Corporate Press Releases
BUA Cement Plc successfully completes its N115 billion Series 1, Corporate Bond Issue
BUA offers the largest corporate bond ever issued in the history of Nigeria’s Debt Capital Markets.
BUA Cement PLC, one of Africa’s largest cement companies, has announced that it has successfully concluded its N115billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond Issue (the “Bond or Issue”) under its maiden N200billion Bond Issuance Programme. With this development, BUA Cement’s Series 1 Bond becomes the largest ever Corporate Bond issued in the Nigerian Debt Capital Markets and signposts growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s second largest cement company. According to the company, an application will be made to dual-list the Bonds on the relevant exchanges upon receipt of the necessary approvals.
BUA Cement’s N100billion Series 1, 7-years Issue priced at a competitive fixed rate of 7.5% and was oversubscribed to the tune of N137.82billion just as the company announced that it will only utilize N115billion in line with regulatory guidelines.
Speaking on the significance and success of the Series 1 Issue, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Cement said, “This is the largest corporate bond offering in the history of Nigeria’s Debt Capital Markets. Last year, we made a strategic decision as a proudly Nigerian company to list BUA Cement on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This was in line with our core strategy to continue seeking out viable investment and growth opportunities within Nigeria. This bond issuance – a first by BUA Cement, demonstrates our confidence in Nigeria’s debt capital markets as well as continued investor confidence in the BUA Cement business model, our management team, and long-term strategy, all supported by strong credit ratings. We remain committed to unlocking opportunities within the industry for Nigeria.”
In his comments, Engr. Yusuf Binji, Chief Executive Officer, BUA Cement said that the success of the first series in the BUA Cement Bond Issuance Programme underscored the strength of the BUA Cement brand. “The transaction, being the largest Corporate Bond issuance in the history of Nigeria’s debt capital markets, reiterates the strength and acceptance of the BUA Cement brand and the trust placed by stakeholders in the Company’s strong cash generation capacity, credit profile and strategy driven by a well-experienced management team. Diversifying and extending the duration of our funding sources with the inclusion of this Bond, at a competitive rate, will further enable us to achieve our strategic objectives and vision.”
The BUA Cement Series 1 Bond, which has a 3-year moratorium period and to be amortised evenly from year 4, is embedded with a call option, exercisable only after 48 months from the issue date.
In another development, BUA recently announced its intention to increase its production capacity to 20million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2022. In addition, its newest 3million mtpa plant in Sokoto currently undergoing construction is expected to be ready in 2021.
NOTES TO THE EDITORS
- ISSUING HOUSES: StanbicIBTC Capital Limited acted as Lead Issuing House/Bookrunner, with UCML Capital Limited and Tiddo Securities Limited, as Joint Issuing Houses/Bookrunners.
- ISSUE SUBSCRIPTION: The N100billion Series 1, 7-years 7.5% Fixed Rate Bond, due in 2027 was subscribed to the tune of N82billion; and in accordance with Rule 323(21) of the SEC Rules and Regulations, 2013, the Board approved the absorption of excess funds, not exceeding 15% of the offer of N100 billion, which translates to N15billion and N115billion in its entirety.
- RATINGS: The Issuer and the Issue were both assigned “A” rating (stable) by Agusto and “AA-” (stable) by DataPro, based on a stable, qualified, and experienced management team, strong industry potential, strategic market position, low exposure to credit risk, excellent business, and liquidity profile.
- LISTING: An application will be made to dual-list the bond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (the “NSE”) and FMDQ Securities Exchange (”FMDQ”).
Corporate Press Releases
Zinox debunks claims of police indictment of Leo Stan Ekeh
Zinox Technologies has denied reports that its boss, Leo Stan Ekeh has been indicted by the Police, EFCC, or any court in Nigeria.
The management of Zinox Technologies, Nigeria’s leading integrated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, has debunked allegations of its Chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh, being indicted by the Nigerian Police.
This was contained in a detailed statement released to the media on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
READ: Ekeh, Zinox boss, may retire in 2021
‘‘Firstly, Zinox Technologies makes bold to state categorically that neither its Chairman, Ekeh, nor any of its staff or the staff of Technology Distributions Limited, including Chris Eze Ozims, Shade Oyebode, Charles Adigwe and Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, were indicted by any investigative agency or facing any criminal trial in any court in Nigeria. Anyone with contrary position should please make it public. The crux of the matter is that Benjamin Joseph and his partner Princess Kama had domiciled an FIRS computer supplies transaction worth N170m funded by Technology Distributions Ltd., the biggest HP authorised distributors (and not Zinox Technologies), with a promise to pay immediately they received payment from the FIRS, with additional guarantee from Princess Kama’s uncle, Chief Onny Igbokwe as Citadel Oracle Concepts Ltd was not qualified to enjoy credit from Technology Distributions. When FIRS paid, Mr. Benjamin Joseph tried to divert the fund but his partner, Princess Kama refused and paid Technology Distributions the pre-agreed invoice sum of the laptops supplied on credit. Mr. Joseph took offence and started writing all sort of fake petitions. We are aware that Mr. Joseph has kept petitioning every Police station he comes across to invite Mr. Ekeh over a matter that he (Joseph) is currently standing a criminal trial for.’’
