Columnists
Vehicle License Plate: Status symbol and national security implications
For something as important to national security as vehicle identification is, Nigeria has been very lax in enforcing the provisions of the law.
On January 20th, 2009 I joined billions of people around the world as we watched the inauguration of Barrack Obama as the first African-American President of the United States of America. As he along with members of his family exited the Presidential Limousine nicknamed ‘the Beast’ to walk along Pennsylvania Avenue, I noticed the licence plate on the front of the Car read ‘USA 1’ and to me that depicted clearly that it conveyed the nation’s number one citizen.
So imagine my confusion a few weeks later when I saw pictures of the new President’s convoy – Americans say Motorcade – driving on the streets of the State of Georgia and it had a different license plate “800-002”. It looked curious so I looked it up and discovered American Presidents since the year 2000 have used the District of Columbia (DC) number plates. The White House is in D.C and the license plate is both a way of showing solidarity with the people of D.C and keeping with the rule of law.
This piqued my curiosity and I decided to look up how other Heads of State and Government act in relation to the display of vehicle license plates.
In the United Kingdom, the Queen is exempted from having registration plates on her car, as she is also exempted from having a driver’s license for the simple reason that license plates and driver’s licenses are issued by Her Majesty’s Government under Her Majesty’s (The Queen’s authority). Countries with Sovereigns generally operate under this sort of arrangement with variations as applicable.
In Nigeria, the President and Vice President’s vehicles display the Coat of Arms of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at all times.
Vehicle license plates are typically displayed in the front and rear of a vehicle. They serve as a form of identification and also have a security function. Encoded in the license plate displayed are all the relevant information regarding the ownership/make/model, chassis and engine number of the vehicle (i.e. the particulars).
During my year-end vacation in Ibadan, Oyo State, I noticed a lot of vehicles being driven around without license plates or with dealer numbers displayed – these are numbers allotted to particular car dealers for temporary use.
This is quite dangerous as such cars, if stolen cannot be traced as their details are not available in the Central Motor Registry (CMR) database. This act is also a violation of existing laws in the country.
Section 10(4)(h) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 states that it’s an offence to be on the road without a valid vehicle license or identification mark being displayed. Similarly, Section 10(4)(s) of the Act makes failure to display a number plate on vehicles an offence.
The National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 also provides as follows: Section 36 (NRTR) 2012 makes it mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles to have number plates which shall be fixed on them in a manner as not to be easily detachable.
FRSC in a recent press release stated that “apart from identification purposes, vehicle registration number plates are security items that are captured in the National Security Architecture and have been used to assist Security Operatives in tracking some serious national security issues. Removing such identification items from Vehicles plying our roads will not only offend the law, but would further jeopardize national security.
So this brings us to the question of why Nigerians refuse to display their number plates – either by deliberately not attaching them to their vehicles or covering them up (when they are attached).
It is basically a status thing for most Nigerians. If you drive around highbrow areas in any part of Nigeria, a large proportion of the vehicles you see on the roads either do not attach or cover up their licence plates. The more expensive the vehicle is, the less likely it will display a license plate. So Nigerians have come to associate covered up license plates as a sign of wealth, influence and power. So all the supposed ‘big men’ drive around in cars without any visible means of identification and are escorted about by law enforcement agents that should know better and uphold the law.
Convoys of powerful people in Nigeria consist of vehicles without any license plates or some with curious nondescript numbers such as –Pilot 1, Escort 1 and SPY Police numbers which cannot be traced to a particular vehicle as they are easily switched between vehicles.
Another phenomenon you observe in big cities in Nigeria are vehicles driving with only one license plate displayed. This contravenes Section 37(1) of the (NRTR) 2012 which states that the identification number plates carried by a motor vehicle or articulated vehicle shall be displayed on two plates for a motor vehicle and three plates for an articulated vehicle. The number plates shall in respect of a motor vehicle be fixed one on the front of the vehicle and the other at the centre or on the offside of the rear of the vehicle or as may be provided by the manufacturer.
Growing up, the display of vehicle license plates on the front and rear of a vehicle was a normal sight, so you ask where Nigerians acquired this new method. It comes basically from interactions with the United States of America. Unlike Nigeria that has a unified National Road Traffic Regulation, in the U.S, the States determine this so it varies from State to State. Generally, if a State issues two license plates, you are required to mount both of them. If a State issues one license plate, it usually goes on the rear of the vehicle. For those States that require only the rear plate, the stated reasoning is usually cost savings. The State only has to produce one license plate for each car and truck, but they can continue to charge the same price for registration.
The continuous use of SPY Police numbers and other specialised number plates (other than customised number plates which an individual pays for) such as’ Presidency, NASS, NANS, NLC, etc have created a culture of VVIP (these ones transcend regular VIP) that is inimical to security and national cohesion. It creates a class of citizens that law enforcement automatically defers to on sight. You have a very good chance of driving through checkpoints carrying illegal goods without being stopped once your vehicle has any of the VVIP numbers listed earlier.
