Top 5 Bitcoin Desktop Wallets – 2020
With desktop wallets, you can store your transactions and crypto in your computer hard-drive.
source: bitcoinexchangeguide
In the world of bitcoin and bitcoin wallets, many traders now prefer to use desktop wallets which will give them total control of their trade with no third party involvement. You can send and receive coins from anywhere as long as you remember your details.
There are several different bitcoin desktop wallet options available depending on what you prefer. If you’re a beginner, Exodus wallet is most likely your best option. If you require maximum security, there are several options to choose from.
Find out ways to safely store your BTC in bitcoin wallets.
Note that most of the desktop wallets work in similar ways and grants you equal data protection. But of course, some have the edge over others.
Let’s take a look at five of the best bitcoin desktop wallets available.
Electrum
The first BTC wallet on our list is Electrum. You probably have heard a thing or two about Electrum. However, a beginner might find it a little bit difficult to use it at first as it offers no guidance or tutorial on how to use it. Many users have talked about their first experience with Electrum and have complained more about the unfriendly interface. But when you begin to use the wallet on regular basis, you’re sure to approve because it appears to be one of the most secured desktop wallets. This wallet has many other special features that make it stand out among other bitcoin wallets. One thing about Electrum is that it relies on other computers on the Bitcoin network for transaction information.
Exodus
Exodus is the next bitcoin desktop wallet on the list. Just like electrum, this bitcoin wallet relies on other networks for transaction information. The beautiful thing about this wallet is that it allows you to keep not only bitcoin but other coins as well. Since its first appearance in 2016, it has gained significant recognition as a secure and reliable bitcoin desktop wallet.
Bitcoin core
Remember the popular saying in the crypto world that you should ‘verify and don’t trust’. Well, this wallet will give you everything you need to verify any transactions you made. When you download it, the blockchain is also downloaded alongside for verification of your every transaction. However, before you get happy and all excited, be ready to spare some gigabytes for the download. Yes! gigabytes, and that’s why a lot of people don’t choose this wallet.
Bitcoin core is very large in size, simply because of the blockchain that comes with it. On the other hand, if you’re able to spare the needed gigabytes and time, you’ll absolutely enjoy the features that comes with the wallet. If you can’t, then you should check out the other bitcoin wallets on the list.
Atomic bitcoin wallet
The atomic wallet is another unique and secure BTC wallet. If you’re looking for a very easy-to-use desktop wallet that allows you to store multiple assets other than Bitcoin, you can count on the atomic wallet. This wallet can be used to store over 300 different assets. It also allows you to swap from one crypto to another. So when you have a cryptocurrency that’s currently on a downtrend, you can easily swap it into another cryptocurrency with a very good market value. Most traders love this opportunity as it saves them from frequent loss because they can immediately make a swap once they anticipate a downtrend. This swap feature is uniquely offered by only few wallets and exchanges like Remitano.
Copay
Copay is the last bitcoin wallet on our list. This wallet was created by Bitpay. Since its introduction, it has made its way to become one of the largest and secured wallets in the crypto world with topnotch security. It’s also available to mobile users. People who can’t afford a hardware wallet can always switch to Copay. Like almost every other desktop wallet, copay is also an open-source wallet.
Conclusion
The bottom line is there are many Bitcoin desktop wallets available, but not all will surely be as secure as they claim. Having adequate understanding about the world of cryptocurrency will ensure your safety from any form of insecurity. Nonetheless, you should understand that these bitcoin wallets are all open source. So the best advice you can get is to never put all your assets in one bitcoin wallet.
AstraZeneca set to buy Alexion for $39 billion
Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker, Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest-ever deal.
Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, for $39 billion in its largest-ever deal.
England-based AstraZeneca PLC, which is involved in one of the efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said on Saturday, that it’s using a combination of cash and shares for the acquisition of Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The purchase will enable the company to diversify away from its fast-growing cancer business, in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.
The deal comes in a week that AstraZeneca said it was conducting further research to confirm whether its COVID-19 vaccine could be 90% effective, potentially slowing its rollout, and as a rival shot from Pfizer was launched in Britain and approved for use in the United States.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University have jointly developed a coronavirus vaccine that British and Canadian regulators are assessing, alongside a rival effort by U.S. drugmaker, Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech that has already earned some emergency approvals, and another by U.S. biotechnology company, Moderna.
