.1% in 2020 – 0.9% more than previously projected, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated measures were worse than expected and affected activities in all sector.
- Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to rebound only moderately to 2.7% in 2021 – 0.4% weaker than previously projected, before firming to 3.3% in 2022. While the rebound in private consumption and investment is forecast to be slower than previously envisioned, export growth is expected to accelerate in line with the rebound in economic activity among major trading partners.
- Despite the envisioned recovery, the level of regional GDP in 2022 is forecast to remain below the level projected in January 2020. The sluggish recovery reflects persistent outbreaks in several economies that have inhibited the resumption of economic activity, particularly in services sectors such as tourism.
What you should know
- The economy of South Africa was quite peculiar as it was already on a weak footing before the pandemic hit, with output falling by 7.8% in 2020.
- It is to be noted that South Africa suffered the most severe COVID-19 outbreak in Sub-Saharan Africa, which prompted strict lockdown measures and brought the economy to a standstill.
- Most Oil exporters grappled with sharply lower prices (i.e. Nigeria, Angola, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan), while those with large travel and tourism sectors suffered from near-complete shutdowns of tourism-related activity (Cabo Verde, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Seychelles).
- Contractions in agricultural commodity exporters were typically less steep, with some even avoiding outright recessions (Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Malawi, Uganda).
Why this matters
As a result of the lingering adverse effects of the pandemic in the sub-region, there might be a weaker than anticipated recovery in Sub-Saharan Africa – traceable to delayed distribution of effective vaccines.
The new waves of infections in most countries in the sub-region are capable of slowing the required growth in non-regional trading partners, which would dampen the projected growth pickup in Sub-Saharan Africa through lower export demand – particularly for tourism – and reduced investments.
It is being feared that wide-scale vaccine distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to face many hurdles, though there has been substantial progress in COVID-19 vaccine development. These include poor transport infrastructure and distribution systems, weak health system capacity to implement large scale vaccination programs and outdated or insufficient cold storage systems to preserve vaccines.
Global Economy to grow by 4% in 2021 – World Bank
The World Bank report has stated that the global economy would expand by 4% in 2021.
The global economy is most likely to expand by 4% in 2021, with the immediate policy priorities focused on controlling the spread of coronavirus and ensuring rapid and widespread vaccine deployment as well as strategic investments.
This was disclosed in the Global Economic Prospects January 2021 report released by the World Bank.
According to the report…
- The global economy is expected to expand 4% in 2021, assuming an initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout becomes widespread throughout the year.
- A recovery, however, will likely be subdued, unless policymakers move decisively to tame the pandemic and implement investment-enhancing reforms.
- Although the global economy is growing again after a 4.3% contraction in 2020, the pandemic has caused a heavy toll of deaths and illness, plunged millions into poverty, and may depress economic activity and incomes for a prolonged period.
- Top near-term policy priorities are controlling the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring rapid and widespread vaccine deployment. To support economic recovery, authorities also need to facilitate a re-investment cycle aimed at sustainable growth that is less dependent on government debt.
What they are saying
According to World Bank Group President, David Malpass,
- “While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges – in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms – as they try to ensure that this still fragile global recovery gains traction and sets a foundation for robust growth.
- “To overcome the impacts of the pandemic and counter the investment headwind, there needs to be a major push to improve business environments, increase labour and product market flexibility, and strengthen transparency and governance.”
According to Vice President and World Bank Group Chief Economist, Carmen Reinhart
- “Financial fragilities in many of these countries, as the growth shock impacts vulnerable household and business balance sheets, will also need to be addressed.”
According to Ayhan Kose, World Bank Acting Vice President for Equitable Growth and Financial Institutions:
- “The pandemic has greatly exacerbated debt risks in emerging market and developing economies; weak growth prospects will likely further increase debt burdens and erode borrowers’ ability to service debt.
- “The global community needs to act rapidly and forcefully to make sure the recent debt accumulation does not end with a string of debt crises. The developing world cannot afford another lost decade.”
What you should know
- In Sub-Saharan Africa, economic activity is quite on course and is expected to rise by 2.7% in 2021.
- With the rise in infections and delay in the rollout of the vaccines, the global economic expansion could be limited to rise only 1.6% in 2021.
- But with successful pandemic control and a faster vaccination process, global growth could accelerate to nearly 5%.
- With the resurgence of the infections in some advanced economies, their recoveries might be slow and challenging. For example, U.S. GDP is forecast to expand by 3.5% in 2021, after an estimated 3.6% contraction in 2020. Japan is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2021 after shrinkage by 5.3% in 2020. Europe is to grow by 3.6% in 2021, following a dip of 7.4% in 2020. China’s economy is expected to expand by 7.9% in 2021 following 2% growth in 2020.
Lagos State projects monthly IGR target of N60.31 billion for 2021 fiscal year
Lagos State has set a monthly IGR target of N60.31 billion to achieve optimal performance of the 2021 budget.
The Lagos State Government has projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube during a media briefing on the analysis of the 2021 budget at Alausa, Ikeja.
Mr. Egube stated that the monthly Internally Generated Revenue targets were necessary to fund the 2021 budget of the state.
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that Lagos State House of Assembly had approved the sum of N1.164 billion as the 2021 budget estimate of the state.
- The budget is made up of N702.935 billion for Capital Expenditure and N460.587 billion for Recurrent Expenditure.
- The deficit of N192.494billion was projected to be funded from a combination of internal and external loans.
- According to Mr. Egube, the expected Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) for Year 2021 is N723.817 billion, with N60.318 billion to be generated monthly.
- A significant percentage of the projected TIGR, i.e. N512 billion is expected to be contributed by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS)
What they are saying
Commenting on the subject matter, Mr. Egube said:
- “The total budget size is N1.164 trillion and will be funded from a total revenue estimate of N971.028 billion, comprising Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) of N723. 817 billion, capital Receipts of N71.811 billion and Federal Transfer of N175.400 billion.
- “We shall achieve this by expanding the tax net, simplifying the tax process, improving our transaction taxes and the appropriate use of technology in addition to improving the work environment, training and tools of our tax administration personnel. This will improve the efficiency in operations of all revenue-generating agencies.
- “We believe that there are huge revenue-generating opportunities in the state: including real estates, transportation sectors and our markets generally, among others. We will continue to use data and intelligence to unravel revenue opportunities and leakages.”
Mr Egube concluded by appealing to all residents of Lagos State to never relent in fulfilling their civic responsibilities such as paying their taxes as and when due, in order to ensure the optimal performance of the budget.