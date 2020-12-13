Paid Content
Reaprite: Your seamless savings and investment platform
If you have been looking for where to save without monthly deductions and charges, look no further, Reaprite is here!
Reaprite is a seamless savings and investment solution designed to boost savings culture and promote financial security among users. It ensures that savings and investment are easily accessible to you at all times whilst offering double-digit interest rates, comprehensive investment portfolios, excellent user experience, and real-time support to its users at no cost.
Whether you’re new to savings or an avid saver, Reaprite is right for you. Start by creating a free account on www.reaprite.com, deposit your desired amount through transfer from your bank account or initiate an auto withdrawal on your debit card. Select any of the saving plans and start saving.
Savings Plans
The platform offers distinctive plans to it users at varying interest rates.
Wallet: Individuals saving on the wallet enjoys a 10% p.a return on savings on a minimum balance of N500.
Reap Quick: This offer short term saving plans where individuals can save for either 3, 6, 9 or 12 months at 12- 12.5% interest p.a.
Reap Plus: Enjoy up to 14% p.a on this plan, when you save for a duration of 6, 9 or 12 months.
Reap Max: For longer saving term, individuals can use this plan to save for either 9 or 12 months while enjoying an interest of 16% p.a.
Refer and Earn
User are able to create account for free and start savings with as low as five hundred naira only (N500) with no maximum amount and there is also ease of accessibility to withdraw at any time. To reward its users, Reaprite offer customers a sign-up bonus of N1000 and up to N2000 for referring a friend or family member. These bonuses can be withdrawn or resaved.
Reaprite is not your typical savings platform, it’s a solution that offers you the flexibility of saving more towards achieving your financial goals and you get the best of both worlds: saving and investing all on the same platform as they equally list sponsorship opportunities in Agriculture for user to diversify their investment.
On the other hand, security of funds is guaranteed as they implore cutting-edge technologies to implement the service. Furthermore, they work with banks and a reputable SEC-regulated trustee to managed funds. They equally use a PCIDSS-compliant payment processor to handle all customers’ card details.
Start your journey to a deal of a lifetime
Pitch your business ideas to Nigerians ready to invest in your business on Lion’s Den.
Have you got an idea to expand your business? Is the idea for the next big product or service to hit the Nigerian market or something akin to gold nesting in the back of your mind?
Well, now’s the time to bring your idea(s) to life by pitching them to willing investors on Lion’s Den; the world’s biggest business reality TV show, happening in Nigeria. Brought to you by Ultima Limited, the studio behind Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and Project Fame West Africa, Lion’s Den is the perfect opportunity to get that much-needed capital to take your business to the next level.
Lions’ Den gives budding entrepreneurs across Nigeria the chance to pitch their business to 5 successful Nigerian investors, referred to as Lions.
These Lions are looking to give back to the society and help Nigerian fulfil their dreams and ambitions. As such, if they see the potential in the entrepreneurs’ business, idea or products, they will invest in the business, in exchange for some equity in the business.
But even bigger than the cash investment, these Lions, who are business leaders in their own rights, will become the entrepreneurs' business partners and help them take their businesses to greater heights.
Registration for entrepreneurs with businesses to pitch is now open and the link can be found below:
https://ultima.ng/lionsden/apply
Got questions? Visit the FAQ page for more information!
*Registration closes on 31st December, 2020
Landwey at 4: A night with the stars
It was a night with the Stars as Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary.
If there is one word to best describe the night of December 4th, 2020, the word would be magical.
Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary last Friday, bringing its clients, realtors and employees together for “A Night with the Stars”.
It was indeed a memorable night with the stars as guests were serenaded by the sweet sounds from top musical talents, Precious Emmanuel and Banke Music.
The memorable night kicked off with keynote speeches from industry greats Mitchell Elegbe, Managing Director, Interswitch and Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO, House of Tara International who also doubles as the Chair, Landwey Advisory Board.
A night of glitz and glam gradually graduated to a night of recognition and accolades as top-performing realtors and clients were awarded for their outstanding performances in a year some would tag as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
7 Realtors – Funke Kehinde, Confidence Achodo, Bayode Olusegun, Munachi Arinze, Olaide Okubena, Yetunde Salami, Babajide Olusegun – were recognised for their doggedness and top producing performance over the course of the year, with Madam Funke Kehinde emerging the highest-selling realtor of the year, walking away with a Landwey state-of-the-art Lavadia 2-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Urban Prime Estate.
Brand new SUVs, all-expense-paid trips and other awards were handed to other top producing realtors.
While presenting the awards, the Managing Director, Landwey Investment Limited, Mr. Wale Ayilara, in his speech graciously commended the tenacity of the stakeholders in surpassing and almost tripling the sales target for the year, despite the unpredictable nature of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Landwey Investment Ltd. offers you simplified, rewarding and secure real estate investment, through excellent practices, innovation and integrity that always put our customers first.
Landwey properties currently selling include The Milton, Urban Prime 3 & 4 Estates.
Visit www.landwey.ng for more offerings.
2 South African change makers on this week’s Glo-sponsored African Voices
This week’s African Voices Changemakers with spotlight Two reputable South Africans who are well talented in textile designs and style.
Two reputable South Africans who are well talented in textile designs and style will this week hug the klieg lights on African Voices Changemakers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) sponsored by telecommunication services provider, Globacom.
Although both Sindiso Khumalo and Wendy Ntinezo hail from South Africa, the former, who is a specialist in women’s wear textile designs, lives and works in Hackney, East London.
Khumalo was shortlisted in 2012 for the Elle Magazine Rising Star Competition and showcased her debut SS13 collection at the Awards. In February 2013, her Aretha Dress was nominated for “Most Beautiful Object in South Africa” by the Design Indaba Cape Town. She works with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in various parts of Africa in developing new textiles for her collections.
Ntinezo, Johannesburg-based actress, stylist and mental wellness advocate is also the founder of Black Merge TV. She is regarded as a style icon who has a huge impact on the South African youth.
The 25-year-old is a content creator and producer who recently launched a television show, “Conversations We Never Had”, which harps on living, religion and spirituality.
African Voices Changemakers will be broadcast at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday on CNN on DSTV Channel 401. Repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.3.0 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.