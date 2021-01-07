Business
EFCC warns against sale of NIN, says offenders are liable to be prosecuted
EFCC has warned that it is illegal and criminal to buy or sell National Identification Number.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning to the general public against selling their National Identification Number (NIN), urging them to report anyone offering monetary inducements in a bid to buy their NIN.
The disclosure is contained in a verified tweet by the commission, seen by Nairametrics. The notice became imperative after a security tip to the commission revealed that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the NIN registration exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee, and subsequently use the NIN for ignoble purpose.
According to the disclosure, individuals will be held liable and prosecuted for any form of criminality linked to their NIN. Citizens are also urged to report all persuasion to sell their NIN to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agents.
What they are saying
A verified tweet by the Commission read thus: “As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number, NIN, from offices of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, across the country it has come to the knowledge of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.
“That some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee. The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.
“The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.
“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.
“The Commission warns members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies.”
In case you missed it: Nairametrics had earlier reported that NIMC workers embarked on indefinite strike leaving thousands of applicants stranded.
AfCFTA committee says infrastructure deficit will not inhibit Nigeria’s participation
The AfCFTA has stated that the issue of infrastructure deficit is not unique to Nigeria.
The National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for Transportation has stated that the transportation infrastructure deficit would not deter the country from participating in the trade agreement.
This statement was made by Ms Funmi Folorunsho, AfCFTA’s co-Chairman on transportation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
During the interview, Ms Folorunsho said that Nigeria was ready and working and that the issue of infrastructure deficit is not unique to Nigeria.
In her subsequent statement, she explained that the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) report for 2020 clearly stated that for the Africa free trade area to work, the deficit in infrastructure should be looked into. However, figures and details had been outlined in the report that the infrastructure deficit was not peculiar to Nigeria.
In this regard, she rightfully pointed out that a need assessment must be done with a view to filling in those gaps. As it is important to identify the gap between the need and what was in existence, to proffer a lasting solution to filling the infrastructural gap in the nation.
While commenting on the state of land transportation infrastructure, she said there was a need to expand into the bigger African market, and in this regard, the rail network that is being developed would play a major role in this area.
She also pointed out that aviation would be a big market, stating that Ethiopian Airline, for example, was still doing transportation service for medical and other services throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.
What they are saying
Ms Funmi Folorunsho, AfCFTA’s National co-Chairman on transportation said:
- “There must be coordination among all the modes of transport by the government at public and private sector level. The three ministries must be talking with each other for the purpose of taking optimum benefit of the African Free Trade Area. I know there is not much private sector involvement and participation in the rail, but there is quite a beef in other modes of transportation, so everyone in the private sector must work together now that we have a bigger market to trade.”
While speaking about the importance of Aviation companies in this regard, she said:
- “I am looking at Medview, IbomAir, they need to sit together and start looking at the enabling environment for themselves outside of the country. There can also be a synergy of airlines, African airlines can have discussions; wherever Ghana or Kenya airline stops, either Airpeace or Ibom Airline can pick from there, as this is a hugely competitive market for everyone.”
What you should know
- It is important to note that 54 African countries, including Nigeria, ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the trade agreement which started on January 1st 2021.
- The agreement initially requires members to remove tariffs from 90 per cent of goods – this is expected to allow free access to commodities, goods, and services across the continent while the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa estimates that the agreement will boost intra-African trade by 52 per cent by 2022.
- AfCFTA will help to unlock a market of 1.2 billion Africans with a combined GDP of $3 trillion through the AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Agreement).
- The synergy from trade by all countries under the AfCFTA, the largest trade bloc in the global economy since the 1995 WTO establishment, is expected to boost Africa’s cumulative GDP to $29trillion by 2050, as estimated by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.
NCC reacts to speculations of mass disconnection of subscribers over NIN
NCC has refuted claims on the impending mass disconnection of telephone subscribers over NIN.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has refuted claims on the impending mass disconnection of telephone subscribers over the National Identity Numbers (NIN), describing such as unfounded.
This follows speculations from different publications in both the print and electronic media on the ongoing linkage of SIM registration records with the NIN.
This clarification is contained in a statement that was issued by the NCC Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, late on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Abuja.
