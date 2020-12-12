Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics presents 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar
The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook will gather stakeholders to discuss salient economic policies and likely impacts in the coming year.
Nairametrics is pleased to announce and cordially invite you to its 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar.
The event will hold this Saturday, December 12th, by 10 am prompt. The theme of the webinar is “Analysing the Finance 2020 Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill, and African Continental Free Trade Area, from SME perspective.”
What you need to know
- The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook is a 3-hour webinar that will gather stakeholders to discuss the salient economic policies, events, opportunities, and likely impacts on the different sectors of the economy in the new year.
- The event is free, although available entries are reserved on a first register first serve basis. We, however, recommend that stakeholders in the manufacturing, financial, Fintech, real estate, start-ups/entrepreneurs as well as retail investors should endeavour to attend.
- Interested persons are advised to indicate interest by clicking the link https://bit.ly/regulatory-economic-outlook
What to expect: The analysts, which were selected across fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable regulatory insights to SMEs, Industry leaders, and associated stakeholders, as they fine-tune their plans for 2021 business activities.
About Nairametrics: Nairametrics is a leading Nigerian financial resource company that offers services ranging from business news coverage, corporate analysis, macroeconomics data sourcing/analysis, and more.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and European Union Partner to transform economic empowerment of African women
EU and TEF partner in driving entrepreneurship development and to empower 2,500 women from 54 African countries.
- European Union joins growing list of international TEF partners driving entrepreneurship development
- Joint partnership to empower 2,500 women from 54 African countries
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy committed to empowering young African entrepreneurs, has announced a partnership with the European Union to identify, train, mentor and fund 2,500 young African women entrepreneurs in 2021. The partnership will disburse €20 million in financial and technical support for women-owned businesses, across all 54 African countries, in addition to providing increased access to market linkages, supply chains and venture capital investments.
The joint initiative will significantly strengthen and deepen the EU-Africa partnership, builds on the platform and experience of the US$100m TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, and forms part of the EU External Investment Plan to support women economic empowerment within the EU Gender Action Plan (GAP III).
Commenting on the landmark partnership, Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation said “We are delighted to partner with the European Union, sharing our unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa. This joint effort will prioritise and provide economic opportunities for African women, whom for too long have endured systemic obstacles to starting, growing and sustaining their businesses. Our partnership will alleviate the funding, knowledge and market constraints threatening the livelihoods of women entrepreneurs on the continent, to create more income, jobs, growth and scale for women-owned businesses.”
The EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said “This partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation will help women participants in economic development, realise their full potential and accelerate economic inclusion. Empowering women entrepreneurs is a key driver for sustainable jobs and growth, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the objectives of our African Strategy. Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and they deserve equal opportunities.”
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which marks ten years of impact this year, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries. The Foundation has trained, mentored and funded nearly 10,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries, and continues to provide capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over 1 million Africans through its digital networking platform, TEFConnect.
TEF’s female success stories include Joyce Awojoodu, from Nigeria, who launched a luxury botanically based product line and spa clinic in Lagos, in 2015. The brand ORÍKÌ, caters to both men and women, and strictly uses raw materials and natural ingredients from Africa. Awojoodu’s favourite element of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme was the mentorship, which she described as “phenomenal”’ and “invaluable” for ORÍKÌ. In her own words, “each Tef Entrepreneur was assigned a mentor and I could not have asked for a better one. TEF connected us. Now the mentorship continues, and I know I will always have an ear to share my thoughts about the business with a person who can also offer advice”.
Mavis Mduchwa, an agribusiness entrepreneur from Botswana, founded Chabana Farms, a poultry farm providing training and work for unemployed young people. Even though agriculture accounts for 32% of Africa’s gross domestic product, landownership and access to land remains a significant challenge for many farmers, especially women. According to Mduchwa, “in Botswana, about 80% of people survive on agriculture, and many of them are women. But, if as a women you want to turn it into a business, you have a challenge of finding land.” Mduchwa has used the seed capital and training from TEF to significantly expand her operations.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and the European Commission are proud to partner to unlock the dynamic potential of African women entrepreneurs, directly catalysing African’s economic growth and contributing to Africa’s prosperity and social development. The programme co-funded by the European Union, the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific State (OACPS), and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), will further scale the Foundation’s efforts in directly addressing some of the most endemic challenges to African start-ups – skills and capacity gaps, financial constraints and lack of access to mentoring, networks and market linkages.