The use of specialised numbers, emblems, or red beacons on vehicles is a carryover from the colonial era when the colonialists did everything they could to set themselves apart from the general populace.
In India, the government has set machinery in place to have the vehicles of top constitutional authorities such as the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Governors to display their registration numbers. This move comes as part of efforts to eradicate the VVIP culture in the country.
Laws are only enforceable in the long run when all citizens can be held accountable irrespective of social status. For something as important to national security as vehicle identification is, Nigeria has been very lax in enforcing the provisions of the law without fear or favour.
Columnists
Untold story of how FG sunk N67 billion into NTA in 10 years
NTA has long become a shadow of itself despite huge investments from the federal government over the years.
“I, Prince Jegede Shokoya, the son of the soil, and by the grace of God, the only young millionaire in the whole universe”
The above is a quote from the character Prince Jegede Shokoya (played by Claude Eke) addressing Chief Zebrudaya (Played by Chika Okpala). The occasion was “Apolina’s birthday, and the programme was New Masquerade, a popular sitcom which aired on NTA between the 80s and the early 90s.
READ: #EndSARS: NBC fines AIT, Channels and Arise TV over use of “unverifiable” footages
By the early nineties, the New Masquerade had become one of the major programmes pulling viewers to the channel, particularly because of ‘Zebrudaya, the character which had become famous for the interesting and peculiar use of the English language. Other family programmes like Tales by Moonlight, and Superstory were also popular among viewers, across different generations.
The Village Headmaster in the 80s was famous for its resounding gong which served as a summons to inform viewers that the soap opera was about to commence.
READ: StarTimes/NTA venture yielded no profit in 11 years – DG, NTA
Though characterised by the occasional blue screen and the fluctuating frequencies that came with analogue transmission; these programmes pulled men away from the bars and lured children from the playground. Was this due to love for the channel and its productions, or due to an obvious lack of options?
However, those times are long gone and NTA has long become a shadow of itself despite huge investments from the federal government over the years. Once known for its classic and captivating content, NTA used to be the one-stop point for all family sitcoms, educational programmes and news updates, but this might have all been due to the dearth of competition at the time.
READ: NTA-StarTimes declares no N200 billion missing, says it is open to forensic audit
The beginning…
The Nigerian Television Authority came into being in May 1977 through Decree 24 of 1977 which had a retroactive effect from April 1976. By the Decree, all existing regional television Stations established in the country between October 1959 and 1974 came under the umbrella of the NTA, which became the only body empowered to handle television broadcasting in the country.
Shortly after, in 1976, funding of the stations became the sole responsibility of the federal government, at about the same time broadcasting started its transition from white and black to coloured, and networking of news started via domestic satellite.
READ: CBN to integrate non-interest window in its loans to SMEs, households
From 12 stations in the 70s, NTA has now grown to about 100 stations spread across the country, with presence in every state capital and senatorial district; but how much growth has been achieved outside the number of stations?
Subsequent amendments since then have moved NTA from being a public service and non-profit activity funded by the government to a Public Service partly funded by Government and partially commercialized to operate in line with the public service guidelines, the broadcasting code and civil service structure.
READ: Nigerians spend $14 billion on generators, fuel
Did this change make the structure better, or did it only introduce confusion into the system?
Even though its vision as stated on its website reads; “To be a world-class television network” and its mission “To provide excellent television service world-wide and project the true African perspective”, how much of its services can really be said to be excellent or of a global standard?
READ: Most privatized Nigerian companies are dying
News and programmes
One of the core mandates of the NTA right from inception is creating News and programmes for transmission as a public service. Programmes like The Village Headmaster, New Masquerade, Cock Crow at Dawn and the likes were transmitted in the 80s and early 90s.
Most of these programmes have evaporated over the years, some probably due to non-profitability, and others due to loss of some key characters, or in some cases, the competition took over the market.
READ: NNPC states why it failed to fix refineries, to build 200,000 capacity refinery
One time Ex-Director of programmes, Peter Igho said that the problem started with a single directive forbidding NTA staff from acting in the drama and entertainment programmes. Despites protests from the staff, the management at the time insisted that channels such as BBC did not have its staff participating in its drama or documentary programmes, and so any staff of the authority that wished to continue acting should resign his job and focus on acting.
“I protested against the directive for several reasons. It was cheaper and easier to use the staff for the production. Also, if a staff member is cast in the production, he knows he has to show up since his job is on the line, so they were generally easier to manage. Since the staff were not willing to resign for the singular purpose of acting, we had to rest programmes like Village Headmaster and several others,” Igho explained in the interview.
READ: Analysis: NNPC and its refining losses
The stop of these programmes created a vacuum which was soon filled with Mexican and South American soap operas which were just becoming popular. Before long, NTA that was known for its original and exclusive local content became a home for foreign contents.
The few of such programmes still being aired on NTA, are also streamed on private channels and viewers definitely opt to go for where they can have a better viewing experience. Super Story, for instance, still airs on NTA, but is now also being streamed on WAP TV. Both channels are available on the StarTimes decoder for subscribers so viewing experience is the determining factor at the end of the day.
The reach
In 2010, NTA entered a partnership with Startimes, the graduation to Digital Broadcasting ahead of the 2015 global deadline given by the ITU. Courtesy of that partnership, NTA News 24, NTA Sports 24, NTA Knowledge, NTA Hausa, NTA Igbo, NTA Yoruba and NTA Entertainment are hosted at no cost on the NTA/Startimes bouquets.
But how is the wider reach improving content quality?
According to GeoPoll an international media research institution, as at June 2014, NTA which was the largest and oldest stations in Nigeria, had the most viewers with a total of over 3.355 billion views over the course of the month, well ahead of AfricaMagic, AIT, SuperSports and Channels Television.
However, by Q1 2017, Channels TV had taken over the position while NTA was nowhere to be found on the chart. AIT was second on the chart, followed closely by Silverbird Television, CNN, Galaxy, TVC, Africa Magic Yoruba, and three other channels. Note that most of these terrestrial stations are being viewed through paid subscriptions.
From 2017, the viewership has dwindled even further as other private stations move further up the chart.
How much has been invested over the past decade?
The usual thinking is that funding could be a challenge responsible for the uncompetitive nature of the channel. However, with documents available from the Budget office show in the last 10 years (2020 excluded), the federal government has invested a total of N67 billion, with about N58 billion going into personnel costs, N4.5 billion going into capital projects, N4.4 billion into overhead costs.
The 2020 approved budget reveals that NTA is to receive N6.6 billion allocation from the federal government for the year, with personnel costs taking a whopping N6.1 billion, capital project to get N303.8 million, while overhead costs would gulp about N195 million.
This is nothing compared to the N564.68 million which DAAR communications invested in the acquisition of assets, plant and equipment for its stations in 2018, N564.34 million in 2019 and N223.01 million in H1 2020.
And even more money…
Just in February, the Federal Government requested to borrow the sum of N1.92 trillion, out of which N181.5 billion ($500 Million) was proposed to digitize NTA.
The loan, according to Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, will enable NTA compete with the likes of Cable News Network (CNN), as it would be deployed to “establish the media and culture industry centre, digitize all NTA stations, and at the same time construct integrated television services to infuse on network, which is the signal distributor and essential component of the digitization project”.
In addition, it would also help Nigeria meet the digitisation deadline of June 17, 2020, as given by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), after several shifts in dates.
Recall that when the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) commemorated the switchover from analog to digital terrestrial television broadcasting in June 2015, then Director-General of NTA, Mr Sola Omole, requested a sum of $15 million (N5.5 billion) to complete its digitization programme and another N6 billion for total restructuring across Nigeria.
In September 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of 10 Billion Naira to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for the Digital Switch-Over, and this sum was used to carry out the Digital Switch-Over in Abuja alone.
But somehow, these monies have not made the desired impact in the output.
Almost three years ago, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, who also happens to be a former Director-General of NTA, expressed concerns over the ‘over-bloated nature of the budget’ of some government agencies and ministries including National Orientation Agency (NOA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), and Voice of Nigeria (VON).
According to him, these agencies had become a burden to the government and are better off sold to the staff.
“If you look at the budget, you will see some agencies, they get recurrent expenditure, they pay salaries, they get houses, computers, cars but they have no money to do any work. No money to do any work, we pay salaries. Some agencies are so bloated it defies logic but these agencies exist. Let us look at agencies that make no sense. FRCN sells it to the staff. FRCN has eight thousand workers sell it to them. Sell NTA to the staff, Voice of Nigeria, who listens to Voice of Nigeria? Sell it. If the staff wants to buy, let them buy it. Set up a cooperative like Awolowo did, sell it to them.
“They have no use right now. If we spend seventy-one percent on recurrent expenditure, we will never get out of this predicament we find ourselves,” he said.
In response to his stand, there were insinuations that the Senator, who became popular with his common-sense propositions, was a part of the problem NTA has had in the past.
Popular Twitter verified user, Kayode Ogundamisi had said in a series of tweets that the, “N8 billion refurbishment of equipment” carried out under Brice’s tenure could hardly justify the quality of the audio and visual output on the channel.
“Let’s start with N8 billion refurbishment of NTA equipment. As a former DG do you think what we get from NTA is worth what did you know?
“After you left NTA as a DG we witnessed ‘midas touch’ in Silverbird TV, Galleria, expensive Restructuring of Rhythm FM. I am particularly worried we could not get to the bottom of the N8 billion NTA refurbishment scandal. Please let’s revisit,” Ogundamisi tweeted further.
