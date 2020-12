Naira stabilizes at black market as dollar supply improves significantly by 184%

Forex turnover rose sharply by 183.7%, as the Naira’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window depreciated against the dollar to close at N394.67/$1 during intra-day trading on Tuesday, December 22.

Also, the Naira remained stable against the dollar – closing at N476/$1 at the parallel market on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – as Nigeria’s external reserves lost $437 million in 2 weeks, declining from $35.262 billion as of December 3, 2020, to $34.825 billion as of December 17, 2020.

This puts more pressure on the country’s external reserve as it impacts on CBN’s capacity to intervene in the foreign exchange market.

According to information from Abokifx – a prominent FX tracking website, at the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable against the Dollar to close at N476/$1 on Tuesday – exactly the same rate that it exchanged for on Monday, December 21.

The local currency had strengthened by about 7.8% within one week in September at the black market, as the CBN introduced some measures targeted at exporters and importers.

This is to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.

However, the gains appear to have been completely erased with the recent crash of the exchange rate.

The CBN has sold over $1 billion to BDCs since they resumed forex sales on Monday, September 7, 2020.

This was expected to inject more liquidity into the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.

However, the exchange rate against the dollar has remained volatile after the initial gains made, following the CBN’s resumption of sales of dollars to the BDCs.

Despite the CBN’s intervention, the huge demand backlog by manufacturers and foreign investors still puts pressure and creates a volatile situation in the foreign exchange market.

NAFEX

The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, closing at N394.67/$1.