The Nigerian University Pension Management Company Limited, referred to as NUPEMCO was incorporated on 5 February 2013 and set up as an entity to exclusively manage pensions for employees in the Nigerian University system.

The company is licenced as Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) under the provisions of the Pension Reform Act 2014.

As of 31 December 2021, the company had shareholders’ funds of N1.45 billion, and as such needed to recapitalise before the deadline of the last regulator-induced recapitalisation exercise. As of December 31, 2022, the company had increased its shareholders’ funds to N5.75 billion.

In comparison to its competitors in the pension industry, NUPEMCO is a relatively new and smaller PFA. It has a limited customer base due to its catchment which leads to a smaller pool of RSA holders and prospective new registrations.

NUPEMCO ended the 2022 financial year with 26,715 RSA holders in the 5 available RSA funds, an increase of 1,619 RSA holders from 25,096 in 2021.

Additionally, assets under management for the 5 audited Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) funds published was N121.83 billion, up almost 22% from N99.96 billion in 2021.

Performance Analysis: Company

Company revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was up 65% to N1.77 billion, compared to N1.07 billion in 2021.

Total expenses moderated to rise by 7.8% to just over N 1 billion, from just circa N 930 million in 2021, which brought its cost-to-income ratio down substantially from 87% in 2021 to 57%, 2022 has fallen from 92% in 2020.

1 billion, from just circa 930 million in 2021, which brought its cost-to-income ratio down substantially from 87% in 2021 to 57%, 2022 has fallen from 92% in 2020. Profit After Tax (PAT) for 2022 increased almost 428% to N 769.12 million, compared to N 140.34 million in 2021 and shareholders’ funds grew to N 5.75 billion from N 1.45 billion in 2021.

769.12 million, compared to 140.34 million in 2021 and shareholders’ funds grew to 5.75 billion from 1.45 billion in 2021. Return on equity was up to 12.46% continuing the rise, compared to 9.37% in 2021 and 5.04% in 2020.

Performance Highlights: RSA Funds (audited)

For the year ended 31 December 2022, NUPEMCO’s Fund I appreciated by 5.05%, Fund II appreciated by 7.78%, Fund III by 8.56%, Fund IV by 9.09% and Fund VI – Non-Interest (Active) by 6.35%. The company offers only 5 of the 7 PenCom-approved funds.

The pension industry does not currently benchmark the performance of any fund to any performance index.

In the absence of any benchmark index to measure/compare fund performances for the year 2022, and to aid readers’ indirect comparison, the NGX All-Share Index (a measure of performance of the Nigerian stock market) appreciated by 19.98%, the NGX Pension Index appreciated by 16.96%, inflation was 21.47% and MPR closed the year at 16.50%, having risen steadily through the year.

Fund performance: 2022 was the funds’ second full year of operations, and it appreciated by 5.05%, down from 5.71% in 2021.

Fund income was N 17 million, up 309% from N 0.78 million in 2021.

17 million, up 309% from 0.78 million in 2021. Net gains from investing activities rose 282% to N 68 million in 2022, from N 0.44 million in 2021.

68 million in 2022, from 0.44 million in 2021. Fund size: the size of the fund, measured by net assets, grew almost 176% to N 04 million from N 19.23 million in 2021.

04 million from 19.23 million in 2021. The fund expense ratio (cost of managing the fund) rose to 2.82% in 2022 from 1.75% in 2021. The higher this ratio goes the less returns are accruing to RSA holders.

Asset Allocation as of 31-12-2022: DNA.

Performance ranking: The fund performance for 2021 was ranked 12 out of 19 in our 2022 annual report on pensions.

Fund performance: up 7.78% in 2022, compared to 3.23% in 2021 and 14.77% in 2020.

Fund income was up almost 131% to N 68 billion in 2022 from N 1.16 billion in 2021. 2020 was N 1.82 billion.

68 billion in 2022 from 1.16 billion in 2021. 2020 was 1.82 billion. Net gains from investing activities were N 13 billion in 2022, up 195% from N 0.72 billion in 2021. 2020 was N 1.57 billion.

13 billion in 2022, up 195% from 0.72 billion in 2021. 2020 was 1.57 billion. Fund size: Fund II grew 12% to N 92 billion from N 26.65 billion in 2021, having declined by 1.09% in 2021.

92 billion from 26.65 billion in 2021, having declined by 1.09% in 2021. Fund expense ratio: The cost of managing the fund was up, rising to 1.82% in 2022 from 1.64% in 2021 and from 0.92% in 2020.

Asset Allocation as of 31-12-2022: DNA.

Performance ranking: The fund performance for 2021 was ranked 15 out of 19 in our 2022 annual report on pensions.

Fund performance: was 8.56% in 2022, compared to 4.13% in 2021 and 19.14% in 2020.

Fund income was up almost 103% to N 90 billion in 2022 from N 3.90 billion in 2021 and from N 4.58 billion in 2020.

90 billion in 2022 from 3.90 billion in 2021 and from 4.58 billion in 2020. Net gains from investing activities in 2022 were N 30 billion, up 136% from N 2.67 billion in 2021. 2020 was N 4.14 billion.

30 billion, up 136% from 2.67 billion in 2021. 2020 was 4.14 billion. Fund size: Fund III grew almost 24% to N 99 billion from N 68.78 billion in 2021.

99 billion from 68.78 billion in 2021. Fund expense ratio: Up to 1.88% in 2022, from 1.79% in 2021 and 0.94% in 2020. The higher this ratio goes the less returns are accruing to RSA holders.

Asset Allocation as of 31-12-2022: DNA.

Performance ranking: The fund performance for 2021 was ranked 17 out of 19 in our 2022 annual report on pensions.

Fund performance: up 9.09% in 2022, compared to 7.50% in 2021. 2020 was a partial year.

Fund income: N 65 million in 2022, up 104% from N 294.70 million in 2021.

65 million in 2022, up 104% from 294.70 million in 2021. Net gains from investing activities: N 94 million in 2022, up 116% from N 240.37 million in 2021.

94 million in 2022, up 116% from 240.37 million in 2021. Fund size: Fund IV grew 53% to N 27 billion, from N 4.09 billion in 2021.

27 billion, from 4.09 billion in 2021. The fund expense ratio was 1.33% in 2022, the same as in 2021.

Asset Allocation as of 31-12-2022: DNA.

Performance ranking: The fund performance for 2021 was ranked 13 out of 19 in our 2022 annual report on pensions.

Income improved by over 600% to N 21 million in 2022 from N 6.72 million in 2021 as did net gains from investing activities, which came in at N 32.47 million, up 882% from N 3.31 million.

21 million in 2022 from 6.72 million in 2021 as did net gains from investing activities, which came in at 32.47 million, up 882% from 3.31 million. Fund size: The fund grew almost 44% to N 69 million in 2022 from N 410.73 million in 2021.

69 million in 2022 from 410.73 million in 2021. Fund performance: The fund appreciated by 6.35% in 2022 compared to just 2% the year before.

Performance ranking: The fund performance for 2021 was ranked 5 out of 11 in our 2022 annual report on pensions.

