Lekoil at risk of losing 17% stake in Oil Prospecting Licence 310 for Ogo oilfield
Lekoil’s subsidiary, Mayfair Assets and Trust owes Optimum Petroleum Development $6.6million from sunk costs and consent fees.
Optimum Petroleum Development (Optimum) has disclosed that it is $6.6 million short of receipt from Mayfair Assets and Trust (Mayfair), as a result of sunk costs and consent fees and that the company has also not paid more than $1million for G&A costs.
Mayfair is a subsidiary of Lekoil, a Nigerian company that has a 17.14% stake in the licence of Ogo oilfield (Oil Prospecting Licence 310).
A fraudulent $184 million loan announced by the parent company, Lekoil, at the beginning of the year to finance pre-operation activities at Ogo oilfield, still haunts the company. The shares of Lekoil plunged more than 70% in January 2020, following a suspension of trading, after the firm discovered that a $184 million loan it had announced was fraudulent.
The loan, which was arranged by Seawave Invest Limited, was meant to sort bills related to Ogo oilfield licence (Oil Prospecting Licence 310), as well as prepare the oilfield for operations.
A disclosure posted on the company’s website yesterday, 11th December indicates that the bills are not fully sorted yet and that unless Lekoil pays its bills at OPL 310, its 17.14% stake may be sold off. The company is also facing heated pressure from shareholder demands for board change.
Under the terms of the agreement on the licence, and if the bill cannot be paid, Optimum and Mayfair will jointly seek a buyer of the 17.14% stake. A new buyer would pick up the equity stake but also the financial obligations.
Thus, Optimum is seeking to enforce its default clause as payment of USD6.6 million to cover portion of sunk costs, and consent fees have not been received by the end of November.
To this effect, the operator of OPL 310, Optimum, has sent a letter to Mayfair on enforcement of the default clause.
What they are saying
Lekoil, in the disclosure on the company’s website, submitted that:
- “The company continues to discuss with Optimum, a deferment of these payments as the company intends to focus its financial and other resources in support of securing funding for the second phase of the Otakikpo development, as well as the Ogo appraisal programme. The company, working with Optimum, has identified and engaged an appropriate rig for the appraisal drilling, where the service provider has accepted the result of the early performed site survey.”
What you should know
- Lekoil Ltd – African oil exploration and production firm with interests in Nigeria and offshore Namibia.
- The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
- Lekoil also said it would hold an EGM on January 8. This was in response to demands from Metallon Corp., which holds a 15.4% stake in Lekoil.
- Zimbabwean gold miner Metallon has called for the removal of Lekoil’s chairman, Mark Simmonds, and the appointment of three new directors: Michael Onochie Ajukwu, Thomas Donald Richardson, and George Maxwell.
- The latter was the CEO of Eland Oil & Gas until Seplat Petroleum Development, a Nigerian oil firm listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and LSE, acquired it.
- Lekoil has described Metallon’s pitch as an “opportunistic attempt to take control of the company without paying a premium for the value of the shares and the assets of the company to the shareholders”.
- The Lekoil board unanimously opposed the removal of Chairman Simmonds. Two of the three directors opposed the appointments of Ajukwu and Richardson; although, Tony Hawkins endorsed the choices. All three directors backed the appointment of ex-Eland Maxwell.
Seplat’s head office remains shut as court approaches Christmas recess
Seplat head office remains shut as the court is yet to vacate the order obtained by Access Bank.
The head office of Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has remained shut, a full week after it was sealed off on the back of a court order instituted by Access Bank Plc.
According to reliable sources, both parties appeared in court during the week, with Seplat seeking the court’s approval to vacate court orders. However, we understand their bid was unsuccessful, meaning that the company’s headquarters might remain closed during the Christmas season.
Sources from Seplat and Access Bank respectively confirmed to Nairametrics that they met in court during the week and that the case was adjourned till Monday 14th of December 2020.
Seplat informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week that it would fight to overturn the court injunction obtained by Seplat to seal off its offices, claiming that Access Bank had no proof that it guaranteed the loan on behalf of Cardinal Drilling Services.
Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, GM, Ext Affairs & Communications, told Nairametrics that Seplat never guaranteed the facility.
She said, “Such guarantee are not done verbally and there should be a document to back such claim. We await the proof of such guarantee.”
Access Bank, however, claims that Seplat is a related party, insinuating that ABC Orjiakor, Chairman of Seplat, obtained the loan from Diamond Bank, using Cardinal Drilling Services as a smokescreen, as Seplat was to be the ultimate beneficiary of the service.
What you should know
Access Bank Plc has sealed off the corporate headquarters of Seplat Petroleum Development Company over a loan owed by Cardinal Drilling Services Limited, a drilling services company.
- The bank obtained an Ex-Parte order dated November 13th, 2020, to seal off the headquarters of Seplat, which prompted Seplat to announce that it would sue Access Bank in response.
- The move by Access Bank has triggered a corporate battle between the bank and Seplat, with the latter claiming that it is not an obligor of a loan to Access Bank.