Bruce, however, responded to this accusation saying he founded Silverbird with a N20,000 loan from his father in 1980, an evidence that one needs not steal to prosper in Nigeria. He asked his accusers to provide evidence to back their allegations that he enriched himself from NTA coffers while he was DG, insisting that it was under his tenure that NTA moved from 6-hour daily broadcast to 24-hour daily broadcast.
Veteran broadcaster, Mr Oyinlola Ademola joins voice with Bruce in his suggestion that NTA be disbanded. In a phone interview, Ademola said the enabling law setting up NTA set it up as a monopoly and not to compete with other stations.
“NTA was set up to propagate the programmes and policies of the government of Nigeria. They cannot function outside this. They cannot do critical reporting of stories especially when it goes against the government of the day,” he averred.
Ademola, who worked with the NTA for about a decade before resigning some 30 years ago to go into the private sector media, recalls that the station has good talents but they are mostly constrained from performing the ‘watchdog’ role of the media due to the ownership factor.
Could NTA be having a problem of human capacity?
Another possibility is that the quality of NTA’s output is a reflection of its staff quality. However, this is not a position that many agree with. Being over four decades old, NTA has produced several veterans who are making impacts across other stations.
John Momoh, before founding Channels Television, worked as a news anchor, senior reporter and senior producer for Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Several other journalists from NTA have left over the years and are heading privately owned channels in different capacities.
About capacity, Ademola said; “Staff of NTA barely had enough room to practice professional journalism, in fact there are several story ideas you see your contemporaries in private media doing, but you dared not suggest it at the editorial board meeting.
“Even now, if I am given NTA to head on a platter, I will not take it because the structure will not allow one function professionally”.
He adds that unless the politics is separated from the business, NTA will not be able to compete with any of the private stations. The current structure is one that places professionals in charge as figurehead leaders, even though they still have to do the bidding of the political heads who have appointed them.
Since the channel depends solely on the government for funding, they cannot say certain truths about the government of the day, however obvious it may be. Critical news stories that unearth ills may also be overlooked, especially if the government of the day is fingered in any of such findings. For instance, even when other media tried to report the wrongs of the Abacha-led administration, NTA continued to report the government in a positive light.
Findings in recent years have now shown how biased those reports were, as the present government has repatriated billions of naira allegedly siphoned by the Abacha administration.
Why is no one watching NTA?
At the helm is the Director General (CEO) and his EDs, as well as the seven-member board headed by a part-time Chairman, all directly or indirectly appointed by the government.
On the other hand, most of the NTA’s competitors are privately run, and this means that they are very conscious of the competition and do everything to stay ahead of the game. NTA on its part relies on the government for yearly budget allocations and are not as profit-driven.
A survey conducted to know some reasons why Nigerians do not like watching NTA, fingered the lack of transparency as a key factor. Nigerians know for a fact that watching NTA means that they will only be hearing what the government wants them to hear as the piper cannot play against the dictates of its paymaster.
In a phone chat, Augustine Atabor, 37 years old says while growing up, “NTA was all we had so we had to watch it even though we knew that their reports could not be objective”. However, the deregulation of the broadcast industry has brought independent and privately-owned media players into the space which viewers have come to prefer, because they know they can expect a more objective report.
“The feeling for me is that the government has not earned my trust so I don’t watch their news channels because I know they will not tell the truth,” he said.
At a time like this when people watch television channels on a paid-subscription basis, it is very unlikely that people would want to spend money and time watching reports that only project the government in a good light, even when the reality says otherwise.
Bok, another respondent in her 40s says she has long stopped watching the channel due to poor content, poor quality, and seeing the same faces. Cyril Stober, for instance, had spent over 30 years as a broadcaster on the station anchoring the news at 9 pm on NTA network and NTA prime time news. Even after retiring in 2019, she noted, he still anchors regular NTA network programmes, an indication that they either lack new hands or simply choose to recycle the same old hands. The video and audio quality of their productions is also way behind the times.
“Times are changing, and people want to watch something different,” she explained.
An NTA staff who preferred to be unnamed stated that it will be practically impossible to separate government influence on the reports and programmes, in any government-owned media in the world.
“Irrespective of the person heading the authority at any time, there is already a tradition in place and nothing perceived to be anti-government can even make it past the newsroom,” she explained.
British public service broadcaster, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) despite being owned by the government, still produces standard content, with the audio and visual quality matching that of CNN and any other privately-owned media. How balanced their reports are, however, is totally a matter of perspective as there are still hundreds of reviews online suggesting that the station is biased and unbalanced in its reportage.
