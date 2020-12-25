Business
FG launches National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition
A National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition has been launched by the Federal Government.
This was disclosed by media aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad, on Thursday, after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo set up a technical advisory group to support the policy implementation. Bashir tweeted,
- “In the FG’s resolve to frontally address the problems of hunger and malnutrition in the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has set up an ad-hoc Technical Advisory Group to support the implementation of the 5-year National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition (NMPAN).”
What you should know
- UNICEF reports that Nigeria has the second-highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 percent of children under five.
- An estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of every 10 children affected are currently reached with treatment.
Nigerian Air Force announces acquisition of Mi-171E helicopter
The Presidency stated that the helicopter would be the 23rd new aircraft acquired by the administration.
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the acquisition of an Mi-171E helicopter, making it the 23rd new aircraft acquired since President Buhari’s administration started.
This was disclosed by the FG in a statement on Thursday after a launching ceremony was held in Kaduna.
- “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inducted additional combat helicopter into operation, the newly-acquired Mi-171E helicopter at a ceremony held today in Kaduna and virtually presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari from Abuja,” the Presidency said.
The Presidency also stated that the helicopter would be the 23rd new aircraft acquired by the administration, including:
- 10 x Super Mushshak aircraft
- 5 x Mi-35M Helicopter Gunship
- 2 x Bell 412 Helicopter
- 4 x Agusta 109 Power Attack Helicopter
- 2 x Mi-171E Helicopter
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Air Force announced that an A-29 Super Tucano fighter jet would be delivered to Nigeria in 2021. The Air Force said that six of the twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets had been produced and were being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots, who were in the USA.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that the Nigerian Air Force had joined China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 Wing Loong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).
Remittance flows to LMICs to decline by over 14% in 2021 – KNOMAD report
KNOMAD Report reveals that remittances to the low and middle-income countries (LMICs) would decline by over 14% by the end of 2021.
The remittance flows to low and middle-income countries (LMICs) is expected to decline by over 14% by the end of 2021, only slightly lower than the 15% decline projected in April 2020, a trajectory of more gradual but prolonged decline continuing into 2021.
This was revealed in the report recently released by Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), captioned “Phase II: COVID-19 Crisis through a Migration Lens – Migration and Development Brief 33 October 2020.”
The Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD) is a global hub of knowledge and policy expertise on migration and development, managed by a multi-donor trust fund established by the World Bank alongside other contributors.
According to the report…
- The decline is based on the trajectory of economic activities in many major migrant-hosting countries, especially the United States, European countries, and the GCC countries. Remittance flows to low and middle income countries (LMICs), which are expected to register a decline of 7.2percent to $508 billion in 2020, followed by a further decline of 7.5 percent to $470 billion in 2021.
- The projected decline in remittances will be the steepest in recent history, certainly steeper than the decline (less than 5 percent) recorded during the global recession of 2009.
- Remittance flows to LMICs touched a record high of $548 billion in 2019, larger than foreign direct investment (FDI) flows ($534 billion) and overseas development assistance (ODA) around $166 billion. The gap between remittances and FDI is expected to widen further as the decline in FDI is expected to be sharper.
- Indeed, both new greenfield investment project announcements and cross-border mergers and acquisitions declined by more than 50 percent in the first months of 2020 from a year before.
- FDI flows to developing countries have steadily declined since 2013 (with the exception of 2018), and they could remain below pre-pandemic levels through 2021.
What you should know
- The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) lists countries into LMICs and revises it every three years.
- 109 countries are classified as LMICs across the world and all the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are included in the list.
- Remittance inflows are being considered a major source of external financing for most LMICs.
- The top remittance recipient countries have been India, China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt since 2019.
- Tonga, Haiti, Lebanon, South Sudan, and Tajikistan are the top five recipients in 2020 based on remittances as a share of GDP.
- Weak economic growth and uncertainties around jobs in several high-income migrant-hosting countries such as the United States and European countries are likely to drive low remittances
- The weak oil price affected the remittance flows as most economies such as Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia depend solely on oil price.
- A more structural factor in the case of Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries is a shift in their employment policies to favor the employment of native-born workers.
- Outward remittance flow from the GCC countries is very unlikely to increase significantly, in the medium term, as they implement their employment policies that would favour the employment of the native-born workers.
- A major factor that could affect the flow of remittances is the exchange rate (vis-à-vis the US dollar) of source currencies for most remittances – the weakening of the euro and other currencies against the US dollar will also reduce remittances originating from Europe and other high-income, migrant-hosting countries.
Why this matters
Remittance inflows have become one of the sources of foreign exchange earnings in LMICs.
Expats transfer money to their home countries to help their loved ones with essential day-to-day needs such as food, school fees, accommodation and medical expenses.
Importantly, many developing countries rely heavily on these inward flows because they make up a significant portion of their foreign-exchange earnings and stimulate domestic consumption, which then boosts their GDPs.
President Buhari bars religious leaders from Christmas homage
President Buhari bars usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders.
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Aso Villa will not be opened for the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders. The President’s decision was taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
According to NTA, the development is in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.
It stated,
- “President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory. The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.”
President Buhari, according to the source, urged Nigerians to avoid non-essential travels during the holiday season.
What you should know
On Monday, December 21, 2020, announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country including advising on the shutting down bars, event centres over the next 5 weeks, according to Nairametrics.
This new development follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country. Night clubs, bars, and event centres recorded increased turnout in recent weeks as more Nigerians returned from abroad for the holiday. This also coincided with an increased rate of Covid-19 infections across the country.
According to a series of tweet posts on the official Twitter handle of the Aide to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the new instruction is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, following the President’s authorization at the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.