- The Cardinal Drilling Services loan was originally obtained from Diamond Bank in 2012 and collapsed into Access Bank after their merger.
- Nairametrics detailed how Seplat got roped in here.
Seplat HQ shut till next year?
With their inability to get the court to vacate the order, Seplat risks being unable to access their office premises, at least till the new year, except it gets the court to vacate the order at the next sitting on Monday, 14th of December, 2020.
- The Federal High Court is expected to proceed on Christmas vacation for the year on December 22, 2020, and resume sitting on Monday, January 11, 2020.
Understanding the deregulation of the downstream Oil and Gas sector in Nigeria
The aim of this article is to shed some light into some key areas of the deregulation system as it currently operates.
The clamor for the deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy has been on for so long that it sounds like a broken record. This is because over the years, successive efforts by various government administrations have been unsuccessful in delivering a fully deregulated downstream market that should be based on the basic economic principle of DEMAND and SUPPLY.
However, just before the lockdown in March of 2020, brought about by the global pandemic (COVID-19), the downstream oil and gas sector regulators announced the implementation of the deregulated system of the sector promising that the pricing of petroleum products will now have to follow the dictates of the international oil market pricing mechanism as well as the forces of demand and supply to determine the retail price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.
For the first time, as far as can be remembered, the pump price of petrol at many petrol stations in the country dropped from the N145/liter to a price range of between N123.5/liter and N125/liter. The news was received with excitement by the public and the players in the industry as the case for deregulation had finally began towards resolving the long-aged challenges of a subsidized market. This excitement seems to have been short lived as over the next several months, the price of petrol has gradually increased peaking at the highest price since the commencement of the short deregulation journey at N168/liter even when international market prices dropped.
In an article by Chike Olisah of Nairametrics of October 2, 2020, with the headline “PPMC may crash fuel price”, there were indications that of a downward review of the ex-depot price for October. However, this has not been the case. With the continued increase in the pump price of petrol, many have continued to ask what the real benefit of deregulating the downstream oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy will bring to them. This is coupled with the fact that many Nigerians believe that the players in the sector are responsible for this continued increase and are the only ones reaping the benefits of deregulation by setting higher prices every month and lining their pockets with fat margins from successive price increases.
This is far from reality and the need to understand the workings of the sector would better create a more robust discussion amongst the people and the players in the sector which would ultimately bring about the gains of a fully deregulated market that would see huge investment opportunities in the sector which would translate to increased cross-sector opportunities for other parts of the economy leading to increased wealth creation and invariably expanded revenue generation opportunities for the government through direct and indirect taxation of the increased wealth been created within and around the operations of the oil and gas sector.
The aim of this article is to shed some light into some key areas of the deregulation system as it currently operates and also provide some insight into some of the items which contribute to the cost build-up used in arriving at the ex-depot price range that is announced monthly by the regulatory authorities.
- It is important to note that the responsibility for importing PMS into Nigeria remains that of the government through Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
- All products distributed across the country through the various private marketing and distribution companies are directly sourced by these companies from NNPC through its downstream operator Petroleum and Pipeline Marketing Company (PPMC).
- As it is today an amount N8.22/liter is charged as direct cost for the importation of PMS which is currently the sole responsibility of NPPC for Jetty Throughput charge, Storage Charge and Wholesalers Margins. (See below extract of the PPPRA pricing template table)
- There is an additional distribution cost in the amount N12.78/liter which are direct distribution charges collected as part of the ex-depot price on the following Admin Charge, Transporter Allowance, Bridging Funds and Marine Transport. (See below extract of the PPPRA pricing template table)
- An amount of N6.19/liter is allocated as the Retailers Margin. It is from this amount that many players within the sector will be expected to run their business operations as well as retain enough towards the huge infrastructure development investments in the industry.
|Landing Cost Elements
|Cost/Liter
|Explanatory Notes
|Basis for Cost Element
|Jetty Throughput Charge
|1.61
|This is the tariff paid for the use of facilities at the Jetty by Marketers, to discharge and move products from the Jetties to storage depots
|Fixed
|Storage Charge
|2.58
|Storage Margin provided for cost of product storage and related charges by the depot owners.
|Fixed
|Wholesalers Margin
|4.03
|Allowable margin for suppliers of petroleum products.
|Fixed
|Other Distribution Cost
|Cost/Liter
|Explanatory Notes
|Basis for Cost Element
|Admin. Charge
|1.23
|Statutory Administrative Charge collections for downstream sector commercial regulation.
|Fixed
|Transporters Allowance (NTA)
|3.89
|Allowance for local transportation (Within the PEF(M)B Zones).
|Fixed
|Bridging Fund
|7.51
|Statutory provision for ensuring uniform pricing of PMS nationwide.
|Fixed
|Marine Transport Average (MTA)
|0.15
|Fund for transportation of PMS to Floating mega stations in Riverine area.
|Fixed
|Retailers Margin
|6.19
|Allowable margin for retailing of petroleum products
|Fixed
The above cost denominated in the local currency constitute the lesser charges which are paid by players involved in the Marketing and Distribution aspect of getting PMS to the point of sale into our various means of transportation across the country. Other significant cost are included in the cost elements for calculating the per liter price of PMS one of such is the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and the National Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) charges though denominated in the local currency are paid in foreign currency, further eroding the margins available to retailers as most times foreign exchange (FX) is sourced from the autonomous FX markets at rates which are usually above the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rates. This is because oil and gas transactions do not fall in the category of items for which FX can be made available exclusively by the CBN.