What the NCC Director for Public Affairs is saying
Adinde in his statement said:
- ‘’The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to the numerous publications in both print and electronic media regarding the unfounded fears of mass disconnection of telephone subscribers as a result of the ongoing linkage of SIM Registration Records with the National Identity Number (NIN).It is, therefore, necessary for the commission to issue this clarification in order to allay the fears of subscribers and the general public. Most of these publications are based on the erroneous assumption that for every network or SIM connection, there is one unique human subscriber.
- However, with the advent of social media and App-driven digital environment, network subscription went beyond human subscribers to include machines like PoS, Routers, Wi-Fi devices, electricity meters, CCTV, tracking devices etc.’’
Going further, Adinde pointed out that a recent survey conducted in Nigeria showed that there were approximately 4 to 5 SIMs to every human subscriber. He said:
- “This explains the basis of allowing the linkage of up to seven SIMs to one unique NIN in the recently launched Federal Government Portal. Thus, if there are 43 million Nigerians with NINs, this could account for about 172 million SIMs already linked to NINs.
- “It is very important to emphasise that the current exercise of linking NIN to SIMs is for the common good of all Nigerians, as it has far-reaching benefits. Apart from enhancing our general safety, this will help in such vital exercises like national budgeting, policy planning, social intervention programmes and many more.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that ever since the Federal Government directed all telecom operators to block all phone lines that do not register on their networks with a valid National Identification Number, the exercise has been riddled with a lot of controversies and misinformation.
- The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) had earlier denied reported claims of breach of its database by hackers.
- While struggling to attend to a massive turnout of crowd across their offices, which they are not prepared for, the agency has had to deal with allegations of extortion of applicants by its staff.
- The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, had said that the Federal Government would continue to review the exercise in the light of experiences, to ensure its smooth implementation.
NIMC workers embark on indefinite strike leaving thousands of applicants stranded
Thousands of applicants have been locked outside as the staff of NIMC have embarked on an indefinite strike.
The members of staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have embarked on an indefinite strike as thousands of applicants have been locked outside of their offices.
The notice for the strike action was contained in a statement signed by the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, Lucky Michael and its Secretary, Odia Victor.
READ: NCC asks MTN, Airtel, others to block lines without NIN in 2 weeks
The communique is the aftermath of a meeting convened by the association to discuss the state of the exposure of staff members to Covid-19 and the salary structure and its representation in the annual appropriation and irregularities in the conduct of promotion exercise amongst other welfare matters.
According to some reports, members of the association decided to go on strike to demand for better welfare packages from the government, more allowances for the registration of National Identity Number (NIN), which they described as an extra duty.
READ: NNPC explains why it embarked on a major organisational restructuring
They also decried the lack of protective kits at their offices, which leaves them exposed to contracting the coronavirus disease as they attend to a huge crowd of applicants daily.
The statement from the association partly reads, “Consequent upon the just concluded congress of the above-mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2020, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow January 7, 2020, and do nothing.
READ: Customs revenue rises by N200 billion to hit N1.5 trillion in 2020
“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as a task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive.”
Apart from the demand for allowance, the workers also told Channels Television that the government does not care about their safety.
READ: World Banks provides NIMC with £172 million Covid-19 protective equipment
They decried the lack of personal protective equipment at the office, saying they could get infected with COVID-19 as they attend to hundreds of residents daily.
The association also noted that staff members were infected with Covid-19 and adequate measures have not been taken to curtail its spread.
READ: 283,023 Nigerians employed by MSMEs have benefited from FG Payroll Support Scheme
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government, on 15 December 2020, directed all telecom operators to block all phone lines that do not register on their networks with a valid National Identification Number.
- Following a public outcry against the length of time of the sudden policy, the government gave 3 weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to 19 January 2021, and also gave 6 weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30 December 2020 to 9 February 2021.
- However, it is yet to be seen how this can be achieved within the stipulated time, considering a large number of Nigerians that are yet to have the NIN and the existing measures being implemented by the government due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.
- Currently, over 100 million Nigerians are yet to be registered which has caused huge crowds to gather at the various offices of NIMC in breach of the COVID-19 protocol.