Following completion of the programme, the entrepreneurs will stay connected to partners and to each other through their lifetime membership on TEFConnect. TEF has set up Country Chapters in 54 African countries to support the entrepreneurs as they grow and expand their businesses.
Ardova Plc. rolls out newly branded service station in Lagos
Ardova Plc has commenced the nationwide launch of branded service stations with a fully solar-powered station in Oniru, Lagos.
Ardova Plc (AP) has marked its official entry into the consumer market with the launch of its first branded retail service station located in Oniru, Lagos on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Olumide Adeosun, AP’s Chief Executive Officer, speaking at the launch stated that the goal with the newly rebranded AP stations is to take customer experience to a whole new level by offering them a one-stop-hub tailored to satisfy their energy needs, while progressively adding other energy products beyond conventional fuels. We will continue to add interesting products and services that are certain to delight our customers.
“We are glad to commence the rollout of our newly branded Ardova Plc service stations with the launch of our Oniru station, which is wholly solar-powered and an indication of our mission to champion the transition to clean energy in Nigeria. I am certain that customers who come to this station and every other AP service station will notice that we had more than a facelift, we built future-ready stations that are a pleasure to be in for customers while we provide excellent service in catering to their needs,” Adeosun said.
AP’s Chairman, AbdulWasiu Sowami, noted that the launch of the station marked the final phasing out of the old brand as he said, “The launch of this station marks a significant step in our strategy to build a strong integrated energy brand and to also delight our customers with a lot more than traditional fuel products. The Oniru station attests to the standards of excellence our customers can expect from all AP stations they drive into across the country”
What you should know
Since its rebrand to Ardova Plc from Forte Oil in February 2020, AP has consistently affirmed its intention to evolve from a traditional oil and gas firm to an integrated energy company that will lead the transition to clean energy in Nigeria.
Ardova Plc will complete the rollout of all its service stations within the next few months, culminating in the end of its rebranding phase and the continuation of its transformation to an integrated energy company that will emerge as a market leader in renewable energy in Nigeria.
African PR and tech company Plaqad to launch first of its kind global communications platform
Plaqad is set to launch its first-ever end-to-end marketplace and analytics platform and also embark on a global expansion.
Plaqad, a marketing and public relations software company, is set to release a proprietary marketing platform that lets brands advance an affordable, data-driven campaign from start to finish. The platform, which automates the entire campaign workflow, gives users the ability to find and hire talent and service providers, launch a campaign, track and measure campaign performance and process vendor payments—all in one place.
Plaqad launched its initial offering, SocialCred, a free influencer and social media ranking tool, in June.
SocialCred is a free influencer and social media ranking tool that leverages non-traditional metrics to measure influence on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. It provides social media users with actionable insights to grow their influence, while also providing brands with sufficient data on influencers to make informed decisions on which creator to partner with. The tool, by downplaying traditional metrics like reach and impressions, also helps to counter influencer fraud and measure real engagement.
Plaqad, first established in 2017 as a startup within BlackHouse Media (BHM), one of the most successful PR companies to come out of Africa, was built to connect brands and individuals to bloggers, news websites, publishers and social influencers.
Today, Plaqad, strengthened by a community of over 15,000 influencers, creators and publishers, has successfully placed over 25,000 pieces of content on social and web platforms across four continents. It has paid out over $1 million on hundreds of campaigns to members, in effect helping its program members monetize their content, platform and influence.
“Plaqad, a contorted way of spelling the word ‘placard,’ is a protest against the norm,” said BlackHouse Media and Plaqad Founder, Ayeni Adekunle. “In line with our mantra ‘Make Your Voice Heard,’ we continue to live our mission to help businesses irrespective of their sizes, location or budget, reach and effectively engage their audience. We conceived the idea for Plaqad to help democratize an important aspect of modern communications.”
