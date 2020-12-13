Reaprite: Your seamless savings and investment platform

If you have been looking for where to save without monthly deductions and charges, look no further, Reaprite is here!

Reaprite is a seamless savings and investment solution designed to boost savings culture and promote financial security among users. It ensures that savings and investment are easily accessible to you at all times whilst offering double-digit interest rates, comprehensive investment portfolios, excellent user experience, and real-time support to its users at no cost.

Whether you’re new to savings or an avid saver, Reaprite is right for you. Start by creating a free account on www.reaprite.com, deposit your desired amount through transfer from your bank account or initiate an auto withdrawal on your debit card. Select any of the saving plans and start saving.

Savings Plans

The platform offers distinctive plans to it users at varying interest rates.

Wallet: Individuals saving on the wallet enjoys a 10% p.a return on savings on a minimum balance of N500.

Reap Quick: This offer short term saving plans where individuals can save for either 3, 6, 9 or 12 months at 12- 12.5% interest p.a.

Reap Plus: Enjoy up to 14% p.a on this plan, when you save for a duration of 6, 9 or 12 months.

Reap Max: For longer saving term, individuals can use this plan to save for either 9 or 12 months while enjoying an interest of 16% p.a.

Refer and Earn

User are able to create account for free and start savings with as low as five hundred naira only (N500) with no maximum amount and there is also ease of accessibility to withdraw at any time. To reward its users, Reaprite offer customers a sign-up bonus of N1000 and up to N2000 for referring a friend or family member. These bonuses can be withdrawn or resaved.

Reaprite is not your typical savings platform, it’s a solution that offers you the flexibility of saving more towards achieving your financial goals and you get the best of both worlds: saving and investing all on the same platform as they equally list sponsorship opportunities in Agriculture for user to diversify their investment.

On the other hand, security of funds is guaranteed as they implore cutting-edge technologies to implement the service. Furthermore, they work with banks and a reputable SEC-regulated trustee to managed funds. They equally use a PCIDSS-compliant payment processor to handle all customers’ card details.