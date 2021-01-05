Business News
Why you need to switch to a new Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)
As much as having a pension plan is great, what makes your pension worth the while is the fund administrator that you choose. It is common for a lot of people to complain about their pension because they chose the wrong Pension Fund Administrator from the beginning. Sometimes this decision was made by your employer but you would be the one to bear the pain.
This wrong decision is very costly because your PFA manages your retirement savings i.e., they take investment decisions that determine how well your balance grows.
The future of your retirement
Not having a pension plan is bad enough but even when you do have a pension, the question is; does it work to support your financial needs during your golden years? If it does, how well? These are vital signs that you should not ignore if you want to get the most value from your pension.
Customer support
Your PFA is meant to support you whenever an issue arises. It can be if you change jobs or choose to work as a business owner. Your PFA would have to be aware of these changes to accommodate them.
These are simple issues that should be handled easily by the right PFA.
Having real-time online access to your retirement account is important.
It enables you to know if your employer remits your pension contributions in good time. It also shows you how much you have in your account.
To meet this demand, a Premium Pension mobile app is available to all Members. The user-friendly interface allows for quick access to your Retirement Savings Account, keeping you updated and supports full transparency.
In addition, monthly statements are also sent to members, and on request as you deem fit. There are no restrictions to your requests. Their dedicated customer support team make this possible. Experienced at helping members navigate through issues and providing informed guidance on pension plans, they are always eager to serve you.
At Premium Pension, you have a dedicated account officer always ready to attend to any concerns or issues you might have. This is an addition to the support of the entire customer service team.
Investment returns
Investment returns delivered by your PFA will greatly influence the value of your account balance at retirement.
One of the factors that impacts on investment is inflation as it affects real returns which is quite important for long term horizons.
How will this happen?
Premium Pension has an excellent record in delivering value on pension funds. Trusted by over 700,000 members, they put in the work to make sure all their Members are well prepared for their golden years.
Does your PFA deliver returns that will meet your responsibilities in the future?
Make a switch now to Premium Pension to enjoy the full benefits of your pension. Your golden years should truly be golden.
Simply visit premiumpension.com or call 09 461 5700-4 to make the switch. A customer care representative will aid you in the transition.
Remember, the quality of your lifestyle during retirement should be as you plan it to be. just as it is now. Your PFA plays a great part in bringing that dream to a reality. Make the right switch today.
Financial Services
AFC secures $250 million capital loan from International Development Finance Corporation
AFC has secured a $250 million capital loan from International Development Finance Corporation.
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) announced that it has successfully secured a $250 million tier-2 capital loan from U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
In addition to strengthening AFC’s investment capacity, it is also expected that the facility further complements AFC’s strategy of diversifying its investor base.
Why this matters
The proper provision of infrastructure is crucial for economic and social development across Africa. Physical infrastructure systems ensure that basic human needs are met.
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has suggested that cumulatively, between 2018 and 2040, the infrastructure investment gap in Africa is expected to stand at $1.59 trillion, with the amount of infrastructure investment needed expected to be 39% higher than under the current trends.
ACCA argued that in comparison with global benchmark, which requires about 19% increase over current investment levels, Africa is doing worse given that it needs to increase investment levels by 39% in order to close the forecasted infrastructure investment gap by 2040.
In line with the above, the $250 million facility, which AFC has asserted will strengthen its capacity to close Africa’s infrastructure deficit, is key and should be properly utilised.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation said:
- “Africa and the United States have enjoyed a longstanding partnership spanning several decades. Indeed, AFC has partnered with the US on several infrastructure initiatives, including the Power Africa initiative, and regularly receives investments from US-based investors in its Eurobond issuances.
- “This announcement therefore marks a natural evolution as the US Government seeks to play a greater role in Africa’s development by establishing a dedicated DFI. Crucially, this funding will also ensure the Corporation is able to continue fulfilling its objectives in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed a greater responsibility on development finance institutions in helping to drive a sustainable recovery across Africa.”
Also commenting on the development, Adam Boehler, CEO of DFC submitted that:
- “DFC is proud to expand our relationship with a key infrastructure investor in Africa. This financing advances DFC’s strong commitment to Africa by supporting investment in the modern infrastructure that is essential to economic growth and expanded connectivity with the world.”
What you should know
- AFC is a multilateral Financial Institution, created by sovereign African states to provide pragmatic solutions to Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment, by developing and financing infrastructure, natural resources and industrial assets for the enhanced productivity and economic growth of African states.
- AFC was established in 2007 with an equity capital base of US$1.1 billion, to be the catalyst for private sector-led infrastructure investment across Africa.
- DFC is the United States Government’s development bank established with a lending capacity of up to US$60 billion to provide financing for solutions to some of the most critical challenges facing the developing world. DFC expanded and modernized the tools of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC). DFC was formed in December 2019,
Energy
NERC orders DisCos to increase electricity tariffs, effective January 1, 2021
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has instructing DisCos to increase tariffs, effective January 1, 2021.
Electricity distribution companies started the year with a further increase in electricity tariffs. This follows a new order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC instructing DisCos to increase tariffs effective January 1, 2021.
The order was signed by the new NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba and one of its Commissioners Dafe Akpeneye.
