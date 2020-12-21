Spotlight Stories
Dangote moves to buy back 85,202,537 issued shares of the company
The board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc has announced the commencement of its share buy-back programme.
Dangote Cement Plc has announced the commencement of its share buy-back programme, under the approval granted by the Company’s shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of DCP, held on 21 January 2020.
This announcement was made in a notification issued this morning, the 21 December, before the opening of the stock market.
According to the notification, the Share Buy-Back Programme is in line with the framework provided under Rule 398 (3)(xiv) of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) Rules and Regulations (as applicable) and in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“The NSE”).
Key highlights from the notification
- Based on the aforementioned shareholders’ approval, the number of shares to be repurchased under the Share Buy-Back Programme will not exceed 10% of DCP’s issued capital.
- The Programme will be effected in tranches, as the first tranche under the Company’s share buy-back programme will commence on the 30th of December 2020, and will be completed on the 31st of December 2020.
- During this period, the approved brokers of the company would purchase up to 85,202,537 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, representing 0.5% of the entire current issued shares of 17,040,507,404 ordinary shares.
-
The first tranche under the Company’s Share Buy-Back Programme will be executed by Meristem Stockbrokers Limited and Vetiva Securities Limited, the appointed stockbrokers of the Company under the programme. The stockbrokers will at their discretion purchase DCP shares in the open market between 30th and 31st December, subject to prevailing market conditions and under the current daily trading rules of the NSE.
- The shares being bought back by the Company under the Share Buy-Back Programme will be held as treasury shares, and may subsequently be cancelled. Execution of this Tranche I is not expected to have any material impact on the Company’s financial position.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported a year ago that the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc announced it would convene an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders for January 22, 2020, in a bid to obtain shareholders’ approval to amend its Articles of Association, which would enable the Company to undertake a share buy-back of up to 10 percent of its issued shares, in line with the concluded arrangement.
What to expect
- Shareholders seeking to participate in the first Tranche under the Share BuyBack Programme are hereby advised to contact their stockbrokers or any other independent professional adviser registered as a capital market operator by the SEC for further guidance on the submission of trades.
- Dangote Cement will provide weekly updates on the progress of the First Tranche of the Programme on its website over the duration of this tranche.
- However, the Company will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions, in making decisions on further tranches of the Share Buy-Back Programme.
- Upon the completion of this programme, an announcement will be published on the website of the company and issued on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, in line with the exchange and the company’s policy on full disclosure.
Business
Telecom workers reject FG’s 2 weeks deadline for linking SIMs with NIN
Workers in the telecommunications industry have rejected the two weeks deadline issued by the FG for linking of SIM cards to NIN.
The Private Workers in the Telecommunications industry have rejected the two weeks deadline issued by the Federal Government to telecommunications operators to disconnect subscribers who fail to link their lines with the National Identification Number, NIN.
The statement is contained in a press release issued and signed by the President of Private Workers in the Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Opeyemi Tomori.
READ: NIMC releases guidelines for mandatory national identification number
The association disclosed that the directive of the FG is disturbing and insensitive, saying with the hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery and increasing high cost of living, occasioned by the government’s hike on electricity tariff and fuel pump price, it is quite insensitive for the government to impose a new and an avoidable hardship on Nigerians through this directive.
READ: Here are 6 directives NCC gave MTN, Airtel, others on SIMs without NIN
The President of the association explained that it was reasonable enough for the government to address the bottlenecks encountered by Nigerians in the process of registration which had prevented the majority from obtaining their NIN, as the deadline and threats on the linking-up of NIN with SIMs, is a punishment to Nigerians out of the ineptitude of the Federal Government.
READ: Speaker Gbajabiamila asks NLC to suspend strike, offers palliatives
Tomori emphasized that since the introduction of NIN seven years ago, only about forty-three million Nigerians have been able to obtain NIN. Hence, to expect Nigerians to register and obtain NIN which they could not obtain for these number of years, and then link it up with their SIMs within two weeks beat our imaginations.
