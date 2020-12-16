Corporate deals
San Leon extends completion date for Decklar acquisition
San Leon Energy has given an update on its proposed investment in Decklar Petroleum and the Oza Field in Nigeria.
San Leon Energy updated the market on its proposed investment in Decklar Petroleum and the Oza Field in Nigeria on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the parties had agreed to extend the completion date to early next year.
As it had previously announced, San Leon said worldwide restrictions put in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed the logistical process in concluding the conditions precedent in the subscription agreement.
What they are saying
The board stated that despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on getting the deal done,
- “The parties involved continue to make progress and the trading subsidiary of a major oil company, which along with a local Nigerian bank, is to provide a five-year term debt to Millennium Oil and Gas Company, Decklar’s local partner, has provided a further written confirmation of its support of the transaction”
- “Given the proximity of the Christmas holiday period, the parties have decided to review the status of the outstanding conditions in the new year and assess at that time what remains outstanding.”
What you should know
- San Leon Energy Plc is a progressive UK-based independent oil and gas company. The company strives to secure and develop high-potential asset opportunities in Africa.
- Its key asset being OML 18, onshore Nigeria.
- At 1330 GMT yesterday, shares in San Leon Energy were down 0.53% at 22.68p.
- Decklar is an independent international oil & gas company focused on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West African region.
- Decklar is a private company with a management team and shareholder base having significant experience in West Africa. The intention is to list Decklar on the Toronto (TSX Venture Exchange) in the near future.
- The OZA field (“OZA”) in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region is Decklar’s core strategic asset, which is being developed in partnership with Millennium Oil and Gas Company Ltd.
- OZA is a 20sq km concession located within OML 11 and has an export pipeline which is tied into the Trans Nigerian Pipeline (TNP) oil pipeline, flowing to the Bonny Export Terminal, also located on OML 11 operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (“SPDC”).
AstraZeneca set to buy Alexion for $39 billion
Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker, Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest-ever deal.
Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, for $39 billion in its largest-ever deal.
England-based AstraZeneca PLC, which is involved in one of the efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said on Saturday, that it’s using a combination of cash and shares for the acquisition of Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The purchase will enable the company to diversify away from its fast-growing cancer business, in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.
The deal comes in a week that AstraZeneca said it was conducting further research to confirm whether its COVID-19 vaccine could be 90% effective, potentially slowing its rollout, and as a rival shot from Pfizer was launched in Britain and approved for use in the United States.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University have jointly developed a coronavirus vaccine that British and Canadian regulators are assessing, alongside a rival effort by U.S. drugmaker, Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech that has already earned some emergency approvals, and another by U.S. biotechnology company, Moderna.
The British company said on Saturday that Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and about $115 worth of equity per share – either in AstraZeneca’s UK-traded ordinary shares or in dollar-denominated American Depositary Shares.
The British firm said the boards of both companies had approved the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
What they are saying
- AstraZeneca Chief Executive, Pascal Soriot said, “It is a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our development in immunology, getting into a new segment of disease, a new segment of physicians, and patients we haven’t been able to cover so far.”
- Speaking on an analyst call, Soriot said the deal should put to rest speculation he was on his way out, as he was determined to stay on board to see the strategic benefits of the transaction delivered.
- Soriot also told reporters the deal was the result of exclusive talks and no competitive bidder was involved.
- AstraZeneca Finance Chief, Marc Dunoyer, said a capital increase for the equity component of the transaction would take place on closure of the deal.
- On AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, Soriot said it wasn’t yet clear if the company would need results from a U.S. clinical trial before filing for approval with U.S. regulators.
- Assuming positive results from that trial, the company should be able to submit the vaccine to U.S. regulators within the next six weeks, he added.
What you should know
- AstraZeneca was once seen as leading the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but has fallen behind Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, whose shots have shown greater efficacy in late-stage clinical trials.
- Alexion’s best-selling drug is Soliris, used against a range of rare immune disorders including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), which causes anaemia and blood clots, and whose revenue rose 3.6% in the first nine months to $3 billion.
- AstraZeneca hopes that an improved version of Soliris called Ultomiris has an even larger market potential. It expects more growth from introducing the target’s rare-disease treatments to China and other emerging markets.
- Worried about competition heating up, Hedge fund and activist investor, Elliott Management, has urged Alexion to seek a buyer and in May spoke out publicly.
- Elliott first invested in Alexion in 2017, when the share price was only slightly lower than Friday’s close of $120.98. Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- AstraZeneca said it expected the deal to immediately boost core earnings and to deliver pretax synergy gains of around $500million per year. It also expects around $650million in one-time cash costs during the three years following completion.
AVRUST Nigeria Partners with Swedish Covr Security to bring secure digital identity solutions to Banks, telcos, and healthcare providers
AVRUST Nigeria and Swedish Covr Security have struck a partnership to bring secure Digital Identity Solutions to Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Providers.
