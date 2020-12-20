Financial Services
NDIC set to liquidate 42 Microfinance Banks
NDIC is officially closing 42 MFBs whose operating licenses had earlier been revoked by CBN.
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is verifying the claims of stakeholders of the 42 microfinance banks (MFBs) that recently lost their operating licenses in the latest efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanitize and weed technically insolvent operators in the industry.
The NDIC will conduct the verification exercise between Monday and Thursday 24 December at the branches of the MFB and will involve meeting with the depositors, creditors, and shareholders of the banks to ascertain their relationships, as well as their deposits in preparatory to their liquidation by the corporation, which is statutorily empowered to do so.
According to NDIC Twitter handle,
- “This is to inform the depositors, creditors, shareholders and the general public that the operating licenses of the under listed forty-two (42) Microfinance Banks (MFBs) have been revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), effective 12th November 2020.
- “The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Official Liquidator of the banks whose licenses were recently revoked, is in the process of closing the listed banks and pay their insured Depositors.
- “We, therefore, request that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday, 21st December 2020 till Thursday, 24th December 2020.
What you should know
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on 12th November 2020, revoked the licenses of the banks and the NDIC is expected to prepare their rites of passage to finally close the regulators’ books on them.
- In 2018, over 153 Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) and six Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) lost their operating licenses, according to the 2018 Annual Reports of the NDIC. This latest revocation is another in the series of clean up by the two banking regulators (NDIC and CBN).
- Most MFBs have been battling with high level of non-performing loans which had inevitably resulted in high portfolio risk (PAR) and impaired their capital and liquidity to do businesses.
- The 42 MFBs are Hedgeworth MFB, Utako, Abuja; Future Growth MFB, Utako, Abuja; Bagwai MFB, Bagwai LGA, Kano; Ere City MFB, Oriade LGA, Osun State; Cafon MFB, Garki II, Abuja; Akcofed MFB, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State; Gufax MFB, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Partnership MFB, Onitsha, Anambra State; ICB MFB, Ilah, Delta State; Onima MFB, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Imo State; and Hometrust (NATIONS) MFB, Nkwere, Imo State.
- Also on the list are Ringim MFB, Ringim, Jigawa State; Bigthana MFB, Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna; Rogo MFB, Rogo LGA, Kano State; Makoda MFB, Makoda LGA, Kano; Takai MFB, Takai LGA, Kano State; Bebeji MFB, Bebeji L.G.A., Kano State; Ajingi MFB, Ajingi LGA, Kano State; Garko MFB, Garko, Kano; Kangiwa MFB, Kangiwa LGA, Kebbi State; Augie MFB, Augie LGA, Kebbi State; Mopa MFB, Mopa, Kogi State; Solid Base MFB, Ijumu LGA, Kogi State; Ultimate Benefit MFB, Lokoja, Kogi State; Ovidi MFB, Okene, Kogi State; Kirfi MFB, Kirfi LGA, Bauchi; Credit Express MFB, Kakawa Street, Lagos; King Solomon MFB, Western Avenue, Iponri, Lagos; Riggs MFB, Victoria Island, Lagos; Billionaire Blue Bricks MFB, Ajah, Lagos; Susu MFB, Yaba, Lagos; Wealthstream MFB, Apapa, Lagos; Aguda Titan MFB, Ogba, Lagos and Sapphire MFB, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
- The list also includes Metro MFB, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, Mountain Top MFB, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos; Unyogba MFB, Ofu LGA, Kogi State; Wapo MFB, Okene, Kogi State; Ibogun MFB, Ifo LGA, Ogun State; Korede MFB, Igbotako, Ondo State; Ahetou MFB, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Rivers State and Fufore MFB, Yola, Adamawa State.
Financial Services
Access Bank Nigeria Plc spent N9.34 billion on CSR in 2019
The sum of N9.34billion was spent by Access Bank on Corporate Social Responsibility in 2029, according to the bank’s report.
Access Bank Nigeria Plc has revealed that it spent the sum of N9.34billion on Corporate Social Responsibility, in a bid to live up to its role as a responsible corporate citizen.
This is according to a recent report by the bank tagged “Access Bank Plc – 2019 Sustainability Report,” made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
Nairametrics gathered from the report that a large focus of the bank’s CSR efforts has been on health and education, which is evident from its numerous initiatives, such as the Adopt-A-School Programme, project L.E.A.D amongst others.
- The report stated that the bank carried out over 2,500 HIV tests during the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
- In addition, it also provided improved access to healthcare for over 90,000 beneficiaries through its partnership with Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation.
- Furthermore, the report emphasized that the Bank had made further investments in alternative energy, bringing the total number of its solar-powered ATMs to 605.
- The bank also reduced its carbon footprint through the implementation of more environmentally-focused initiatives, including the expansion of its waste recycling initiative, through which it achieved a 5.5% increase in the amount of waste recycled.
- To improve its waste management system, it launched a Paper to Pencil recycling initiative to convert Access and Diamond Bank’s branded paper waste to pencils for schools.
- The bank noted that the use of alternative energy sources across most of its branches led to a 33.6% reduction in electricity consumption for 2019.
What you should know
- Access Bank Nigeria Plc was ranked as the 2019 overall best company in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability in Nigeria by Forbes Africa.
- To demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, the bank in 2019 issued a N15 billion green bond, the first-ever corporate green bond in Africa to be ‘Climate Bonds Certified.’