Zinox, which disclosed that the allegations were being propelled by some news media, especially Premium Times, allegedly at the instigation of Mr. Joseph of Citadel Oracle Concepts Limited, urged members of the public to pay no heed to the unsubstantiated claims, which it refuted in details.
READ: Zinox expands assembly plant, to deploy robotics
‘‘Knowing the consequence of the intended mischief set out by these nefarious media, the management of Zinox deems it expedient to set the records straight with information and facts that can be independently verified by anyone. Indeed, we would not have paid any attention to the latest piece of sponsored fake news from Premium Times, were it not for the essential need to ensure that right-thinking Nigerians are not misled by the antics of an unscrupulous group of people who are bent on tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of Mr. Ekeh.’’
Further, the statement revealed that Mr. Joseph is currently facing a criminal trial on the same allegations he claims the Zinox Chairman was indicted for, thereby rendering his claims incredulous and without substance.
READ: Why Capital Hotels paid over N500 million as damages to an ex guest
‘‘Joseph had lodged a complaint with the Nigerian Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, claiming that his board resolution and other corporate documents were forged to execute the FIRS contract of about N170million. However, the SFU in their investigation did not only find out that he indeed authorized the contract by giving a letter of authority to his staff, Princess Kama, and who along with Chief Igbokwe, executed the contract, but that the board resolutions and other documents were indeed signed by him. This follows a forensic report dated 12th March 2014, by the Commissioner of Police (Forensic Science Lab) D’ Dept (Force CID) Nigeria Police with reference no. AR:4150/X/FCD/Vol.4/11.
READ: Ekeh, Zinox boss, intervenes in Imo State with N1 billion
‘‘It was on the basis of the findings above that the said documents were not forged and that the laptops, in question, were indeed supplied to the FIRS, that the then-Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase charged Benjamin Joseph for false information in Charge No. CR/216/2016 (Inspector General of Police vs. Benjamin Joseph) on the same set of facts/allegations which he now claims Mr. Ekeh was indicted for. How can Mr. Ekeh be indicted by the Police in 2015 when the same Benjamin Joseph is currently being tried by the same Police for false information before Honourable Justice Peter Kekemeke of the FCT High Court Abuja for same allegations?
READ: Zinox is now first local OEM to attain Intel platinum status
‘‘It is instructive to note that the Attorney-General of the Federation through the Federal Director of Public Prosecutions had twice given legal advice to the Inspector of General of Police to prosecute the said Benjamin Joseph to a logical conclusion for giving false information. The legal advice was dispatched in two letters dated 10th February 2017 (ref no. DPPA/PET/397/16) and 7th May 2018 (ref. no. DPPA/ADV:1009/14). Consequently, the Inspector General of Police had acted on the legal advice vide a letter dated 16th February 2017 (ref. no. CB:3560/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol88/560) to the COP (Legal Dept, Force headquarters) to implement the legal directive of the Attorney General of the Federation.
READ: Start-up owners must believe in Nigeria to scale, says Ekeh, Zinox Boss
‘‘It is, therefore, mischievous and deceitful for anyone to report that the Chairman of Zinox or its staff were indicted in 2015 by a report by one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). We state here that we are reading about the so-called 2015 report for the first time through the news media. The staff of Zinox or Technology Distributions were neither invited by the said ACP nor were they made to write any statements. Otherwise, let them produce any statements that were made to the so-called Police Investigation Board. How can you conduct an ‘investigation’ and make a report indicting certain individuals without hearing from them on their own side of the story? How can the so-called report of an ACP in 2015 override the subsequent unequivocal legal advice of the Attorney General of the Federal and the Inspector General of Police?’’
READ: Konga’s Sale – A Classic Case of “Death is Better than Mockery”
In addition, Zinox accused Premium Times of bias, even as it disclosed that the medium is currently being sued for defamation before an Abuja High Court.