Final BBC market impact assessment conducted and published by Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates Ltd and Oxera Consulting LLP in February 2016, showed how a shift in BBC’s mainstream services could impact the commercial market and net market impact. According to the report, a change in the positioning of the BBC’s popular music and news/sport radio services to emphasise music, hard news and lower profile audience, could reduce BBC’s share of measured radio audiences to below 50 per cent, while at the same time having a positive net market impact and increasing commercial ad-funded income by £22m to £38m annually.
Similarly, the report estimated that a shift from softer news stories towards more in-depth analysis and explanation would both increase news page views and increase commercial revenue anywhere between £3.2 million to £8.2 million annually
“A more differentiated BBC strategy could also bolster pay income across TV and online news and information and possibly music and speech audio on-demand,” the report read.
TV ratings carried out during the lockdown shows that several channels under the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), gathered viewers in excess of 4 million both in news, presidential address and other entertainment content.
While nothing is said about balance or objectivity in its content, it is clear that the viewers enjoyed something about the channels and programmes, hence the spike in viewing.
The South African Broadcasting Corporation [SOC] Ltd (SABC) Corporation plan 2020-23 shows that, just like every other public broadcaster, is facing challenges in its service delivery. The ubiquity of OTT platforms that allow people access content when, where and how they want has made the competition even tougher.
Despite the presence of the OTT options, about 96 percent of South Africans still watch television with adults watching about four hours of television daily, while people under 34 watch about three and half hours of television daily.
The implication of the growing multichannel and multi-content options is that viewers no longer have the patience for repeat broadcasts which seem to be characteristic with public broadcasters, hence SABC’s declining share of television ratings.
In spite of these, a survey conducted on viewers of NTA Calabar and NTA Benin city shows minimal complaints about the quality of content output and quality.
The lack of competitiveness and innovation are also other issues raised which NTA seems far from addressing. Shuaibu Augustine, another respondent in the FCT Abuja, says that he found better and more reliable sources of current news and programmes.
Till date, viewers could tune in to NTA and experience poor audio quality (echoing voices or no sound at all), and it could go on for long minutes without any correction.
The video quality, a reflection of the camera and video equipment used cannot compare with rival channels, even though it is better than the heydays. This, according to Ademola, is a reflection of the government factor where contracts are awarded to friends of the government without close monitoring.
In a recent tweet, Jason Njoku, founder of IrokoTV stated after watching NTA for the first time in years, that the station is in need of a bailout. “Nigerians, NTA needs us. She needs a bailout. These graphics look bad in 1970,” he stressed, volunteering N500,000 for a rebranding of the station and its graphics.
In an era where viewers have hundreds of alternatives to tune into, with some of them being free-to-air, this is definitely a terrible oversight showing a lack of professionalism or absence of any monitoring body.
The National Broadcasting Commission is a parastatal established to regulate and control the broadcast industry by ensuring ethical compliance. This is carried out through occasional sanctions and fines. Interestingly, there is no record of NTA being sanctioned by this body. Almost every other channel has at some point or the other been penalised or at least received a letter of warning over some misconduct or the other.
Efforts to reach the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Muhammed, for reactions to the allegations above and plans to rebrand the network were abortive. Enquiries made were not responded to.
Could it be that in spite of all its shortcomings, NTA is playing by the industry standards, or playing by government rules? Perhaps, it is time someone called the attention of the NBC to more important tasks like fixing the loops in NTA, and giving Nigerians a national channel worth watching, rather than the recent witch-hunting activities the commission favours against the likes of Rok, DSTV, NETFLIX and other platforms that are actually providing premium and quality content.
Columnists
Nigeria’s growing budget deficit
Over the years, the Federal Government has struggled to finance its budget mainly due to low revenue, which is susceptible to oil price volatilities.
Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2021 appropriation bill of N13.59tn into law alongside the Finance Bill 2020 to run concurrently. According to the Budget Office of the Federation, the annual budget tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience” is expected to reposition the Nigerian economy on the path of recovery, growth and resilience.
READ: Bitcoin miners are super-rich, earn $1,000,000 per hour
The appropriation bill shows an expected revenue of N7.99tn and aggregate estimated expenditure of N13.59tn. This implies a budget deficit of N5.60tn which would be financed mainly by borrowings of N4.69tn, privatization proceeds of N205.15bn and finally project linked bilateral & multilateral loans of N709.69bn. Further analysis of the 2021 appropriation bill shows that c.24% of the total expenditure is designated for debt servicing.
READ: Growing concern for Nigeria’s ballooning debt profile
Over the years, the Federal Government has struggled to finance its budget mainly due to low revenue, which is susceptible to oil price volatilities. The Federal Government only generated 68% of its prorated budgeted revenue of N4.75tn as at July 2020 despite adjusting the official exchange rate for revenue conversion to N360/US$1 from N306/US$1 previously.
