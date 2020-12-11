Covid-19: FG launches strategy document on managing pandemic

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a “Risk Communication And Community Engagement Strategy Document On COVID-19” at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing.

The was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday in Abuja,

Mohammed said that the book will guide the Federal Government and healthcare stakeholders on the risk and community engagement on handling the coronavirus in Nigeria.

“The book I am presenting today is the guide to risk communication and community engagement by the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar and the National Emergency Operation Centre in NCDC,” he said.

The Minister revealed that a major lesson learnt from the pandemic was to continue to upgrade not only the health infrastructure across the country, but be ready to confront the pandemic whenever it recurred.

Mohammed said although the document was created in response to Covid-19, it will also serve as a guide to Nigeria for other health challenges.

He noted that since the confirmation of Coronavirus in the country in February 2020, the government embarked upon and sustained public sensitisation on its mode of transmission and preventive measures.

“Even before the inauguration of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and its agencies created various programmes and devoted air time on their respective platforms to enlighten and educate Nigerians on the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“With the inauguration of the PTF by Mr President, risk communication became one of the integral components of the National Response through the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar being led by Federal Ministry of Information and Culture,” he added.

What you should know

The FG also launched other health promotion strategy documents last week, and they are: