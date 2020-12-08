Cryptocurrency
MicroStrategy goes to debt market in buying more Bitcoins
MicroStrategy recently disclosed plans of investing the proceeds from a $400 million securities offering into buying more bitcoins.
The world’s biggest publicly traded business intelligence company, MicroStrategy, recently disclosed plans of investing the proceeds from a $400 million securities offering into buying more bitcoins.
In a report credited to BusinessWire, a Berkshire Hathaway company known for a spot on press releases and regulatory information, specific details were released on the timing of the bond instrument and specifics.
READ: U.S public listed company allocates $425 million into Bitcoin
What you should know
- The notes will be unsecured and will bear interest payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021.
- The notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. Subject to certain conditions, on or after December 20, 2023, MicroStrategy may redeem for cash all or a portion of the notes.
- The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of MicroStrategy’s class.
- Prior to June 15, 2025, the notes will be convertible only upon the occurrence of certain events and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date.
- The interest rate, conversion rate, conversion price, and certain other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
READ: Bitcoin jumpstarts strongly, daily trading volume hits $25 billion
Access financial data on the Nairametrics Research Website
What MicroStrategy is saying
MicroStrategy further revealed plans to issue $400 million in convertible senior notes debt security that can be converted into the issuing company’s stocks. The announcement stated:
“MicroStrategy intends to invest the net proceeds from the sale of the notes in Bitcoin.”
READ: Why investing in Airbnb might be worth it
Nairametrics also revealed how, Michael Saylor, the CEO of publicly listed American business analytics firm, MicroStrategy, had announced the company’s latest Bitcoin holdings via his Twitter Feed.
“MicroStrategy has purchased approximately 2,574 bitcoins for $50.0 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $19,427 per bitcoin. We now hold approximately 40,824 bitcoins.”
READ: Bitcoin is highly volatile, illiquid, supports digital Euro – European Central Bank
About MicroStrategy
- MicroStrategy is the biggest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform.
- MicroStrategy generates modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500.
- Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions.
READ: Apple co-founder’s crypto gains over 1,300% within a few days after launch
Cryptocurrency
List of Cryptos that could earn you big returns in 2021
Crypto analyst has given key insights on nine digital assets he predicts could be quite risky, and yet still profitable in 2021.
A widely respected Crypto Analyst, Lark Davis, has advised crypto-verse audience on his ideal high-reward, high-risk crypto portfolio for high returns in the coming year.
He gave key insights on a collection of nine digital assets he predicts that could be quite risky, and yet still profitable in the coming year.
READ: Over 50 million entities own Ethereum, as it trades around $600
What is Davis saying?
In the Youtube lecture seen by Nairametrics, he advised investors and crypto traders on holding the two top digital assets by market cap and two medium-cap altcoins to minimize risks.
“Even with such a portfolio though, I still think it’s a good idea to have exposure to Bitcoin at 20% and exposure to Ethereum at 10%. Now, this is going to just kind of reduce that danger within this portfolio, while also allowing for a lot of growth with the other 70% of the coins. Then, we’re actually going to bring in two medium risk altcoins: so 10% of Uniswap’s UNI Token, and 10% into the AAVE token. And again, we’re reducing risk here,” Davis said.
READ: Stellar outperforms many Cryptos, yearly gain hits 233%
The highly revered crypto expert also advised investors on considering allocating the rest of the 70% to five low capitalized crypto assets that he anticipates could appreciate in the coming year.
“And then for the rest of the portfolio, we’re going to be looking at higher risk coins. So, we have some low and medium stuff in there already to kind of reduce the risk in our high-risk portfolio, and then we’re going to go 10% into each of the following five coins.
READ: Cryptos: Nigerian financial experts talk risks associated with trading digital assets
“The first is Injective Protocol (INJ), this is a decentralized exchange protocol. The second is DIA, an oracle provider much like Chainlink (LINK), but with a much lower market cap. The third is called AXIE Infinity (AXS), a Pokemon-like crypto game that is super interesting, super cool. The fourth is the Orion Protocol (ORN), a trading terminal for the crypto market. And the fifth is Matic [Network], the premier layer two scaling solution for Ethereum,” he said.
