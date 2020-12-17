Business
FG, ASUU hold emergency meeting over strike
FG, ASUU are in an emergency indoor meeting over the lingering strike.
This was disclosed by ASUU via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
It tweeted, “ASUU and FG are Currently Having An Emergency Indoor Meeting to Put an End to the Lingering Strike.”
More Details to Follow pic.twitter.com/pYTBkgbnvG
— Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) December 17, 2020
What you need to know
- Last week, Nairametrics reported when the duo could not meet as scheduled, as the meeting was postponed indefinitely.
- This was disclosed by the President of the Union, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi via the Twitter handle of the pressure group on Wednesday.
- Ogunyemi explained that the meeting was postponed because the time frame given to the union to consult its members is too short.
Breaking: Abducted Katsina Schoolboys finally regain freedom from Boko Haram
Hundreds of kidnapped students of a Katsina school have been released by their abductors.
The kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State have been released.
This was confirmed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media in a tweet post.
Ahmad tweeted, “The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara has been rescued, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news. Alhamdulillah!”
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 17, 2020
The news is coming on the heels of the terrorist group, Boko Haram claiming to be responsible for the abduction of the boys and releasing video footage showing them to back-up their claim.
What you should know
- The schoolboys were abducted by men who arrived on motorbikes and attacked the school last Friday, December 11.
- Over 300 students were reportedly abducted and taken into captivity with only a few able to escape the hold of the kidnappers the following day.
- During the week, the Presidency and the Katsina State government said that they had made contact with the kidnappers and were negotiating the release of the schoolboys
- Nairametrics also reported that the Presidency had initially denied reports that over 300 students were abducted in the attack. The President’s aide, Garba Shehu said the school children who escaped said 10 of their friends were still with their abductors, contradicting reports that the total number of students was up to 333.
US issues security warning to its citizens in Nigeria, lists actions to be taken
The US government has warned its citizens travelling to or residing in Nigeria to exercise caution due to the high crime rate.
The United States government has once again warned its citizens to exercise caution while travelling or residing in Nigeria due to the high crime rate.
This follows the expected increase in crime levels ranging from petty street crime to carjacking and so on, especially during this holiday season and at holiday events.
This disclosure is contained in a security alert that was issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
The statement from the US Embassy and Consulate reads:
- “The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos remind U.S. citizens to exercise caution while travelling and residing in Nigeria. Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria, ranging from petty street crime to carjacking, and crime levels tend to increase during the holidays. It is prudent to exercise particular caution during the holiday season and at holiday events.
- “Demonstrations are relatively commonplace in Nigeria and generally affect traffic flow, especially if they progress along major thoroughfares. Criminal and other elements often infiltrate large gatherings. Terrorist organizations and individuals inspired by extremist ideology exist throughout Nigeria. Shopping centres, airports, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, street markets, and other public venues frequented by Westerners are common attack targets.”
In its travel and security advice, the United States embassy advised its citizens to adhere to the following:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Keep a low profile.
- Carry proper identification.
- Stay alert in public places and locations frequented by tourists/Westerners.
- Review your personal security plans.
- Use caution when driving at night and avoid walking after dark.
- Always drive with your windows rolled up and the doors locked.
- Review and alter travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability.
- Avoid large gatherings and protests.
- Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.
- Monitor local media for updates.
- Always keep the doors to your residence locked, even when at home.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a travel advisory statement in August 2020, the United States Government advised its citizens against travelling to Nigeria due to the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, widespread inter-communal violence and others.
- In the travel advice, the United States listed some areas with increased risks and should be avoided. The US citizens were advised to exercise extreme caution throughout the country due to the threat of indiscriminate violence.
Border reopening: Influx of commodities to the market will drive prices low – NIS
The reopening of the nation’s land borders would drive the movement of more goods into the country.
Capt. Tony Onoharigho, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS), disclosed that the reopening of the nation’s land borders would drive the movement of more goods into the country, which would increase their affordability in markets.
He made the disclosure in Lagos today, the 17th of November 2020, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Yesterday, Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun; 16 months after the FG ordered the partial closure of the borders to curb smuggling of goods and weapons.
It is noteworthy that during this timeframe, the prices of food items and other commodities have skyrocketed in the markets, while the foreign exchange value of the Nigerian currency “Naira” has depreciated substantially.
Captain Onoharigho disclosed that the reopening of the nation’s land borders would facilitate the free flow and movement of goods into the country, and in turn increase the market turnover and money in circulation.
What they are saying
Capt. Onoharigho said the opening of the borders was the right step to take, having been closed longer than expected. He said:
- “The opening of the border will be of benefit to the people of the south-west and south-south because the goods that will be coming in now will increase the market turnover and money in circulation. And when the goods flood the market, it will have a good effect on prices as it will come down and people will be able to afford them, because things have been very difficult in the country since the government closed the borders.”
Dr Segun Musa, Deputy National President, Air Logistics, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), also said the reopening is a welcomed news.
- “Some people had been adversely affected by the closure of the borders; however, the reopening would see them picking up and strengthening their businesses. I believe that the opening of the border has to do with the commencement of the AfCFTA, so that Nigeria will not be excluded in the trade agreement and this is a welcome development.”
Mr Usen Umor, Treasurer of MAN for Cross River and Akwa Ibom, who is also the General Manager of Royal Farms in Cross River, maintained that with the reopening of the borders, goods would now move freely, especially for the manufacturers exporting through the West African coast. He said:
- “With the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down the borders did not help us as products that should have been moved across the borders to boost the nation’s economy and put money in the hands of manufacturers were halted. So, in the first place, I don’t see the need for border closure, because the expected benefits have not manifested. However, with the recent reopening of the borders, businesses will be fine, as people will move in their goods and sell, and also produce and sell by having access to the markets that they used to patronise.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on August 29 2019, the partial closure of the Nigeria-Benin border, popularly known as the Seme border. This was a move by President Buhari to restrict the illegal importation of rice and order commodities into Nigeria.
- Nairametrics also reported on October 14 2019, that the Federal Government of Nigeria ordered the complete closure of Nigeria’s borders; thus, enforcing a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country, a move the Presidency claimed was borne out of the need to curtail the smuggling and illegal importation of drugs, arms, food, agricultural produce and other commodities into the country.