FG, ASUU hold emergency meeting over strike

The Federal Government and the officials of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are in an emergency indoor meeting over the lingering strike on Thursday.

This was disclosed by ASUU via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

It tweeted, “ASUU and FG are Currently Having An Emergency Indoor Meeting to Put an End to the Lingering Strike.”