READ: How BTC Whales can push BTC market value to $1 trillion
The expert further advised that though the digital assets seem to be relatively risky, they have incredible fundamentals and are nothing compared to much of what’s out there in the crypto-verse.
“People are investing in some pretty crazy stuff in the crypto market right now. I’ve seen people FOMOing into just insane coins with anonymous teams and they get rug-pulled and lose all their money. Bad stuff, right. All the coins I mentioned have professional transparent teams. They’re either currently having a working product or they’re soon going to have a working product. So, it’s all worth consideration there,” he added.
READ: Investors fast using stablecoins rather than money in keeping their profits
Cryptocurrency
Germany’s 18th Century old bank begins a Bitcoin, Stellar, Ethereum Fund
The German bank plans to operate the crypto fund under its assets arm known as Hauck & Aufhäuser Innovative Capital from early next year.
Hauck & Aufhäuser, one of Germany’s elite and oldest private banks, is joining hands with a fast emerging fintech company, Kapilendo, in creating an investment fund primarily for crypto assets (Bitcoin Stellar, Ethereum).
In a report credited to a German-based media firm, Fundview, the German bank plans to operate the crypto fund under its assets arm, known as Hauck & Aufhäuser Innovative Capital from early next year. The Crypto fund will majorly involve three crypto-assets, namely Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH).
What they are saying
The bank highlighted the objectivity of creating such crypto fund, “We are seeing that digital assets and cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly attractive with institutional investors. With the launch of our first crypto fund, together with Kapilendo, we have created an innovative investment vehicle that gives our customers inexpensive and secure access to the new crypto asset class, while meeting the established quality standards and high demands of Hauck & Aufhäuser,” says Holger Sepp, member of Board of Hauck & Aufhäuser.
Jens Siebert, Chief Solution Officer of Kapilendo AG, adds: “The new HAIC Digital Asset Fund I is an exciting tech investment and designed as a portfolio addition for institutional investors. Kapilendo takes over the custody of the crypto assets for the HAIC Digital Asset Fund I. In its function as a crypto depository, Kapilendo Crypto AG is tied into all relevant interfaces of the asset servicing and technically & seamlessly integrated.”
What you should know
- Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG is an 18th-century old private bank based in Germany. The German elite bank focuses on the asset management advisory services of private, corporate clients, as well as institutional investors.
- At the time of writing the flagship crypto, Bitcoin was trading around $19,280, while Ethereum and Stellar traded at $595 and $0. 1708 respectively.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto usage absolutely certain – Standard Chartered
The extensive creation and unfolding of cryptocurrencies are “absolutely inevitable”, according to the CEO of a British-based bank.
The extensive creation and unfolding of cryptocurrencies are “absolutely inevitable” as the international payments system evolves, according to the CEO of a British based bank, Standard Chartered.
In a report credited to CNBC Standard Chartered CEO, Bill Winters, disclosed the role such innovation would bring on fiat currencies.
READ: Facebook’s Libra gets new partner
“I think there is absolutely a role for central bank digital currencies as well as non-central bank-sponsored digital currencies,” the Finance Chief said today.
He also disclosed the bank was set to reveal further news “along these lines” in the coming days.
READ: Bitcoin is highly volatile, illiquid, supports digital Euro – European Central Bank
Digital currencies could be created for specific types of projects, such as trading in the voluntary carbon market, for example, suggested Winters. That would provide users, who want to offset their carbon emissions confident that the financing behind their project is “verified, standardized, and monitored,” Winters said.
“These kind of applications for a digital currency, and creating a digital currency ecosystem, is something that can’t be replicated by a fiat currency or most likely, by a central bank digital currency any time soon,” he added.
READ: Investors fast using stablecoins rather than money in keeping their profits
What you should know about crypto adoption
- Recall Nairametrics, some days back revealed how Standard Chartered, Bank of America, Santander, and Barclays are fast adopting Ripplenet a blockchain technology created by Ripple for international transactions worldwide.
- Such technology is following hard on the heels of its arch-rival and traditional banking payment system, SWIFT, with its fast-rising payment network, better known as Ripplenet.
READ: CBN will continue monetary policy aimed at boosting stock market
READ: Standard Chartered further supports fight against COVID-19 with $50 million assistance fund