The increase in tariffs follows a suspension of an earlier order issued in August increasing tariffs starting September 1, 2020. However, a threat by Labour to go on a nationwide strike forced the government to suspend the tariffs for two weeks ending October 15th, 2020.
The Federal Government and the organized Labour then agreed to provide a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt-hour for Nigerians for the next 3 months and also distribute 6 million free meters following the completion of the 2 weeks suspension of electricity tariff.
NERC was yet to publish the orders on its website as of when this article was sent.
New Tariffs
The latest tariff increase suggests all customers will see their tariffs increased regardless of the band as no tariff class is frozen. Customers on Tariff Class A, B, and C will see their tariff go back to the tariff order released on September 1st, 2020. Some of these customers will see their tariff increase by as high as 120% compared to the pre-September 1st levels.
Customers in tariff classes C&D who are those with less than an average of 12 hours of electricity daily also saw their tariff increase albeit slightly and not up to the levels originally included in the September 2020 tariff order. In general, Nigerians (including businesses) will see their tariffs rise by as much as 75% depending on the distribution companies.
In determining the tariff, NERC relied on a number of assumptions made up of key economic indicators such as exchange rate, inflation rate, and power generation.
- Inflation rate: The November 2020 inflation rate of 14.9% was relied upon to project for the year compared to 13.1% average for the period January to November 2020.
- Exchange rate: NERC switched from using N360 or a fixed CBN exchange rate, to NAFEX rate which it placed at NGN/USD exchange rate (+1%) of N397.44. This was the rate as of December 29, 2020.
- US Inflation rate which is often used for Gas prices was set at 1.22% also based on November 2020 rates
- Generation capacity adopted for the year remained unchanged, suggesting NERC was not expecting any major increase in 2021 despite increasing the cost of power. “The year 2020 projection on available generation is maintained for the first half (Jan-Jun) of 2021 to account for the impact of the delay in the implementation of MYTO-2020. No change was applied to generation projections from July 2021 and beyond.”
- Gas Prices which is a major factor in determining electricity tariff was $2.5/MMBTU while gas transportation cost of US$0.80/MMBTU and gas prices outside the regulated rates for GenCos with effective Gas Sale Agreements were maintained.
The new tariff increases effectively mean the Federal Government has removed an estimated 80% of its subsidy on electricity, giving the Discos the cost-reflective tariffs that they have been asking for years. DisCos maintain that the extra amount being paid by electricity customers will be passed on to government agencies; Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader and the Market Operator who will then pay gas providers and generating companies.
What this means
From the release of this order, customers will pay higher electricity tariffs. Prepaid customers will witness an immediate increase when they vend for power while postpaid customers metered and estimated billing, will start paying the full tariff in February when they get their bills.
Coronavirus
EIB provides €50 million support for African pharmaceutical products
The EIB has launched a scheme to strengthen local production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Africa and scaling up drug manufacturing.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched a €50 million scheme to support active pharmaceutical ingredients in Africa.
EIB contends the scheme will reduce dependency on drug imports and address medical supply chain weaknesses linked to COVID-19. It is also expected that the scheme will improve availability of specialist drugs and tackle supply chain challenges that currently damage public health across Africa.
Why this matter
- Accelerating high-impact pharmaceutical investment across Africa is crucial to improve public health, address medical supply chain weaknesses and unlock long-term economic development.
- In addition, is that scaling up pharmaceutical investment in Africa will help to protect millions of people from disease and disability and strengthen resilience to ongoing and future pandemics.
- Also, increasing local production will reduce dependency on imports and exposure to counterfeit drugs.
- The scheme will enable Africa to benefit from predicted doubling in local pharmaceutical sales over the next decade, improve access to healthcare and create specialist jobs on the continent.
- This financing programme will also ensure that African pharmaceutical manufacturing can benefit from technological innovation that is currently transforming the industry and making local production easy through digital connectivity, automation and cloud computing.
What they are saying
Thomas Östros, European Investment Bank Vice President said:
“This scheme has been designed with African and global experts and builds on the EIB’s unique global technical experience and financing expertise supporting health and innovation investment.”
Dr Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão, World Health Organisation Assistant Director-General responsible for Access to Medicines and Health Products stated that:
“COVID-19 has highlighted how public health in Africa is vulnerable to global supply chains and dependent on international production.”
“Increasing local specialist manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients will help to improve the public health of millions of Africans. This new initiative demonstrates how specialist pharmaceutical and financing expertise can create jobs and a better future for Africa.”
What you should know
- The initiative is aligned with the World Health Organisation’s goals and the recently announced cooperation between the EIB and WHO to combat COVID-19 and strengthen health system resilience to better face future pandemics.
- Long-term financing will be available in USD, EUR and local currency and can cover more than 50% of the total cost of eligible investment, as part of the EIB’s exceptional response to COVID-19.
- EIB financing can co-finance projects alongside philanthropic, equity, development financing or support from commercial banks.
- The EIB initiative will provide long-term financing for pharmaceutical production across sub-Saharan Africa and specifically target the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients that constitute 45% of final drug costs.
- The European Investment Bank is the lending arm of the European Union. It is the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of climate finance.