AVRUST, Nigeria, and Covr Security, Sweden have entered into a strategic partnership to bring Secure Digital
Identity solutions to Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Providers in Nigeria.
As digital transformation initiatives gain momentum in critical industries like financial services, telecom, and healthcare, it becomes vital that customers’ identities and personal data are protected and kept in a secured environment for continual access to services in these industries.
An increasing number of people are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which leads to increased e-banking, e-wallet, and healthcare-related transactions daily. Consequently, the use of digital apps has escalated, and in the wake, identity theft, data breaches, and fraudulent transactions have increased to alarming levels.
To prevent severe damage to the economy due to these types of attacks, AVRUST Nigeria will now provide secure digital identity solutions from the Swedish cybersecurity company Covr Security. The founders of Covr Security were instrumental in the inception of Mobile BankID in Sweden. This groundbreaking identity solution has been adopted by over 99% of the Swedish population of 10.2 million people. Mobile BankID is used for identity authentication and transaction authorization in over 3,500 services in Sweden, including government services, shopping, merchant payments, and day-to-day money transfers and transactions.
Covr Security’s digital identity solution is built on military-grade technology and consists of powerful eKYC options, including biometrics (facial recognition with liveness). The secure authentication/authorization features provide Governments, Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Organizations with authenticated customer identities and repeat authentication and transaction authorization repeatedly with the same, verified identity. This could be for making payments securely for online and offline purchases, ATM transactions, paying utility bills and government taxes, etc., securely and safely.
Commenting on the partnership, AVRUST Nigeria CEO, Engr. Felix N. Unachukwu said “Nigeria is seriously doing a catchup with the rest of the world on digital economy. And for this to grow, a secured digital identity solution is imperative. Covr security is eager to replicate swedish experience in Nigeria digital space and we are please to be part of this great impact.”
Covr Security’s co-founder and CIO Peter Alexanderson said, “We are pleased to partner with AVRUST Nigeria and be a part of their amendable efforts to create a secure digital eco-system that will benefit the citizens of Nigeria”.
About AVRUST
AVRUST is a tech consultancy firm registered in Nigeria. We offer end-to-end IT solutions through integrated services, IT consulting, Cyber Security Service…. Our Mission is to be the most innovative in the IT space. Avrust has a strategic partnership with local and international OEM to deploy the latest cyber security services in Nigeria.
AVRUST is a leading IT company established to provide cutting edge intelligent technical solutions and consulting services to businesses, organizations and government.
About Covr Security
Covr Security provides mobile, multi-factor authentication in the cloud to a wide range of industries that depend on strong customer authentication: banks, payment networks, credit card companies, eID providers, IoT companies, and mobile carriers. Our multi-layered authentication solution is truly customer-friendly and built on modern,
patent-pending encryption technology.
AirSmat joins NVIDIA Inception
AirSmat today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.
AirSmat is focused on helping businesses harness the power of drone and satellite data.
Our approach in capturing data, ingesting data to our platform, and processing same in an intelligent way and its ability to digest large amounts of data and draw precise conclusions will help businesses gain insight into creative, beneficial strategies for the future.
We are starting out with data intelligence in farming. AirSmat is on a journey to ensure food security in Nigeria and the African continent by helping farmers and farm owners have access to useful intelligence that helps them take proactive steps to solve problems on their farms before the harvest season.
With this, we are sure of maximum yield for farmers, increased profitability, and cascading effect of food security for Nigerians and everyone on the continent. We are starting out in Nigeria, but our market is Africa.
NVIDIA Inception will allow AirSmat the needed tailwind for AirSmat and the implication is clear – Artificial Intelligence capabilities development on a steroid.
AirSmat will not only network with fellow startups, venture capitalists, and industry leaders at exclusive Inception events but have access to industry-leading technical guidance on which GPU-accelerated platforms, tools, and hardware in addition to co-marketing support from NVIDIA marketing channel.
The program will also offer AirSmat the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
“Being part of NVIDIA accelerator program is a major milestone in our journey to build a world-class pan-Africa AI-driven business” AirSmat CTO, Adeoluwa Ibikunle reiterated.
According to the CTO, “AirSmat’s simple goal is – Using AI, we save farmers and farm owners valuable time and resources in identifying problems on their farms before these affect the yield of the planting season; being part of NVDIA accelerator program is the best thing that has happened to AirSmat as it will help us to achieve this goal with precision.”
NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment.
Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technical assistance, that provides startups with fundamental tools to help them grow.
About AirSmat
AirSmat was founded on the belief that Artificial Intelligence will shape the future.
We provide cutting edge AI solutions to many rapidly growing industries adopting drones into daily operations by helping to transform the way businesses collect, manage, and interpret drone data. We help businesses unlock the power of drone and satellite data.