Economy & Politics
FG says latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived
The Federal Government t expects Nigeria to emerge out of the current recession sooner than it did during the 2016 recession.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that the latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived, as it expects Nigeria to return to positive growth soon unlike during the 2016 recession.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a press briefing with newsmen in Lagos, on Monday.
READ: Nigeria to exit recession by first quarter of 2021
“The latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived, and Nigeria will return to positive growth soon, unlike the 2016 recession which lasted five quarters.
“This is because of several complementary fiscal, real sector and monetary interventions proactively introduced by the government to forestall a far worse decline of the economy and alleviate the negative consequences of the pandemic,” he added.
READ: COVID-19 could impoverish additional 5 million Nigerians – World Bank
READ: Explainer: What does GDP actually mean, and how does it affect you?
Lai Mohammed added that Nigeria recorded positive economic developments in 2020, and added that it seemed “to have been overshadowed by the country’s economic recession.”
He revealed that Nigeria entered a recession at the end of the third quarter (Q3), after the country’s Gross Domestic Product declined for the second consecutive quarter in 2020 (Q2 and Q3).
READ: Why Nigerian economy may not recover soon – Experts
He added that the pandemic was the reason for Nigeria’s recession alongside many other nations.
“The main reason for this is the Covid-19 pandemic. Nigeria is not alone. Dozens of countries, including economic giants like the US, UK and Canada, have entered recession, of course due to the global pandemic. Others include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia and Spain.”
READ: Recession: Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs – Atiku
READ: GDP: Expert speculates when economy will recover
Mohammed also added that the recession had “masked postitive economic development,” citing the National Bureau of Statistics.
“The decline of -3.62% in Q3 is much smaller than the -6.10% recorded in Q2. The economic conditions are actually improving, with 17 activities recording positive real growth in the third quarter, compared to 13 in Q2,” he said.
Lai Mohammed stated that 36 of 46 economic activities did better in the third quarter of 2020 than in the second quarter of the same year.
READ: LCCI urges National Assembly to pass the PIB
What you should know: Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
Business
FG tasks state governments to embrace AfCFTA’s economic opportunities
FG expects all state governments to embrace economic opportunities the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers.
The Federal Government has tasked all state governments to embrace the economic opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers.
This was disclosed by Francis Anatogu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Sector, according to NAN on Thursday.
READ: AfCFTA: African Customs Officials to draft free trade continental guidelines
He explained that the Federal Government wanted a buy-in and support of stakeholders in both the public and private sectors and that FG was working towards setting up AfCFTA implementation Focal Desks in states, and therefore urged state governments to explore their areas of comparative advantages for economic growth and job creation.
He said, “The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) represents the states as good channel to reach out to the state government, and that is why we have reached out to it.
READ: East and West Africa regions have most visa-open countries – AfDB Report
“We want them to take advantage of AfCTA, because as a Nation we need to produce what we sell, we need to invest and attract investors. To attract investors, we need good policies, infrastructure and good conditions for ease of doing business.”
Anatogu however said that although the Intra-African Trading was expected to start in January 2021, there were still several practical steps that needed to happen before the AfCFTA agreement could be fully operationalised.
READ: Ratification of AfCFTA will shape Nigeria’s international trade dynamics in 2021 – SB Morgen Report
“The AfCTA is like a marathon, is a 10-year programme, which will take such a long time to achieve a full liberalisation of tariff plan. So a number of practical steps need to be taken, including the tariff rules and the tariff rates that need to be worked out,” he added.
READ: Federal Executive Council approves N8.1 billion for roads rehabilitation in 10 states
What you should know
- Last Thursday, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had urged Nigerian businesses to take advantage of the opportunity as it announced plans of a public campaign to highlight the benefits of the agreement.
- This was disclosed by Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
- Mr. Adebayo stated that Nigerian businesses could not be left out of the opportunity, as the agreement would create a $3.4 trillion economic bloc.
Economy & Politics
President Buhari signs 2021 budget of N13.58 trillion
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2021 Appropriation bill of N13.5 trillion into law.
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.588 trillion into law today, 31st December 2020.
The budget estimate increased by N505.61 billion from the initial N13.082 billion presented by the President to the National Assembly earlier in October.
READ: National Assembly ready to pass 2021 Budget before end of 2020 – Senate President
Breakdown
- Recurrent Expenditure – N5.64 trillion
- Capital Expenditure – N4.125 trillion
- Debt Servicing – N3.324 trillion
- Statutory transfer – N496.528 billion
READ: Nigeria records debt service to revenue ratio of 99% in first quarter of 2020.
Nairametrics had reported that the Nigerian Senate agreed to pass the appropriation bill of N13.588 trillion, indicating an increase of 31.9% from N10.3 trillion approved for the 2020 fiscal year.
The parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the 2021 appropriation bill
- Benchmark oil price of 40 US Dollars per barrel.
- Daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).
- Exchange rate of N379 per US Dollar.
- GDP growth projected at 3.0%
- Inflation closing at 11.95%
READ: House of Reps calls for larger capital projects for the Army in 2021
What you should know
- Recurrent expenditure (N5.64 trillion) represents 41.5% of the total budgeted amount while the N4.125 trillion budgeted for capital expenditure represents 30.4% of the total budget.
- The 2021 budget is tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience”.
- Oil revenue for the year is projected at N2.01 trillion, while Non-oil revenue is estimated at N1.49 trillion.
READ: Electoral Reform: Introduction of technology enhances credibility of elections – INEC
What this means
The signing of the bill before the end of the year indicates that the budget will run from January 1st to December 31st, 2021.
Economy & Politics
Nasarawa Governor assents 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N115.7 billion.
Nasarawa state Governor has signed an amended and upwardly reviewed 2021 budget worth N115.7 billion.
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has signed the state’s 2021 budget worth N115.7 billion into law.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the bill christened “Budget of Economic Recuperation,” reserved 46.5% of its total budget size which translates to N53.8 billion for recurrent expenditure, while 47.4% of the budget amounting to N54.8 billion was reserved for capital expenditure. The remaining 6.06%, equivalent to N7 billion was for consolidated revenue charges.
READ: Governor Tambuwal assents Sokoto State 2021 budget worth N176.7 billion
The Governor thanked all key actors that facilitated the quick passage of the budget and emphasized that the early passage will enable the state to begin the constitutional 12-months Budget circle, starting from January 1 and ending on December 31.
In a similar vein, the Governor urged all residents of the state to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the government, reminding them that it is not yet safe to be carefree.
READ: Lagos State House of Assembly approves the sum of N1.163 trillion for 2021 budget
What you should know
- The Governor, on 17 November 2020 presented a budget proposal of N112.9 billion to the State House for Approval.
- The State House of Assembly on December 15, 2020, jerked up the budget by N2.8 billion to hit N115.7 billion.
- The increase was to accommodate the introduction of Engineering and Medical school at Nasarawa State University, insecurity and other reasons.
READ: Bauchi State House of Assembly approves 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N213.9 billion