Financial Services
MUFG Bank and Afreximbank sign a $520 million COVID-19 response facility
Afreximbank will use the $500 million proceeds from the signed agreement with MUFG Bank for its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility.
MUFG and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed a $520 million facility, following Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) agreement to support and cover the arrangement.
Afreximbank will use the $500 million proceeds from the signed agreement with MUFG Bank for its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA).
NEXI’s proactive support for this facility was agreed on the basis of Afreximbank being a strategic partner, participation from Japanese investors, and the deal contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
MUFG was the sole Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner, Agent and NEXI Coordinator on the transaction, with the documentation closing in December 2020.
The facility fully aligns with Afreximbank’s strategic priorities in the area of intra and extra African trade and investment, export manufacturing, as well as industrialization. These objectives find common ground with NEXI’s objectives of supporting sustainable African growth and development in line with TICAD objectives.
Working together with NEXI and Afreximbank, MUFG was able to access under-utilized Japanese liquidity, resulting in an extremely successful outcome of distribution to Japanese investors, many of which were new investors for Afreximbank. This follows in the footsteps of two Samurai loans for Afreximbank in 2017 and 2019, including the largest ever Samurai Loan for an African issuer.
What they are saying
Speaking on the transaction, Christopher Marks, Head of Emerging Markets EMEA, commented:
- “This facility marks a watershed moment for African institutions looking to tap the Japanese investor pool, and we couldn’t be prouder to have played a leading role. It goes without saying that we are delighted to have once again partnered with Afreximbank, which is not only leading the way in terms of bringing in new investment and growth opportunities to Africa, but also providing vital support to the region in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
What you should know
- The signed arrangement between the banks is the first to be covered by NEXI.
- Afreximbank will use the proceeds towards its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), which was launched in March 2020 to help African sovereigns, commercial banks and corporates to weather the impact of the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The facility will support the Bank’s interventions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be used to finance trade and trade-related investments which contribute to the sustainable development of the socioeconomic, health, manufacturing, environmental, agri and agri-related sectors across the 51 African Member States of Afreximbank.
- The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution with the mandate of financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade. Afreximbank was established in October 1993 and owned by African governments, the African Development Bank and other African multilateral financial institutions as well as African and non-African public and private investors.
- MUFG Bank is Japan’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest, with offices throughout Japan and in 40 other countries.
Financial Services
Afreximbank expands Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative, lists 8 Nigerian banks
Afreximbank has listed eight Nigerian banks in its expanded Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative (TFIs).
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) yesterday listed eight Nigerian banks in its expanded Trade Finance Intermediary Initiative (TFIs).
The recent expansion increased the number of TFIs to more than 65 in 30 African countries.
The listed Nigerian banks are Access, FCMB, Fidelity, First Bank of Nigeria, Sterling, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC and Zenith.
A statement by the bank reads a key component of the Bank’s business model, the Trade Finance Intermediary initiative, which enables a smoother delivery of Afreximbank’s initiatives and credit solutions.
The statement further noted that in line with its charter and mandate, Afreximbank delivers its products and services with and through central banks, commercial banks and other eligible bank and non-bank financial institutions.
The Trade Finance Intermediaries also act as Local Administrative Agents for Afreximbank’s facilities. The Bank has put in place the Trade Finance Intermediary initiative to establish lasting relationships with these partner financial institutions.
What they are saying
According to the bank
- New guidelines for appointing Trade Finance Intermediaries were introduced in 2017.
- As a result, Afreximbank has strengthened their role in assisting the Bank to reach eligible exporters and importers in Africa and beyond. Accredited according to rigorous criteria, Trade Finance Intermediaries are trained to understand Afreximbank’s mandate, strategy, process, and procedures.
- The further expansion of Afreximbank’s Trade Finance Intermediary initiative enlarges the accredited network of financial institutions that can work alongside the Bank, to facilitate the transformation and development of trade across Africa.
- Already this year, Afreximbank has onboarded more than 35 additional Trade Finance Intermediaries and more are expected to be approved during 2021. The local presence and knowledge of Trade Finance Intermediaries ideally positions them to play an important role in delivering Afreximbank’s credit solutions.
- Trade Finance Intermediaries are also instrumental in helping to ensure the success of Afreximbank’s initiatives, such as the newly launched MANSA repository platform – which provides a centralised pan-African source for Due Diligence and Know-Your Customer data – and the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which will enable intra-African trade and commerce payments to be made in African currencies in furtherance of the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
What you should know
- Some other financial institutions in the continent that made the list included Bank Gaborone, First National Bank of Botswana, Coris Bank International, Ecobank Cameroon, Banco Caboverdiano de Negócios S.A.’S (BCN), BGFI Cote d’Ivoire, Arab International Bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), National Bank of Egypt, Export Development Bank of Egypt and Vista Bank Gambia, amongst others.
- In order to identify its partner financial institutions, Afreximbank’s official Seal of Accreditation as a TFI is a badge of honour and a symbol of excellence acknowledging and empowering their contribution to continent-wide initiatives, commitment to the development of Africa and the delivery of credit solutions at the local level.
- The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution, with the mandate of financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade. Afreximbank was established in October 1993 and owned by African governments, the African Development Bank and other African multilateral financial institutions, as well as African and non-African public and private investors