READ: Nigeria imported over 55% of cooking gas consumed in October 2020
What they are saying
Opeyemi Tomori, in the press release, said:
- “We are disturbed by the insensitivity of the federal government in this press statement. We are forced to believe that, as usual, the government wants to punish Nigerians for her own ineptitude. At this point in time that there is pervasive hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery and increasing high cost of living occasioned by the government’s hike on electricity tariff and fuel pump price, we do not expect the government to impose a new and an avoidable hardship.
- “Nigerians have suffered immensely trying to obtain the NIN to no avail. Stories told by those that have registered are not pleasant. Some were leaving their homes for the registration centres as early as 4am daily for weeks before they could register. While those that could not withstand the rigor part with monies to hasten things up for them.
- “Also, with the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Nigerians will not be able to storm the registration centres without contracting the virus. Furthermore, we are in the Yuletide period during which a lot of Nigerians travel across the country to celebrate with their families, to ask them to register at this time is as good as putting paid to their festivities.
- “We implore the government to withdraw the directive, by giving two weeks to Nigerians that have not registered to do so will surely add more hardship on them. The government is practically telling them to abandon their businesses and whatever they are doing that bring incomes for them within that long period of time.”
READ: Total credit to the economy rose to N19.54trillion – CBN Governor
Recommendation
Tomori called on the government to withdraw the directive because it was not well thought out and is highly unachievable. As registering about one hundred and seventy million Nigerians unregistered within two weeks is a tall order that can never be met with the present encumbrances in the present approach of registration.
In light of this, the association advised the government to shift its focus on getting more Nigerians registered seamlessly by bringing registration centre closer to the people. As there should be at least two registration centres in each of the wards throughout the federation.
READ: Income of Nigerian households decline in Agriculture, and 2 others – NBS Survey
What you should know about the NIN policy
- On 15th December 2020, the federal government through the National Communications Commission (NCC) directed that the GSM operators should require their subscribers to link up their National Identification Number (NIN) to their SIMs within two weeks and failure to do so, the operators should block the lines of the concerned subscribers.
- The statement went further to threaten the operators with sanctions which include withdrawal of their licenses if they fail to effect the blockade.
Business
45% of school-aged household members have not been to school since March
A survey has revealed 45% of school-aged household members have not engaged in any learning activities since mid-March.
A World Bank survey has revealed that 45% of school-aged household members (aged 5-18 years) have not engaged in any education or learning activities since mid-March.
The survey that revealed this is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 14.89% in November 2020 as food inflation spikes
The Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS) 2020 has revealed that 45% of school-aged household members have not engaged in any education or learning activities since mid-March.
The 6th round of a planned 12 rounds of the COVID-19 NLPS of households in Nigeria was implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) between October 9-24, 2020 and had 2 key innovations.
READ: Nigeria imported over 55% of cooking gas consumed in October 2020
The first innovation, and relevant in this context, was to collect specific information on education for up to six school-aged household members (5-18 years). This allows for more detailed individual-level analysis of school-aged household members, making it possible to:
- Verify the trends from previous rounds that were reported for all children collectively (rather than individually).
- Examine differences in school attendance and engagement in learning activities across key individual characteristics such as sex and age.
The second innovation was to ask households directly about their perceptions of and willingness to engage in testing and vaccinations for COVID-19.
READ: Total credit to the economy rose to N19.54trillion – CBN Governor
Key highlights
- School attendance in October 2020 was substantially lower than in January/February 2019. Among household members aged 5-18 years, 59% were attending school in October 2020 compared to 74% in January/February 2019.
- The main reason that school-aged household members did not attend school in October 2020 –reported for 57% of those who were not attending school –was that schools were still closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.
- Among household members who were school-aged in both January/February 2019 and October 2020, about 50% were attending school both in January/February 2019 and in October 2020, while around 9% reported attending school only in January/February 2019 but not in October 2020.
- The share of male school-aged household members who attended school was almost 17 percentage points lower in October 2020 than in January/February 2019.
- The share of female school-aged household members who attended school was around 14 percentage points lower.
