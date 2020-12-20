NDIC set to liquidate 42 Microfinance Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is verifying the claims of stakeholders of the 42 microfinance banks (MFBs) that recently lost their operating licenses in the latest efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanitize and weed technically insolvent operators in the industry.

The NDIC will conduct the verification exercise between Monday and Thursday 24 December at the branches of the MFB and will involve meeting with the depositors, creditors, and shareholders of the banks to ascertain their relationships, as well as their deposits in preparatory to their liquidation by the corporation, which is statutorily empowered to do so.

According to NDIC Twitter handle,

“This is to inform the depositors, creditors, shareholders and the general public that the operating licenses of the under listed forty-two (42) Microfinance Banks (MFBs) have been revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), effective 12th November 2020.

“The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Official Liquidator of the banks whose licenses were recently revoked, is in the process of closing the listed banks and pay their insured Depositors.

“We, therefore, request that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday, 21st December 2020 till Thursday, 24th December 2020.

What you should know