The British company said on Saturday that Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and about $115 worth of equity per share – either in AstraZeneca’s UK-traded ordinary shares or in dollar-denominated American Depositary Shares.
The British firm said the boards of both companies had approved the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
What they are saying
- AstraZeneca Chief Executive, Pascal Soriot said, “It is a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our development in immunology, getting into a new segment of disease, a new segment of physicians, and patients we haven’t been able to cover so far.”
- Speaking on an analyst call, Soriot said the deal should put to rest speculation he was on his way out, as he was determined to stay on board to see the strategic benefits of the transaction delivered.
- Soriot also told reporters the deal was the result of exclusive talks and no competitive bidder was involved.
- AstraZeneca Finance Chief, Marc Dunoyer, said a capital increase for the equity component of the transaction would take place on closure of the deal.
- On AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, Soriot said it wasn’t yet clear if the company would need results from a U.S. clinical trial before filing for approval with U.S. regulators.
- Assuming positive results from that trial, the company should be able to submit the vaccine to U.S. regulators within the next six weeks, he added.
What you should know
- AstraZeneca was once seen as leading the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but has fallen behind Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, whose shots have shown greater efficacy in late-stage clinical trials.
- Alexion’s best-selling drug is Soliris, used against a range of rare immune disorders including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), which causes anaemia and blood clots, and whose revenue rose 3.6% in the first nine months to $3 billion.
- AstraZeneca hopes that an improved version of Soliris called Ultomiris has an even larger market potential. It expects more growth from introducing the target’s rare-disease treatments to China and other emerging markets.
- Worried about competition heating up, Hedge fund and activist investor, Elliott Management, has urged Alexion to seek a buyer and in May spoke out publicly.
- Elliott first invested in Alexion in 2017, when the share price was only slightly lower than Friday’s close of $120.98. Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- AstraZeneca said it expected the deal to immediately boost core earnings and to deliver pretax synergy gains of around $500million per year. It also expects around $650million in one-time cash costs during the three years following completion.
AVRUST Nigeria Partners with Swedish Covr Security to bring secure digital identity solutions to Banks, telcos, and healthcare providers
AVRUST Nigeria and Swedish Covr Security have struck a partnership to bring secure Digital Identity Solutions to Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Providers.
AVRUST, Nigeria, and Covr Security, Sweden have entered into a strategic partnership to bring Secure Digital
Identity solutions to Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Providers in Nigeria.
As digital transformation initiatives gain momentum in critical industries like financial services, telecom, and healthcare, it becomes vital that customers’ identities and personal data are protected and kept in a secured environment for continual access to services in these industries.
An increasing number of people are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which leads to increased e-banking, e-wallet, and healthcare-related transactions daily. Consequently, the use of digital apps has escalated, and in the wake, identity theft, data breaches, and fraudulent transactions have increased to alarming levels.
To prevent severe damage to the economy due to these types of attacks, AVRUST Nigeria will now provide secure digital identity solutions from the Swedish cybersecurity company Covr Security. The founders of Covr Security were instrumental in the inception of Mobile BankID in Sweden. This groundbreaking identity solution has been adopted by over 99% of the Swedish population of 10.2 million people. Mobile BankID is used for identity authentication and transaction authorization in over 3,500 services in Sweden, including government services, shopping, merchant payments, and day-to-day money transfers and transactions.
Covr Security’s digital identity solution is built on military-grade technology and consists of powerful eKYC options, including biometrics (facial recognition with liveness). The secure authentication/authorization features provide Governments, Banks, Telcos, and Healthcare Organizations with authenticated customer identities and repeat authentication and transaction authorization repeatedly with the same, verified identity. This could be for making payments securely for online and offline purchases, ATM transactions, paying utility bills and government taxes, etc., securely and safely.
Commenting on the partnership, AVRUST Nigeria CEO, Engr. Felix N. Unachukwu said “Nigeria is seriously doing a catchup with the rest of the world on digital economy. And for this to grow, a secured digital identity solution is imperative. Covr security is eager to replicate swedish experience in Nigeria digital space and we are please to be part of this great impact.”