READ: U.S. budget suffers a deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020, as pandemic slams the economy
This has resulted in an increasing budget deficit for the country and increased borrowing by the government from both domestic and international bodies. As at the end of September 2020, the nation’s public debt stood at a total of N32.2tn and with the planned borrowing of N4.69tn to finance the budget deficit, total public debt is expected to rise to c.N36.89tn by December 31, 2021.
READ: Nigeria needs $3trillion in 30 years to reduce infrastructure deficit – Osinbajo
Whilst debt to GDP ratio remains within the acceptable threshold, we are increasingly concerned about the nation’s debt service to revenue ratio which shows the country may be heading towards a debt crisis should the borrowings continue in face of limited finances to support existing debt obligations. We note that the Federal Government typically exceeds its budgeted deficit for a budget year.
READ: The opportunities in Africa’s $100 billion infrastructure deficit
This is amidst our pessimism on the Federal government’s ability to achieve its Revenue target of N7.99tn in 2021 (the highest in the history of Nigeria). In our opinion, the government needs to focus its expenditure on capital projects expected to generate cashflows for the economy. Also, there is the need for more collaboration between private enterprises and the government to ease the burden of increasing costs borne by the government. In addition, attention must be paid to the efficiency and effectiveness of government spending.
READ: Unemployment rate: Worse days ahead if economic policies don’t improve – TUC
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
BIG READ: Rejigging Nigeria’s economic growth engine: The courage to act
The sojourn through Nigeria’s economic history reveals few insights as to what is required to move growth up several gears.
Four years on from the first annual contraction in economic activity in over three decades, the odds are high, that Nigeria’s economy will experience another full-year decline after going into a technical recession in Q3 2020.
Across the 2016 recession and ongoing 2020 episode, Nigeria’s economy faced exogenous shocks, a sharp drop in oil prices (which induced recessionary conditions across all major oil exporters) in the former, and the COVID-19 outbreak which has pushed the world economy into a recession. Following the discovery of proven vaccine therapies, expert commentary, and analyst prognosis, hinged on the assumption that a successful roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination programs across countries, is for a V-shaped economic recovery.
READ: Avoiding 2016: What Nigeria should do to fight the coming economic storm
For Nigeria, this rebound will be towards an economic growth number between 2-3 percent which implies little change in individual fortunes as real GDP growth roughly matches population growth. Though the recent #ENDSARS protests could be naively presented as frustration over excessive police brutality, those protests were essentially about anger over the inability of political leadership and governance to deliver seismic improvements in the socio-economic welfare of the average Nigerian.
READ: Ratification of AfCFTA will shape Nigeria’s international trade dynamics in 2021 – SB Morgen Report
Alongside growing concerns over the spate of insecurity, the time for the Muhammadu Buhari administration to act decisively is now. Restoring optimism over Nigeria’s economic prospects requires pushing growth back towards either the mid-to-high single-digit levels observed in the era between 2000 and 2010 or uncharted waters of double-digit expansions. This article looks to set out broad ideas on how to revamp Nigeria’s economic growth engine.
READ: Inflation rate to keep rising by 2021- LCCI
A trip down memory lane
Looking back at history, following the return to democratic rule in 1999, Nigeria’s economy expanded at the fastest pace of growth since 1980, with an average growth of 8.4% during the Obasanjo administration (1999-2007) which decelerated to 6% under the Yaradua/Jonathan era (2007-2015) before a drop-off to 2-3% under the Buhari administration (2016-date). Growth over the democratic era (average: +6%) is a significant uplift from the lost decade during the 1990s and the volatile 1980s period under military rule when Nigeria tried to reform in response to the collapse in oil prices.
READ: Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s GDP by 2025 – Goggle/IFC
Figure 1: Economic Growth 1981-2020e
Source: NBS, Authors calculation
So what factors account for the marked improvement between the post-1999 era and the prior two decades? Looking at sector data for a start, economic growth in post-1999 period revolved around the traction in the non-oil sector which effectively boiled down to rapid expansion across three sub-components: services, trade, and agriculture. The key pillar of uplift in Services GDP was telecommunications GDP which went from 0.1% of the economy in 2000 to 10.9% in 2019. To situate this properly, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is now larger than the oil sector from effectively ground zero in 2000 and the gains here entirely reflect the outcome of the decision in 2001 to liberalize the sector by giving ground to private capital.
The move raised the number of active lines in Nigeria from a little over 100k lines in 2000 to 208million lines at the end of October 2020. The lesson here is that Nigeria’s government in 2001 stopped trying to waste meagre resources in a feeble attempt at investing in telecommunications, under an inefficient monopoly (NITEL), and allowed private capital (foreign and local) to sort out the sector.
For trade GDP, the underlying drivers of the expansion were more fortuitous and less deliberate as thanks to a strong run in oil prices, starting in 2003, Nigeria’s external accounts underwent a sizable transformation with the re-emergence of a large current accounts surplus which visibly boosted FX reserves.
