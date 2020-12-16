Parallel Wireless tapped to deliver on Nigeria’s connectivity vision

Gmail and other Google services are now up and running after a major technological outage, which affected the server of the technology giant at noon on Monday.

The technology giant in a statement issued via its YouTube account on Twitter stated that it was aware that users were having issues accessing YouTube.

The tweet reads: “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news.”

Google, however, ensured users that it is aware and looking into ways to resolve the outage, and will definitely update users as soon as there is more news.

As part of the issues, Gmail users reported receiving error messages when trying to refresh, access or log on to Gmail or Google Docs and other services.

Users were unable to send mails or search videos on YouTube, while Google Meet and Google Play were also inaccessible for some users, and many users were also unable to use Google search engine, Google Drive, Google Calendar and Google Maps.

What you should know

The issue which started around 12:56pm WAT, according to the data gathered by DownDetector, spiked around 1:00pm WAT, as all Google properties went offline thus denying billions of users across the globe access to their respective accounts.

This affected the activities of enterprise customers, education users, as well as consumers who rely on Google apps to plan their time or run a small business.

Its video sharing and streaming service suffered a major downturn too, as users across the world were unable to assess the YouTube site, and those who tried to use it, did so using the incognito feature under Google Chrome.

Unfortunately, despite the sheer number of complaints being filed by users every minute, Google has yet to explain why the problems have occurred or deny if the downturn was a consequence of a malicious attempt, as suggested by users.

To ward off the brewing issue about the outage on social media, the technology giant helped users who reached out via Twitter and other means, regain access into their Gmail accounts.

Sequel to this at 2:16pm WAT, Google disclosed that its video sharing and streaming service are back up and running, and users can go on and access it.