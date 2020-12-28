Business News
Naira gains significantly at black market as demand for dollars drop
The Naira appreciated significantly against the dollar – closing at N465/$1 at the parallel market on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Forex turnover dropped by 16%, as the Naira’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window remained stable against the dollar to close at N392/$1 during intra-day trading on Thursday, December 24.
According to information from Abokifx – a prominent FX tracking website, at the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira appreciated against the Dollar to close at N465/$1 on Thursday – a N10 gain when compared with the N475/$1 that it exchanged for on Wednesday, December 23.
- The local currency had strengthened by about 7.8% within one week in September at the black market, as the CBN introduced some measures targeted at exporters and importers.
- This is to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.
- However, the gains appear to have been completely erased with the recent crash of the exchange rate.
- The CBN has sold over $1 billion to BDCs since they resumed forex sales on Monday, September 7, 2020.
- This was expected to inject more liquidity into the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.
- However, the exchange rate against the dollar has remained volatile after the initial gains made, following the CBN’s resumption of sales of dollars to the BDCs.
- Despite the CBN’s intervention, the huge demand backlog by manufacturers and foreign investors still puts pressure and creates a volatile situation in the foreign exchange market.
NAFEX
The Naira remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday, closing at N392/$1.
- This was the same rate that it exchanged for on Wednesday, December 23.
- The opening indicative rate was N392.15 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 98 kobo gain when compared to the N393.13 that was recorded on Wednesday.
- The N396 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before, it still closed at N392 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N380.50/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by 16% on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $117.23 million on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, to $98.47 million on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
- The CBN is still struggling to clear the backlog of foreign exchange demand, especially by foreign investors wishing to repatriate their funds.
- The drop in dollar supply after the previous trading day’s sharp increase reinforces the volatility of the foreign exchange market. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $169.93 million, which represents a huge increase from the $34.5 million that was recorded the previous week.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of September was about $1.98 billion, compared to $843.97 million in August.
- The exchange rate is still being affected by low oil prices, dollar scarcity, a backlog of forex demand, and a shaky economy that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Some members of MPC of the CBN had expressed serious concerns over the increasing demand pressure in the country’s foreign exchange market. This is an obligation of manufacturers to their foreign suppliers, which continues to increase in the face of dollar shortages.
Coronavirus
FG issues reviewed protocol for international passengers from UK and South Africa
The FG has reviewed the quarantine protocol for all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa.
The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, has reviewed the quarantine protocol for all passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa with effect from December 28, 2020.
This follows the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria and the reported a highly transmissible new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
This disclosure is contained in a letter with a reference no NCC/DG/AIR/11/16/286, issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on December 26, to all Nigerian and foreign operators flying into Nigeria, and signed by its Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu.
The reviewed protocol from the NCAA is as follows:
For flights and passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa with the final destination being Nigeria, the following shall apply:
- Passengers must present the following 2 documents in order to be allowed to board their flights to Nigeria.
- Pre-departure PERMIT TO FLY/QR code generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal (https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) showing evidence of payment for the post-arrival day 7 COVID-19 PCR test and;
- Documentary evidence of a “NEGATIVE COVID-19“ PCR result done within 96 hours (4 days) of boarding from a verifiable laboratory or health facility.
- On arrival in Nigeria, passengers would be received and processed separately by the Public Health Authority on arrival in Nigeria.
- All passengers would be required to self-isolate for 7 days after arrival, followed by a COVID-19 PCR test.
- Passengers with a post-arrival Negative Covid-19 PCR result can exit isolation at day 8. Those with a Positive Covid-19 PCR result will be referred for isolation and further management.
- A dedicated register of arriving passengers from the United Kingdom and South Africa would be opened for enhanced surveillance and active enforcement of the protocols.
Affected Airlines
This applies to all airlines with passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa regardless of transit arrangements.
Applicability
This shall be applicable to scheduled and non-scheduled flights conveying passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa. The earlier quarantine protocol which became effective on September 18, 2020, shall continue to subsist for a flight originating from other countries except for the validity of the Pre-departure PCR test result which now be 96 hours (4 days) from date of departure.
Date
The effective date is Monday, December 28, 2020, at 0001 Local Time (2301UTC).
The NCAA DG pointed out that punitive measures would be taken against airlines who would failed to comply with the content of the All Operators letter.
These punitive measures include:
- Airlines shall be fined $3,500 (Three thousand five hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger.
- Airlines may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation.
- Repeated non-compliance by any airline will lead to the suspension of the Airline`s Approval/Permit to fly into the country.
What you should know
- The Federal Government had earlier reviewed and emphasized on strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol following a surge in the number of cases across the country.
- This is compounded by the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus disease which has been discovered in the UK and South Africa.
Coronavirus
Minister of Women Affairs tests positive for COVID-19
Minister Tallen tested positive for Coronavirus after she had isolated herself over the past few days.
The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for Coronavirus after isolating herself over the past few days.
This was disclosed by Tallen via her Twitter handle on Sunday.
She tweeted, “Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs of COVID19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.
“This is to inform the general public that after personally undergoing a test as well as members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.
“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation for the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.
“I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourselves and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.”
Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs of COVID19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/C96dsQbLwg
— Dame Pauline K. Tallen OFR, KSG (@PaulineKTallen) December 27, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in July when the nation’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had tested positive for Coronavirus.
Onyeama also announced the news via his official Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama on a Sunday afternoon.
According to the tweet, Onyeama took his fourth COVID-19 test on Saturday, after feeling some signs of throat irritation.
He stated that the result returned positive, and he was heading for isolation in a health facility, where he would receive treatment.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 27th of November 2020, 838 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 84,414 confirmed cases.
On the 27th of November 2020, 838 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 13,000 samples across the country.
To date, 84,414 cases have been confirmed, 71,034 cases have been discharged and 1,254 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 925,215 tests have been carried out as of December 27th, 2020 compared to 912,215 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 27th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 84,414
- Total Number Discharged – 71,034
- Total Deaths – 1,254
- Total Tests Carried out – 925,215
According to the NCDC, the 829 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (296), FCT (291), Kaduna (79), Rivers (40), Kano (35), Nasarawa (25), Bauchi (19), Benue (8), Borno (7), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Sokoto (7), Cross River (3), Jigawa (3), and Ogun (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 28,741, followed by Abuja (11,354), Kaduna (4,940), Plateau (4,541), Oyo (3,893), Rivers (3,376), Edo (2,830), Ogun (2,455), Kano (2,194), Delta (1,868), Ondo (1,798), Katsina (1,602), Enugu (1,382), Kwara (1,379), Gombe (1,272), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,004), Abia (983), Bauchi (968), and Borno (796).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (721), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (429), Ekiti and Niger (409), Jigawa (392), Adamawa (355), Anambra (308), Sokoto (298), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Cross River (169), Kebbi (163), Zamfara (86), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
