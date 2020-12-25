Cryptocurrency
A whopping $2 billion worth of Bitcoins moved by a powerful entity
On Christmas eve, a large crypto entity moved about 95,510 BTC valued at $2B in block 662,821.
The movement was identified by BTC Block Bot, an automated account on Twitter that tracks Bitcoin movements of large sizes.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 95,510 BTC ($2B) in block 662,821 https://t.co/nFrNt3MD7p
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 24, 2020
- The timing of this movement suggests that such activity could be linked to an institutional investor amid the bias that of late, a lot of institutional players are flocking into the world’s flagship crypto market at unprecedented levels.
- It’s key to observe that the address used is not linked to any crypto exchange or custody provider, suggesting an institutional investor or high net worth individual did such a transaction.
At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $23,526.94 with a daily trading volume of $37.6 Billion. Bitcoin is up 1.53% in the last 24 hours.
What you should know
It’s key to understand that Bitcoin wallet activity is not really anonymous, because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system. This makes it very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.
- At the flagship crypto market, investors or traders who own large amounts of cryptocurrency are typically called BTC whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 BTCs or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, the circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend Bitcoin finds itself in.
Cryptocurrency
XRP gains 31% on Christmas day
This pushed XRP’s market value to $16.6 billion or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
XRP has rebounded strongly on Christmas day. At the time this report was drafted, it was trading at $0.37389, printing gains of about 30.35% on the day.
This pushed XRP’s market value to $16.6 billion or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.6 Billion. XRP has been trading at a daily range of $0.24245 to $0.37492.
Crypto commentators are attributing XRP’s recent gains to the news that Elad Roisman will take over as Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Congratulations, Chairman Roisman! I look forward to your leadership of the SEC.
— Hester Peirce (@HesterPeirce) December 24, 2020
However, over the past week, XRP’s valuation dropped by 37.93%. The volume of XRP traded daily was $16.6 billion or 8.96% of the total volume of all cryptos.
What you should know: Before this surge, Crypto bears had been clawing hard on XRP, amid a legal suit filed against it by a powerful financial regulator in the world’s largest economy.
Ripple and its top executives were accused by the U.S. Securities regulators of deceiving crypto investors about the status of XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, in selling over $1 billion of the crypto assets without approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The complaint alleges that Ripple raised funds, beginning in 2013, through the sale of digital assets known as XRP in unregistered security offerings to investors in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Ripple also allegedly distributed billions of XRP in exchange for non-cash consideration, such as labor and market-making services.
- At the time of writing this report, three small exchanges, namely OSL, Beaxy, and CrossTower, have either suspended trading or removed XRP.
Cryptocurrency
World’s biggest crypto hedge fund Bitcoin holdings stand at 588,970
Grayscale added more than 10,000 Bitcoin to its crypto holding, bringing the total number of Bitcoins under its management to 588,970.
The world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, just added more than 10,000 Bitcoin to crypto holding in a single day, bringing the total number of Bitcoins under its management to 588,970.
- Data retrieved from crypto futures analytic platform, Bybt, shows Grayscale had 576,650 Bitcoins as of December 21st, 2020. The amount surged to 588,970 BTCs a day later, an increase of about 12,320.
- Grayscale’s recent purchase is estimated to equal the 13-day supply of newly mined Bitcoin, since the number of the world’s flagship crypto being added daily to the total BTC circulating supply is 900. At Bitcoin’s prevailing price of $23,000, the company’s total BTC holdings are valued at just over $14 billion at the time of drafting this publication.
- Grayscale’s latest purchase of the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is valued at about $290 million.
What they are saying
In a recent CNBC interview, Grayscale Investments’ Managing Partner, Michael Sonnenshein, revealed that their flagship crypto assets have increased 6 times year-over-year.
- “At Grayscale, our flows are now probably up 6X what they were last year. And the types of investors that are putting capital to work are unlike any of the investors we have seen ever before. It’s some of the world’s largest investors and the allocations that they are making are bigger than we’ve ever seen before.”
Per Sonnenshein, the current Bitcoin bull market is different from the 2017 bull run.
- “I think this is a very different scenario than we were in in 2017. Back then, Bitcoin didn’t break that psychologically important $20,000 mark. And it’s really not surprising to us that it has this year. There really are a couple of important factors at play that weren’t here in the 2017 rally. And its investment banks writing research highlighting Bitcoin’s superiority to gold. You guys have seen prominent investors coming out and supporting this asset class. You have corporations adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. These are not factors at play that we have seen before for this asset.”
Cryptocurrency
Fear of U.S Financial regulators cripple XRP, tumbles by 61%
XRP traded at $0.26406, recording losses of 61.45%, turning out to be the biggest one-day percentage drop since May 28, 2015.
Crypto bears are clawing hard on XRP, amid a legal suit filed against it by a powerful financial regulator in the world’s largest economy
What you should know: At the time of drafting this report, XRP traded at $0.26406, recording losses of 61.45% on the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage drop since May 28, 2015.
- The price plunge seen in XRP pushed its market value down to $12.16 Billion, or 1.92% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, XRP’s market value was $31.6 billion.
- XRP had been trading around $0.25690 to $0.44785 in the previous twenty-four hours.
- Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 48.69%.
What this means: Ripple and its top executives were accused by the U.S. Securities regulators of deceiving crypto investors about the status of XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, in selling over $1 billion of the crypto assets without approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The complaint alleges that Ripple raised funds, beginning in 2013, through the sale of digital assets known as XRP in unregistered security offerings to investors in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Ripple also allegedly distributed billions of XRP in exchange for non-cash consideration, such as labor and market-making services.
- According to the complaint, in addition to structuring and promoting the XRP sales used to finance the company’s business, Larsen and Garlinghouse (Ripples’ co-founder and CEO respectively) also affected personal unregistered sales of XRP totaling approximately $600 million.
Meanwhile, in an official press release, Bitwise, a leading crypto hedge fund, announced recently that its holdings on XRP had been closed because its fund “does not invest in assets that are deemed securities under federal or state securities laws.”
It continued:
“Bitwise’s decision to liquidate its position in XRP was based on consideration of new public information from the SEC’s complaint.”