World Economic Forum shifts 2021 Special Annual Meeting to Singapore

The World Economic Forum has announced a shift of venue for the 2021 Special Annual General Meeting, from Switzerland to Singapore. This is according to a notification, seen by Nairametrics.

In the recent notification, the World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting is set to hold between 13th- 16th of May, 2021 in Singapore and returned back to its traditional venue of Davos-Klosters in Switzerland for the next Annual General meeting of 2022.

According to the press release made available to Nairametrics, the shift of the venue became imperative after a careful review of the current COVID-19 situation, with Singapore being better placed for the event. In light of this, the World Economic Forum strongly believes that the shift in venue reflects the forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host institution.

What you should know

The World Economic Forum is committed to improving the state of the world and is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

The Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore will be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic. This in-person meeting will bring together leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Further details will be announced in due course.

In anticipation of the Special Annual Meeting 2021, the World Economic Forum will initially host the Global Technology Governance Summit in Tokyo from 6-7 April 2021.

What they are saying: Commenting on the recent development, a part of the press release said: ‘’ The change in location reflects the Forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community. After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting.’’

In addition, commenting on the rationale behind this year special Annual Meeting, the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab said: “A global leadership summit is of crucial importance to address how we can recover together,”

