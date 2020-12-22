MTN leads with market share of 40.41% in telephony subscription

The Canadian government in its latest draw invited another 5,000 immigration candidates to apply for its permanent residency, making it a total of 102,350 issued year-to-date.

Invited candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited, the same as required in the last round in November.

In case of a tie between candidates, IRCC applied the tie-breaking rule. This indicates that candidates who had a CRS score of 469 or more, needed to have submitted their Express Entry profile before June 4, 2020.

This is the second time in a row that the CRS requirement has dipped to 469. The CRS requirement had typically hovered above 470 for all program draws.

The number of ITAs issued to date is the highest it has ever been. Canada surpassed its ITA target on November 18, when a record-breaking 5,000 ITAs were issued. There has also never been a single year where the number of ITAs issued surpassed 100,000.

The large number of invitations is in line with Canada’s commitment to welcome over 400,000 new immigrants in 2021, most of which will be coming through the Express Entry system.

What you should know

Express Entry is Canada’s immigration application management system for three federal economic-class programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Canadian Experience Class.

A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. These invitation rounds typically take place every two weeks and the vast majority involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.

Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.

A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are issued an ITA for Canadian permanent residency through regular draws from the pool. Although, while a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, the CRS does award additional points to candidates who have one.

Why this matters

This serves as an opportunity for Nigerian youths who will be seeking to travel out for academic and work purposes, especially at a time when strike actions have disrupted academic activities in the country and unemployment rate skyrocketed as a result of covid-19 lockdown.