‘‘It is also instructive to note that the said Benjamin Joseph had petitioned the Vice President of Nigeria on the same allegation, of which the EFCC was mandated to investigate. At the end of the investigations, the EFCC absolved Technology Distributions Limited and its staff. The EFCC rather charged the staff/representatives of Citadel Oracle Concept Limited (due to their own internal issues) in Charge no. CR/244/2018. None of the staff of Zinox or Technology Distributions were charged. The case is before Honourable Justice Senchi of the FCT High Court, Abuja, and can be verified independently.
READ: Businessman who alleges fraud in a N170 million FIRS contract, creates scene in court
‘‘All the documents above have been tendered in evidence in the ongoing criminal charge against Benjamin Joseph in the said Charge no. CR/216/2016, and can be verified by anyone. These facts and information are well known to Premium Times but they would rather hide them from their reportage. Of course, the biased and mischievous reporting stems from the fact that Zinox Technologies took out a N2billion libel case against them at the FCT High Court, Abuja, over these fake publications. Hence, it is important for the reading public to understand that Premium Times writes from the perspective of a disgruntled and aggrieved medium, due to the case Zinox has against them.
‘‘Also, neither Zinox or Mr. Ekeh has transacted any business with Mr. Joseph. He had been unqualified to enjoy credit from Technology Distributions Limited, another company affiliated with Mr. Ekeh and when he was aided by his business partner who approached TD Africa on his behalf, he had attempted to criminally corner the proceeds without paying for the items supplied on credit. Failure to achieve this aim had seen him turn around to claim that the items were not supplied to the FIRS and later, that he was not aware of the contract and that his signature was forged to execute the contract. He has since resorted to relying on some of our competitors who are funding him to continue his campaign of calumny against Zinox and Mr. Ekeh.
‘‘We make bold to say that Mr. Ekeh is a globally respected corporate citizen who has been in business for over 35 years with local and internationally reputed partners and without a single shred of scandal, fraud or underhand practices to his name.
‘‘Once again, we urge all Nigerians, our partners and other well-meaning people to ignore his antics, even as we await the speedy dispensation of justice in the suit involving him (Joseph) and Premium Times before the courts,’’ the statement concluded.
Corporate Press Releases
Fitch revises Coronation Merchant Bank’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR rating at ‘B-’
The global rating agency has affirmed the Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-’ and National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB (nga)’.
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Coronation Merchant Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B-’. The global rating agency has also affirmed the Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b-’ and National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB (nga)’.
According to Fitch Ratings, “Coronation Merchant Bank has good asset-quality, reporting zero impaired loans (IFRS 9 Stage3)/gross ratio as at end 9M20, which has also been the case since inception. CMB’s lending has continued to grow rapidly (up 45% yoy in 9M20), in line with high demand for imports and the diversification of the bank’s funding profile. The bank has not afforded any debt relief to its clients and has not applied regulatory forbearance on its loan classifications.
The Bank’s business model and risk management has held firm during the past few difficult quarters and has prevented asset-quality deterioration or pressure on its funding and liquidity. The Bank’s Long and Short-term IDRs are driven by its standalone credit profile as determined by its VR, which reflects Nigeria’s (B/Stable) challenging and volatile operating environment.”
Commenting on the revised outlook, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated that, “Earlier this year, we became the first Merchant Bank in Nigeria to be internationally rated. Our bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment was a reflection of our confidence in our franchise, our risk management culture and our commitment to delivering sustained value to our clients. The revised outlook from Fitch attests to the efficacy of our business strategy, and we will continue to build on this to deliver long term value for our clients.”
About Coronation Merchant Bank
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.
Corporate Press Releases
Abbey Mortgage Bank signs Right Issue
The total offer is expected to raise N3,692,307,692 through the issuance of new shares made up of N0.50 kobo each at N0.82 kobo per share.
December 14, 2020 was another historic milestone in the lifecycle of Abbey with the signing ceremony of Rights Issue of N3,692,307,692.
The event had the Managing Director/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (Issuer), Mr. Madu Hamman, the Managing Director of Kairos Capital Limited (Issuing House), Mr. Sam Chidoka and other top executives from Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc and VFD Group present for the signing of the rights issue of N3,692,307,692 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N0.82 per share at the bank’s head office in Lagos, yesterday.
The recapitalization is being undertaken as part of the long-term strategic plan to strengthen the position of Abbey, which will put the Company in a good position to harness the opportunities in the financial services sector as economic activities continue to improve with the heightened need of banking products and services in the country
The total offer is expected to raise N3,692,307,692 through the issuance of new shares made up of N0.50 kobo each at N0.82 kobo per share. Specifically, the expected net proceed of the offer shall be used to expand the Company’s core business which is lending for mortgages, construction finance and SME lending, also the fresh capital will help strengthen our capital base to support business growth, deepen capital resources to selectively exploit value creation opportunities in the financial markets and support enlarged operations and broaden relationship management capabilities.