Amplifying Your Brand’s Message
Plaqad houses two broad products: PlaqadM, an online freelance marketplace that connects brands to thousands of freelance service providers, and PlaqadIQ, a robust set of social media tracking and analytics tools, to measure and optimize the performance and impact campaigns.
While both products sit on one platform, brands do not have to utilize or pay for both. For example, a brand can pay to track a campaign using PlaqadIQ without having to hire service providers on PlaqadM. This flexibility is also reflected in the platform’s payment models. Plaqad users can choose to pay a monthly or annual subscription, depending on their needs and usage frequency.
“Our platform gives every individual and brand a voice in the marketplace by opening up access to quality talent and tools and automating the entire process of executing PR and marketing campaigns,” said Plaqad CEO Gbenga Sogbaike. “Plaqad levels the playing field, giving SMBs the ability to connect to quality service providers regardless of budget, while also tracking their campaigns real-time all in one place.”
The Plaqad platform is the result of years of industry experience, active listening, data and insights gathering and solution-driven engineering to uniquely solve age-long PR and marketing issues.
Brands and agencies still grapple with challenges relating to limited access to quality talent, poor attribution, opaque agency and influencer practices and a largely cumbersome and slow engagement process. By providing brands, agencies and individuals with the tools and resources they need to effectively engage their desired audience in a seamless and measurable way, Plaqad is helping to address some of these issues.
Plaqad’s history is rooted in innovation, from being the first to create a content trading social network for bloggers, news websites, publishers and social influencers (micro-bloggers), to launching Africa’s first Influencer Compensation Report.
Its parent company BHM has been named PR Agency of the Year for three consecutive years and has published the continent’s only PR report since 2015. BHM built Africa’s first PR app and was named the Best PR Agency to Work in Nigeria in 2017. Its roster of blue-chip clients includes Heineken, ViacomCBS, Coca-Cola, Reckitt Benckiser, MTN and Multichoice. When BHM rolled out its U.K. operations earlier this month, it became the first Nigerian PR firm to go international. Founder Ayeni Adekunle is a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) and the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA).
“We are driven by innovation and it is reflected in the solutions we bring to the market,” said Ayeni. “With Plaqad, our goal is to build the most convenient and efficient community-led marketing platform. We want to build communities that give people the power to directly collaborate and exchange value on multiple levels, and ultimately give everyone—organizations and individuals—the power to make their voices heard, without barriers.”
Ranking Influence
SocialCred is Plaqad’s response to the mushrooming issue of influencer fraud and fake news. Its algorithm measures real influence and minimizes influencer fraud by downplaying traditional metrics like follower count, reach and impressions, focusing instead on engagement rate, audience sentiments (positive, neutral or negative), content quality and the creators’ ratio of original to shared posts within a 30-day window.
While designed as a tool for influencers and the brands that want to engage with them, the free app is available to all social media users. Individuals are awarded badges—titled A-Lister, Big Shot, Socialite, Trend Setter, JJC, Superstar, and Learner—based on their rankings.
Beyond the fun factor, SocialCred’s badges serve an important function, helping brands assess and select influencers based on their influence quotient across Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. The platform makes it easier for brands to find genuine influencers who can drive real actions.
It also helps influencers to get better—and acquire bigger and better badges—by offering tips and tools to boost their visibility and social credibility.
“Influencer fraud is one of the biggest threats to the success of brand campaigns,” said Sogbaike. “SocialCred is our first step to promoting greater transparency and accountability in influencer marketing, thereby helping practitioners to counter influencer fraud. SocialCred separates real influencers from those simply faking it. We will keep adding new features to improve the app and expand its use cases.”
SocialCred is available now.
The Plaqad platform, including PlaqadM and Plaqad IQ, will be in full release beginning today. From November 30 through December 15, Plaqad is offering brands, agencies and individuals the opportunity to test drive the game-changing platform at no cost. For more information, visit plaqad.com.
About Plaqad
Plaqad sits at the intersection of technology, marketing and PR, bringing together the people, the tools, the products and the resources required by businesses to run successful campaigns on a single platform. Plaqad is an emerging global tech brand and Africa’s first-ever end-to-end marketplace and analytics platform.