Alongside, a relatively weaker exchange rate in REER terms, the improvement in FX reserves allowed for a more liberal approach to trade policy, with the relaxation of many hitherto restrictions on imports. Accordingly, trade GDP expanded from 11-12% of GDP in the 1990s to 15-16%. On the agriculture pillar of the growth uplift, where an expansion was observed in the area under cultivation, my thesis is that better farm input sourcing and demand from a resurgent manufacturing sector helped drive improvements.
Noteworthy is that contribution from the oil sector was minimal (bar 2000 and 2002) reflecting static oil production despite much higher oil prices, including an unmatched era of USD100/bbl. between 2010 and 2014. The lack of progress on expanding oil production is a testament to the lack of political will towards reforming oil policy to drive higher private investment. In summary, reforms which boosted private investment in telecommunications, less restrictive trade policies occasioned by improvement in FX receipts, and possibly better farm input sourcing underpinned the strong growth in the Obasanjo years and well into the Yar’adua/Jonathan era.
Figure 2: Decomposition by Sector
Source: NBS
However, despite the strong growth over the Obasanjo era, many Nigerians struggled to connect with this reality, and debates over growing income inequality and poverty rates dominate public discourse. Looking at more structural data on growth drivers uncover some clues as to why. In elementary economics, there are four factors of production: labour, land, capital, and entrepreneurship. To simplify things, economists often distill these factors into two: labour and capital. Looking at the data, Nigeria’s economy is dominated by capital intensive sectors which account for over two-thirds of output which implies that more of the national income is captured by owners of capital despite our high population.
As consumption expenditure dominates aggregate spending, the mismatch between GDP by income and GDP by expenditure naturally cascades into high unemployment rates, stark income inequality (as owners of capital get more share of income), naturally low aggregative savings, and low tax collection. In short, our GDP comes from sectors with a great need of our least abundant resource (capital) but with less use of our most abundant resource (labour). Growth can never be inclusive under these settings.
Figure 3: Decomposition of GDP by Income
Source: NBS
So what changed for the Buhari government?
For a start after over ten years of running at double-digit growth, Nigeria’s voice-driven telecom revolution appears to have its peak and maturation has set in with teledensity above 100%. Most people who need a phone already have one! This means that the marginal contribution of telecommunications GDP to overall growth would be minimal. Secondly, the collapse in oil prices over the 2014-16 era has resulted in a return to trade-restrictive policies (aka import demand management) that characterized the 1980s and 1990s and which worked to limit growth in trade GDP (20% of the economy) pushing the sector into recession.
Lastly, while agriculture GDP remains in growth, a myriad of factors: insecurity, input supply chain issues, and the perennial issues of weak irrigation, logistic, and storage infrastructure bottlenecks continue to repress growth. Throw in the odd shocks to oil production from militant attacks in 2016 and OPEC induced shutdowns in 2020 and a perfect storm of forces have imposed a deceleration in growth. The journey to sub-par growth began with the deliberate or otherwise lukewarm appetite by succeeding governments since 2007 to embrace greater liberalization of the Nigerian economy. As such growth has naturally become less resilient.
In response to the initial oil price shock, the Buhari government announced moves to stimulate aggregate demand via increased government spending. However, this approach while theoretically appealing evades the points uncovered by the long history of reform: each crisis is an opportunity to grow the private sector not expand the public one. In any case, the Nigerian government is simply too small to move much as, despite successive records in nominal budgets, government spending in real terms is lower than at the start of the last decade.
Figure 4: Government Spending (% of Real GDP)
Source: NBS
Attempts to spend our way out of the crisis naturally implies more borrowings given the limited ability of the Nigerian state to mobilise tax revenues, which will only constrain the fiscal space for future governments. Our low tax revenues are a function of the structure of the economy, which as we saw earlier places a clear emphasis on capital-intensive sectors vs. labor-intensive sectors which ensures high labour unemployment and limited income taxes. The bulwark of tax revenues in most countries is personal income taxes vs. corporation taxes. Given this backdrop any tax mobilization drives will merely entail marginal improvements, seismic growth will remain elusive.
The sojourn through Nigeria’s economic history reveals few insights as to what is required to move growth up several gears.
Firstly, growth is unlocked when capital (private or public) and management expertise is deployed towards expanding the capacity of a sector to deliver more goods and services to either Nigerians or the rest of the world. Given the perennial limited resource constraints facing Nigeria’s government due to a low tax base, a function of underlying economic structure (little to do about tax evasion or avoidance), the big growth outcomes (read telecoms) occurred when government gave up its strategy of investing puny amounts in a sector and allowed private capital (foreign and/or local) and their focus for making money to do the heavy lifting. With adequate regulation as in the telecoms case, the gains can astronomical and focal sectors quickly become net positive for tax and employment as the telecommunications sector is now a large contributor to tax receipts and employer of labour.
