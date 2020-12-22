Cryptocurrency
A $9 billion hedge fund seeks approval to launch Bitcoin Fund
SkyBridge Capital with assets of over $9 billion has filed a formal application to commence a new Bitcoin (BTC) fund.
An American hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital, with assets of over $9 billion, has filed a formal application with the U.S securities regulator as regards starting a new Bitcoin (BTC) fund.
- The Form D for an exempt offering was seen on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website yesterday. The proposal detailed “SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund L.P.” as the issuer and “SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund GP LLC” as a related person.
- According to the filing, the proposed fund is classified as a “hedge fund.” SkyBridge however didn’t reveal the size of targeted investment, but the minimum from any individual investor will be $50,000.
What you should know
SkyBridge Capital was founded in 2005 by Anthony Scaramucci. The company acquired the hedge fund solutions group from Citigroup Alternative Investments (CAI). It eventually grew to have over $9 billion in assets under management.
The application was filed about a month and a half after the hedge fund initially notified the U.S securities regulator of its intent to launch a Bitcoin-related hedge fund.
On November 13, SkyBridge submitted a prospectus to the SEC, which states:
“Investment Funds may hold long and short positions in digital assets […] The Company and Investment Funds may also invest in securities of companies related, in whole or in part, to digital assets or digital asset technologies (including digital asset miners, payment technologies, digital security, or crypto trading exchanges), or that otherwise have direct or indirect exposure to emerging technologies.”
The report also included individuals qualified to take part in the crypto investment fund:
An individual who has an individual net worth or joint net worth with his or her spouse, in excess of $1,000,000.
“Net worth” for these purposes means the value of total assets at fair market value (not including the value of an individual’s primary residence or debt secured by the primary residence so long as:
(i) the estimated fair market value of the residence is greater than the amount of debt secured by it and
(ii) the amount of debt secured by the residence has not increased in the 60 days preceding the sale of securities to the investor (other than in connection with the acquisition of the primary residence)), less total liabilities;
An individual who had an individual income exceeding $200,000 in each of the two most recently completed calendar years (or a joint income with Subscriber’s spouse in excess of $300,000 in each of those years) and who has a reasonable expectation of reaching the same income level in the current calendar year.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $22,841.01 with a daily trading volume of $51,322,992,221. Bitcoin is down 3.53% for the day.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple’s XRP drops 14% over lawsuit from U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
Ripple’s XRP lost about 14% on reports that it will have to defend itself against a lawsuit from the US SEC.
Ripple’s XRP came under immense pressure, losing about 14% on reports that it would have to defend itself against a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which claims that it violated investor-protection laws when it sold a bitcoin-like crypto-asset popularly referred to as XRP.
What this means
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.486756 USD with a daily trading volume of $10,175,708,077. XRP has been down 13.67% for the day. It’s still the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $22,100,666,158.
- In a report credited to WSJ, the suit is still pending and is yet to be filed. Many crypto experts anticipate that this would be one of the highest-profiled SEC actions against a crypto brand.
- The U.S financial regulator over the years has brought, and mostly won, civil lawsuits alleging startups broke U.S securities laws when they raised funds by selling cryptos.
- None of the crypto firms sued by SEC, though, was as big as Ripple, which had a $10 billion valuation in its most recent funding.
A representative of the SEC wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Ripple revealed that it was informed by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday that they had plans to sue the founders in a Federal civil court. Ripple and its top lieutenants further disclosed that they planned to fight such allegations.
“They’re wrong in a matter of law and fact,” Mr. Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said.
Ripple has however significantly upgraded on how it manages XRP, relinquishing control of the future development of XRP over to independent developers. But it still holds about 6.4 billion XRP directly and has an additional 48 billion XRP held in an escrow from which it periodically sells to the public.
It has so far distributed 45 billion XRP since its debut. That is different from the ways in which bitcoin is created and distributed.
Cryptocurrency
Best performing financial asset in 10 years, Bitcoin up 37,833,333%
Bitcoin, from $0.06 in September 2010 exploded to its current price of around $22,700, representing a surge of over 37,833,333%.
The odds are playing strongly in favor of the world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin, at least in the last decade.
- Data retrieved from a well-known crypto custodian firm Blockchain showed how Bitcoin from $0.06 in September 2010 exploded to its current price of around $22,700 – representing a surge of over 37,833,333% in a span of 10 years.
- In addition, the same couldn’t be said about its closest performing rivals, which included the Yellow metal and the S&P 500, which climbed 103% and 240% respectively over the same stretch.
- At the time of writing, the most profitable financial asset traded at $22,742.43 with a daily trading volume of $48,599,481,382.
- However, Bitcoin is down 4.33% for the day. The current market value stands at $422 Billion.
Why this matters
The flagship crypto seems to run hot on many prevailing macros, not forgetting that the general economic law states that when demand is high and supply is limited, prices of such products will usually go up.
Bitcoin has established a robust support level at $22,000. It should also be noted in the past few years, that Bitcoin holders are refusing to sell and instead use it for wealth preservation.
Will Bitcoin still go up?
- It’s critical to note that BTC has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins, meaning there are just about 2 million left to be mined.
- Taking into account that about 4 million Bitcoins have been lost forever as a result of BTCs owners dying, and their next of kin not having access to such cryptos; it is fair to say there are only about 15 million BTC presently in circulation to cater for over 7 billion people fighting to have a stake in Bitcoins. This means that as BTC becomes scarce and more popular, it becomes a matter of time for the crypto asset valuation to hit the roof.
What this means
Nairametrics, some months back, revealed how the world’s flagship crypto continues to gain traction at the speed of light. The renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin drop $1,400 in value, U.S dollar surge breaks Crypto market
Bitcoin was trading around the $22,500 price level dropping below its $23, 900 daily high seen around 10 am GMT.
The flagship crypto dropped over $1,400 in value within an hour, amid a strong rebound in the safe-haven currency.
- At the time of writing this report, the most popular crypto was trading around the $22,500 price level, dropping below its $23,900 daily high seen around 10 am GMT, as Crypto bears took hold of the best performing financial asset in recent times.
READ: Elon Musk needs $20 billion wealth gain to clinch world’s richest man title
The move comes as the U.S dollar surged rebounded strongly, as major economies including the United Kingdom lurched towards a total lockdown, amid a stern warning that it had discovered a new variant of the Covid-19 virus, whose transmission was out of control
READ: $1 million worth of Bitcoin giveaway on Twitter
- At the time of writing the U.S dollar index the tracks, the dollar strength against major currencies gained 0.65% to 90.485.
- In addition, Ethereum the second most valuable crypto by market value was down over 5% to trade at $608, and XRP dropped as much as 9%, trading around $0.52, not forgetting Litecoin was also down more than 9%.
READ: World’s most valuable Crypto exchange, Coinbase files for IPO
READ: 120 million XRP worth $76 million moved by a large entity