- The drop in attendance was larger in urban areas (25 percentage points lower) than in rural areas (12 percentage points lower).
- The main reason that school-aged members did not attend school in October 2020 –reported for 57% of those who were not attending school – was that schools were still closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.
- Of those who were not attending for this reason, almost all (99.9%) are planning to attend school after their schools reopen.
- Additionally, around 27% of those school-aged household members in the oldest age group (15-18 years old) who were not attending school reported that the main reason for non-attendance was that they were awaiting admission.
READ: Income of Nigerian households decline in Agriculture, and 2 others – NBS Survey
The opinions and implication
The fact that 45% of school-aged household members have not engaged in leaning activities since mid-March emphasizes the importance of helping children catch-up for the time they missed at school.
Thus, it is imperative that schools resume as soon as possible in order to ensure that students in general, especially those not currently learning from home catch-up quickly.
This is also key considering that there are certain barriers to learning from home. Nairametrics, while discussing the recently concluded Nobel Week Dialogue pointed to some of these concerns.
The winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018, Frances Arnold, noted that students can learn at home, but not all the time. She cited that science, for example, is all about collaboration and learning from experience and experiments, and that’s pretty hard to do from home.
Also, while commenting on the future of education, Prof Asha Kanwar, CEO of the intergovernmental Commonwealth of Learning, said parents could play a key role in schooling, while academic and computer scientist, Daphne Koller pointed out that not all parents had the time or skills for that task, which could further deepen inequities in education.
These points appear to confirm that quick resumption of students is key to the development of students going forward.
READ: Minister discloses major driver of inflation rate in Nigeria
What you should know
- Though school closure is the main reason why school-aged household members were not attending school across all consumption quintiles, lack of money remains an important reason among individuals from the poorest households (16% of those not attending).
- Those school-aged household members who report that they are currently awaiting admission predominantly come from the richest households (27% of those not attending), perhaps reflecting the better prospects for higher levels of educational attainment for individuals from richer households.
- In April 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank, launched the COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS) – a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households, to monitor the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks.
- World Bank teams from the Development Data Group and the Poverty and Equity Global Practice provided technical support in conducting the survey.
- The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
Business
NJC recommends compulsory retirement of 2 judges over age fraud
The NJC has suspended and recommended the compulsory retirement of two judges over age falsification allegations.
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has announced the recommendation for compulsory retirement of 2 judges over age falsification charges. The Judges are Grand Kadi of Yobe, Shu’aibu Talba, and Justice Abdulkareem Abdulrasaq, of the Osun High Court.
This was contained in a statement by Mr Soji Oye, the NJC Director of Information, on Sunday in Abuja, after the a decision was agreed at the 93rd meeting of the NJC which held on December 16.
READ: Italy court to give verdict on Nigerian oil field corruption case by March 2021
The NJC also recommended that 69 persons be appointed as Judges to improve Nigeria’s Judicial institutions
The NJC said it was discovered that Judge Talba had falsified his age on 2 occasions after an investigative petition was filed against him by the Movement for Justice in Nigeria.
READ: FX Turnover spikes 140% at NAFEX market as CBN moves to clear backlog of demand
“Talba falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from Feb. 1, 1955 to Aug. 27, 1955 and later to Dec. 30, 1959.
“Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on Feb. 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of Feb. 1, 1955.
“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe,” they said.
READ MORE: Buhari in crucial meeting with Obasanjo, other former heads of state
Meanwhile. for Justice Abdulrasaq, the NJC said an investigative petition was filed by a Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, after discrepancies were noticed due to falsifying his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.
“The Council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun with effect from September. 3, 2020.
READ: Sam Adeyemi, 2face, Davido, Falz, 46 others to face criminal suit over #EndSARS protests
“It also requested the Osun Government to deduct from His Lordship’s gratuity; salaries received by him from Sept. 3, 2020 and remit same to the NJC.”
The NJC also announced the suspension of both judges, while awaiting approval of the recommendations from the state Governors.
READ: Lagos task force shuts down Cubana nightclub, other facilities for defying Sanwo-Olu’s order