With the pump price of PMS at N168/liter I November before the reduction as a result of dispute resolution agreements with organized Labor Unions, the Cost of Sales (COS) which represents the direct cost attributable to bringing PMS to the point of sales is estimated at about N161.81/liter which represents 96.32% of the total cost to marketing and distribution companies. This implies that such companies based on the pricing template only have a gross margin of about 3.68%. It is from this margin that these marketing and distribution companies are expected to cover overheads (salaries and wages, repairs and maintenance, taxes etc.) and make additional investments in infrastructure development.
When you consider the numbers In the quest to achieve the dividends of a deregulated downstream oil and gas sector in Nigeria, all players must work together to ensure that deregulation is full, thereby allowing for the forces of DEMAND and SUPPLY to determine the right prices for PMS across the country. Though this would bring about varying pump prices for PMS across the country, one thing that we believe is that it would create the needed competition that will lead to increased partnerships, investments, and operations by players in the industry, as more downstream operators in order to be able to maximize their wealth creation opportunities would have to ensure greater and better efficiencies within the Supply Chain Value.
A fully transparent deregulated downstream oil and gas sector means that all players within the sector are given equal opportunities to import petroleum products, whilst the regulators continue to monitor to ensure that players play within the rule and regulations set out for them to operate in the sector. Government and the private sector players must create the right and adequate financial model that would ease the access to the required FX needed to meet the dictates of the demand and supply mechanisms of the system, thereby creating the needed growth that would lead to increased investments in the sector.
What we see now is an imperfect market operation where there seems to be a monopoly wholesale market, which is creating the disequilibrium currently experienced within the market thereby leading to a lopsided pricing mechanism, invariably resulting in the continued increase in the pump price of our PMS. Our O’levels economic theory of demand and supply though being applied currently is hindered by the reality that there still is a monopoly of supply which has not reflected the true effects of deregulation. As such, rather than experiencing the dividends of deregulation from the up and down price movements, what we currently have are consumers paying additional costs from the inefficiencies created by the monopolistic supply system. This has resulted in increased pricing without a corresponding increment in the levels of investments needed to take the sector to the next level.
As we continue to fine tune our journey to full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector, what is becoming obvious is the fact that all players in the sector must allow the real forces of demand and supply become fully applicable in order that we may truly reap the dividends of deregulation. In a situation where there still exists a pseudo monopolistic market, then the only deregulation we will experience is one where the market disequilibrium is not truly corrected, rather we will continue to be bridled with the inefficiencies of the market and increased cost to the consumers. PMS prices will perpetually be on the rise which has always been the bane of the average Nigerian as such the popular saying “when prices go up in Nigeria they never come down”. The saying will prove incorrect where all the players embrace complete and transparent deregulation where the forces of DEMAND AND SUPPLY are the scales used to balance our precious downstream oil and gas market.
Uade Ahimie is a chartered accountant and corporate governance implementation expert, with almost 3 decades of working experience in oil and gas downstream and upstream, energy, banking and consulting.
He is also a member of the Nairametrics Editorial Board.
Mass metering program is paying off – Minister of Power
The Minister said Nigeria has finally gotten it right on the long existing challenges of metering power consumption.
The Ministry of Power has said that the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government is paying off as one of the most ambitious packages in history.
To the Ministry, Nigeria has finally gotten it right on the long existing challenges of metering power consumption in the country.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, during the launching of the mass metering program at Yola, Adamawa State via the Ministry’s Twitter handle. He said:
- “The Nigerian electricity market has, for many years, struggled with inadequate revenues, thus creating significant liquidity challenge for all market participants in the value chain. One of the major contributors to the funding challenge is the low level of metering for end-user consumers.
- “This is the principal reason for customer resistance to payment of electricity bills due to the perceived lack of confidence and trust in estimated billing. The often-repeated reason for the low level of metering has been attributed to the inability of Distribution Companies (DisCos) to raise financing for the purchase of meters.”
NIGERIA'S ELECTRICITY METERING CHALLENGE BEING ADDRESSED WITH MASS METERING; MINISTER OF POWER.
Minister of Power @EngrSMamman is glad that Nigeria has finally gotten it right on the long existing challenges of metering power consumption in the country.
The Minister also commended the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the DisCos with the much-needed financing towards the bulk acquisition of meters, describing the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the provision of long-term low-interest funds to the DisCos as a boost.
What you should know
- On August 26, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that there should be a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country, according to Nairametrics. This is an effort by the Federal Government to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.
- This information is part of the press statement issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and signed by its Executive Chairman, James Momoh.
- The statement from NERC reads: “The President has directed that there should be a nationwide mass-metering program in an effort by the Federal Government to put a stop to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.”