Covr Security’s co-founder and CIO Peter Alexanderson said, “We are pleased to partner with AVRUST Nigeria and be a part of their amendable efforts to create a secure digital eco-system that will benefit the citizens of Nigeria”.
About AVRUST
AVRUST is a tech consultancy firm registered in Nigeria. We offer end-to-end IT solutions through integrated services, IT consulting, Cyber Security Service…. Our Mission is to be the most innovative in the IT space. Avrust has a strategic partnership with local and international OEM to deploy the latest cyber security services in Nigeria.
AVRUST is a leading IT company established to provide cutting edge intelligent technical solutions and consulting services to businesses, organizations and government.
About Covr Security
Covr Security provides mobile, multi-factor authentication in the cloud to a wide range of industries that depend on strong customer authentication: banks, payment networks, credit card companies, eID providers, IoT companies, and mobile carriers. Our multi-layered authentication solution is truly customer-friendly and built on modern,
patent-pending encryption technology.
COVID-19: Pfizer’s vaccine shipments begin in the US
The distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has commenced across the United States.
The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday.
The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
Sunday workers at Pfizer dressed in fluorescent yellow clothing, hard hats and gloves — wasted no time as they packed vials into boxes. They scanned the packages and then placed them into freezer cases with dry ice.
The vaccines were then taken from Pfizer’s Portage, Michigan facility to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, where the first cargo plane took off amid what airport officials called a “jubilant” mood.
Tracked with GPS-enabled sensors, the initial shipments were expected to contain about 3 million doses, with many more to come. Federal officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be staggered, arriving in 145 distribution centres today, with another 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.
Doses of the vaccine, co-developed by German partner, BioNTech, are given out based on each state’s adult population. Then, the states decide where they go first.
Despite the breakthrough, it is understood that some individuals are not interested in the vaccine, which raises concerns. For example, a survey from The Associated Press – NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, found that about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter aren’t sure, while the remaining quarter say they aren’t interested.
Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the vaccines have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.
- Speaking to Fox News Sunday, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Chief Science Adviser to Operation Warp Speed, a U.S. effort to get vaccines developed quickly, also said he is “very concerned” about the scepticism about the vaccine in some circles.
- Initial surveys have found that even some health care workers don’t want to be first in line.
- Graham Snyder, who’s led the vaccine task force at Pennsylvania health care giant, UPMC, estimates that only about half of its employees are willing to get the vaccine as soon as it’s offered.
In an effort to convince people about the efficacy and authenticity of the vaccine:
- Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the FDA, which approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday, has repeatedly insisted that the agency’s decision was based on science not politics, despite a White House threat to fire him if the vaccine wasn’t approved before Saturday.
- Slaoui added that regarding “the confusion between how thorough and scientific and factual the work that has been done is, and the perception that people are thinking that we cut corners; I can guarantee you that no such things have happened, that we follow the science.”
What they are saying
“This is a historic day,” said Richard W. Smith, who oversees operations in the Americas for FedEx Express, which is delivering 630-some packages of vaccine to distribution sites across the country.
Helping with the transport of the vaccine has special meaning to Bruce Smith, a FedEx package handler at the Grand Rapids airport, whose older sister, Queen, died after she contracted the coronavirus in May. She was hospitalized in Georgia one day after he saw her on a video chat, and they never spoke again.
“I think she would be ecstatic to know that something that has ravaged our family — that a family member is going to be part of such a big project,” said Smith, 58, whose nephew, Queen’s son, also got sick and is still undergoing therapy for stroke-like symptoms. “It is very, very important.”
What you should know
- Health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial scepticism or worry.
- Shots are expected to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents beginning Monday.
- Quick transport is key for the vaccine, especially since this one must be stored at extremely low temperatures – about 94 degrees below zero.
According to worldometer
- US’ pandemic deaths stands at a horrifying new milestone of 306,459 as of today.
- There are concerns that a second wave of Covid-19 is happening globally.
- Worldwide, there are 72.65 million confirmed cases as of today.
- Deaths amount to 1.62 million as of today.
- Daily cases have continued to rise since March.
- Daily deaths have surged since the last decline in October.
According to Nairametrics Covid-19 tracker
- Confirmed cases in Nigeria stands at 73.18 thousand as of 13th December.
- Active cases stand at 5.9 thousand.
- Daily deaths stand at 1.20 thousand.