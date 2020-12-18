Sports
Lewandowski wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2020
Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2020.
Robert Lewandowski has won FIFA Best Men’s Player for 2020 ahead of football greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
He topped the three-man shortlist with 58 votes ahead of Ronaldo’s 38 votes and Messi’s 35 votes. This is by far the biggest award in his career.
The 32-year-old helped his team, Bayern Munich to a historic treble, winning the Uefa Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. He ended last season on a high, scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances and he was the top scorer in all three competitions they won.
The Poland striker joins Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia who won in 2018 after a stellar performance for his club and country, as the only players in the past 13 years to claim the award other than Ronaldo and Messi.
The voting was by a global jury of national team captains, coaches, including selected journalists and fans. Although the ceremony was held virtually in Zurich, Switzerland, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino went to Munich to present the trophy to the Poland Captain in person.
Lewandowski said in a statement: “I feel fantastic, I am very proud and happy to be honest, this is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues. This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern Munich in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions.”
“If you win such an award and share that title with Messi and Ronaldo, that is unbelievable and it means so much to me. A long time ago, I remember I was longing for something like this and now I can win such an award. This really means, regardless of where you come form, all that matters is what you put into it,” he added.
What you should know: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 was held on Thursday, 17 December. The ceremony was held virtually in Zurich due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Arsenal, Chelsea, 4 others affected as London moves into Tier-3 on Wednesday
London and neighbouring cities will move into the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, December 16.
London will move into the highest level of Corona restrictions (Tier 3) which will come into force at 00.01am on Wednesday, as a new variant of the virus gets identified.
In just five days, there has been a rapid increase in the number of Corona cases across the capital. The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, told London MPs the capital will be moved to Tier 3 imminently.
Mr Hancock said London would move into tier 3 to “keep people safe and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Early action can help prevent more damaging and longer-lasting problems later,” Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.”
What you should know
- At the beginning of the month, the Government introduced a new three-tier system.
- In tier 1 (medium alert), fans could return in lower transmission areas with a maximum of 4,000 fans being allowed into stadiums.
- In tier 2 (high alert), only 2,000 fans will be allowed in stadiums.
- In the last tier, tier 3 (very high alert) stadiums are not permitted to welcome fans at all.
This means Premier League clubs in London, Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham, won’t be able to welcome 2000 fans in their respective stadiums. Premier league fixtures in London will now be played behind closed doors.
Arsenal confirmed this news saying:
- “As it currently stands, we are unable to welcome fans to Emirates Stadium for subsequent upcoming fixtures and therefore will not run any ballots until further notice” a club statement on their official website.
In the premier League, after London has been placed on highest level of Corona restrictions, only Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and Southampton in the top flight will be allowed to welcome 2,000 fans in their respective stadiums.
Sports
Anthony Joshua to earn up to £10million after victory over Kubrat Pulev
AJ is said to have earned around £6-10million from his win over Pulev on Saturday night.
Anthony Joshua claimed an outstanding knockout win in the ninth round in a boxing match with Bulgarian, Kubrat Pulev, at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night, December 12, to retain his world heavyweight titles.
Joshua retained his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles as he defeated IBF mandatory challenger, Pulev, in front of 1000 fans. After a slow start from him, in the third round, he stood his ground and turned things around.
According to reports by The Telegraph, he’s set to earn around £6-10million from his win over Pulev on Saturday night. It is far less compared to his last match, but due to the pandemic with strict regulations, there were only 1000 fans in attendance at Wembley Arena.
What they are saying
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said:
- “We have to rely on the revenue that could be generated from the fight, via the gate and not the revenue that could be generated by a tourism board or by a Government to bring an event like that to a country, so that’s why it’s always difficult. It will literally be probably a 50 per cent pay-cut to do the fight in the UK and that’s how brutal it is.”
The 31-year-old boxing champion also mentioned he fought Pulev with a massive pay cut. He said:
- “Now I’m fighting Kubrat Pulev for a massive pay cut. We have to keep the sport alive, Matchroom are taking pay cuts this year, we have to keep the sport alive. We are all doing our part at the minute, It’s all experience. We are doing it now so I wouldn’t mind doing it again.”
However, both fighters could exceed those figures as pay-per-view numbers are expected to be higher than normal given strict Covid-19 protocols, which led to the lack of spectators allowed at the venue.
What you should know
In his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr, it was reported AJ earned a staggering £46milion from his win last year, December.
Sports
Griezmann severs ties with Huawei over Uighurs Muslims identification report
Griezmann has ended his sponsorship deal with Huawei over claims that the Chinese telecoms firm was involved in the surveillance of Muslim Uighurs.
Barcelona and French Star, Antoine Griezmann has terminated his sponsorship deal with Shenzhen-based company’s smartphones, Huawei, after having signed a deal with the company since 2017.
The French World Cup winner severed ties with the Chinese company following media reports that the technology giant has contributed to the repression of the Uighurs, a minority population in China that has been the subject of tough government measures aimed at combatting Islamic extremism, Independent reports
According to a report from IPVM, US-based surveillance research firm, the report lists dozens of basic functions of the Megvii’s facial recognition system which was verified by Huawei that includes a “Uyghur alert”.
Also according to the report, the Chinese technology giant worked with facial recognition company Megvii to test an identification system that could determine an individual’s age, sex and ethnicity by scanning a large crowd.
What they are saying
Following the publication of the allegations, Griezmann announced he has cut ties with the telecommunications company with a statement on his Instagram profile.
“Following strong suspicions that the Huawei company has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighur alert’ thanks to facial recognition software, I am announcing the immediate termination of my partnership with the company,” Griezmann said in an Instagram post.
“I take this opportunity to invite Huawei to not just deny these accusations but to take concrete actions as quickly as possible to condemn this mass repression, and to use its influence to contribute to the respect of human and women’s rights in society,” he added.
A Huawei spokesperson, in response said: “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level, inside the company, to address the issues of human rights, equality, and discrimination at all levels.”