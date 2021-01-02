AXA Mansard appoints new Non-Executive Director, as two directors resign

The Board of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. has announced to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public, the resignation of Mr Lesley Ndlovu and Mr Thomas Wilkinson from the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors.

In addition to this, the Board also disclosed that Mr Kuldeep Kaushik has been appointed Non-Executive Director of the Company.

These announcements were made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs Omowumi Mabel Adewusi.

According to Mrs Adewusi, the appointment of Mr Kushik has been duly approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

In the statement, she revealed that the resignation of Mr Ndlovu and Mr Wilkinson from the Board as Non-Executive Directors became effective on 30th December 2020.

What you should know about Mr Kaushik

Mr Kaushik has over 18 years of experience in corporate & business strategy, business transformation and operational excellence, business development, program management, change management and technology consulting. He also has extensive experience in Life, Savings and Health Insurance businesses.

He is currently the Chief Operating Officer of AXA International and New Markets. Prior to this, he worked at AXA Hong Kong, where he headed the Operations & Transformation team.