Secondly, Nigeria’s most abundant resource is low-skilled labour which as was the case with China (and unlike India which had a higher share of educated citizens) is more suited for industrialization vs. a services dominated economy. However, Nigeria’s present economic structure is dominated by capital intensive sectors with limited requirements for low-skilled labour.
A progression to a services-led economy will lead to the exclusion of a large segment of society which has long-term implications for social unrest. Accordingly, the policy can and should look to re-focus economic activities towards the absorption of the large mass of low-skilled labour to place economic growth on a more sustainable footing. This path obviously runs through agriculture and manufacturing. This does not mean taking the eye off services, as a friend would say, you can run and chew gum at the same time. It just means we know where the strategic imperative lies.
Thirdly, Nigeria’s external sector is highly vulnerable to oil price shocks which propagate themselves across the economy in reduced consumption and trading activity and inflation. Solving this problem entails ensuring food independence across selected tubers and grains, to a large extent, and given Nigeria’s oil resources, energy independence to a lesser extent.
To use the language of differential calculus, these two are necessary conditions, a sufficient condition for sustainably sorting external sector vulnerabilities requires not just food and energy independence but significant ramp-up in non-oil manufacturing exports to which potential exists. While scope exists for increased service exports given Nigeria’s financial and growing technology sector, boosting non-manufacturing exports requires over the near term a focused industrial policy targeting competitive key agro-allied and low-valued manufacturing products.
Given the last item, a key goal of economic policy should be towards raising the competitiveness of Nigeria’s non-oil exports which will require significant investment in infrastructure (power and transport) to lower production costs, improved security within Nigeria’s borders, lower capital costs, and let’s say an ‘appropriately aligned’ real exchange rate that seeks to exploit the geographic realities of being surrounded by CFA franc currencies
Four Big Economic Reform Ideas: Go big or go home
- Privatization & Liberalization of Nigeria’s logistics sector (rail, road, ports, airports & post): if the 2000s are to be characterized by reforms of telecommunications and the 2010s as the era of power sector reforms, then the natural progression is to decisively address big bang reforms to Nigeria’s logistics and transportation sector. Policy focus must be daring and ambitious with a drive to ensure to the extent the permissible frictionless movement of goods and services between the various parts of Nigeria using the most efficient means possible.
- Private financed Infrastructure delivery and management but public ownership: The FGN is clearly at the limits of fiscal abilities and realistically, increasing fiscal support for infrastructure delivery will translate to unsustainable public debt levels. Rather than pushing leverage to unsustainable levels for projects where there is a weak political will to impose cost-reflective tolls, the FGN should simply package these projects into dedicated private infrastructure funds which retain public ownership but provide long-term concession arrangements. Target the big Nigerian infrastructure projects: rail, ports, key arterial roads, and bridges.
- A food-centric industrial and trade policy: As noted earlier, fixing Nigeria’s external account vulnerabilities entails ensuring food independence. Addressing this entails a more targeted attempt at raising aggregate output and yields on key food crops (grain, tuber), animal products (milk, meat, poultry, fish) interspersed with selected cash crops (such as cashew for example) to provide the right blend. Alongside, work on infrastructure, the policy should focus on driving large scale commercial investing alongside well-designed community out-grower programs for target commodities. Gains from here are crucial towards driving down food prices.
Given the downward outlook for oil prices (due to the secular shift called climate change), the outlook for Nigeria’s oil sector is bleak. As such Nigeria will need to find a credible solution to the external account imbalance problem that dogged growth between the 1980s – 1990s and since 2016. Given our population size and high youth population, Nigeria needs a new plan for growth. As in the early 2000s, this requires another big push towards cultivating private capital into underserved sectors to move the wheel of growth onto a new plane.
The subtext for this piece is drawn from a book of a similar title by Ben Bernanke which chronicles the logic behind his decision at the peak of the global financial crisis to act ignoring the armchair idealists. Seizing the urgency of the times requires the adoption of bold reforms that will attract and inject private capital with the promise of efficient management into dormant sectors of the economy with government taking the backseat of regulation.
The era of the dogma of waiting for the government to find money to sort out the economy is over. While a shift towards decentralization is politically appealing, the perceived economic gains are likely to be illusionary. To move the economic needle, emphasis must be on greater private sector involvement in the management of large parts of the economy (most sectors outside of basic education, primary healthcare, and defence). The big policy reforms required are a mix of privatization, liberalization, and commercialization of large sectors of the economy.
“There is a time in every man’s education when he arrives at the conviction that envy is ignorance; that imitation is suicide; that he must take himself for better, for worse, as his portion; that though the wide universe is full of good, no kernel of nourishing corn can come to him but through his toil bestowed on that plot of ground which is given to him to till. The power which resides in him is new in nature, and none but he knows what that is which he can do, nor does he know until he has tried.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson (Self Reliance)
Written by Wale Okunrinboye