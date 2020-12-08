Corporate Press Releases
Ekeh, Zinox boss honoured in Abuja, Enugu
An Abuja street has been named after Zinox boss, Leo Stan Ekeh, as Igbo induct him into Hall of Fame.
Serial digital entrepreneur and Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has been honoured with two distinguished recognitions in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Enugu, both coming within the same period.
The Zinox boss was recently honoured by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) which named a major street after him.
Specifically, the street was christened Leo Stan Ekeh Way.
The street houses one of the biggest markets in Abuja, schools and other establishments. Ekeh, who had the aptly identified – Leo Stan Ekeh Way – named in his honour, was recognised for his digital industry, creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities for millions of Nigerians, his investment in ICT and digital infrastructure and as a responsible corporate citizen.
In addition, authorities at AMAC disclose that the Leo Stan Ekeh Way is fitting justification for the landmark strides and enduring legacies of Ekeh, who has remained one of the foremost drivers of digital democracy in Nigeria and beyond.
Also, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, Ekeh was honoured and inducted into the inaugural Igbo Business Leaders Hall of Fame. The event, which was hosted by Champions Court, was held at the Nike Lake Resort, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.
The auspicious event had former President Goodluck Jonathan as the Chairman.
Other awardees include notable entrepreneurs and industrialists of Igbo extraction such as Ibeto Motors boss, Dr. Cletus Ibeto; Prince Arthur Eze; Founder, Innoson Motors, Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma; Dr. Stella Chinyelu Okoli; Coscharis boss, Dr. Cosmas Maduka; Founder, Mass Peace Transit, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi; Chief Allen Onyema of Air Peace and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.
In his citation at the event, Ekeh was described as being responsible for putting Nigeria firmly on the digital map of Africa and the world.
Attention Stockbrokers: How to use Twitter consumer sentiment to predict the Nigerian Stock Market
Many stockbrokers have asked the question over and over; “Can online consumer sentiment around brands be used to predict Market Movements?”
The answer is yes.
Research by Bollen, Mao and Zheng of Indiana University and the University of Manchester, used the collective “mood” expressed by recent tweets on brands to predict whether the Dow Jones Index would decrease or increase.
In their article “Twitter Mood Predicts the Stock Market”, Journal of Computational Science, Volume 2, they used sentiment analysis to classify tweets as expressing a positive or negative mood about the economy. Using Neutral networks (an analytics model), they correctly predicted the direction of change in the Dow 84% of the time. This is truly amazing because it is a widely held hypothesis that the daily market index cannot be predicted by more than 50% accuracy.
The good news is, while the research was done for the DOW, a local research was also being done to show that consumer sentiments can be used to predict Nigerian Stock Market daily movements.
Intelligent Interactive Limited, a leading digital analytics company in partnership with digital insights platform repnalytics.com, pulled data on leading brands in Nigeria (over 200,000 tweets dating as far back as 2018 was pulled) using this as a source for the research. The research was done using multiple regressive analysis (an analytics model) to predict the correlation between Consumer sentiment and Market sentiments.
A correlation was found with an accuracy above 85%, predicting market movement for top 20 brands in the Market who make up over 85% of NSE Market cap. The analytics Model gave a p.Value of 0.012 in the first data set prediction instance, and 0.047 in the second.
Data from Twitter on the following brands were used in the Research (Dangote Cement, MTN, Airtel, Gtbank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Bua Cement, Nestle, Stanbic IBTC, Larfarge, Nigerian Breweries, FBN Holding, Seplat, etc.). A correlation was found between brands’ positive sentiment and their daily movement, while negative, neutral, day of the week, month, year, time of day had no correlation with daily movement.
What does this mean for you as a stockbroker?
You need to keep an eye on the daily Twitter mentions and moods expressed around brands you invest in so that you can make better judgment on daily changes (this is in addition to your other intelligence or investment intelligence sources). A brand with constant positive “Mood” as expressed via Twitter, will most likely do well at the end of the Quarter or Year too.
If your firm’s name is listed below or if you are not in stockbroking but interested in the report, kindly fill this FORM to get the document via email. You will also get your username and password access to the free trial of the Twitter online sentiment tool for stockbrokers, which gives you the capacity to monitor the Daily Twitter sentiment of the top 30 brands in the market that drive 90% of the Market Cap.
List of brands with Free Website Trial access below:
CMOs on track to spend more on technology as ADMARP prepares to host maiden Digital Marketing Virtual Exhibition
ADMARP, convener of the annual Digital Marketing Summit, will host the first edition of the Digital Marketing Virtual Exhibition this December.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, marketing professionals across the world have had to rely on technology to achieve strategic business objectives. 2020 has seen chief marketing officers of organisations spending more technology and access to digital marketing tools and platforms to aid reach, as well as to impact and customer experience.
Yet many more organisations struggle to know which specific technology or app would be suitable for their specific business need. The Association of Digital Marketing Professionals in Nigeria (ADMARP), convener of the annual Digital Marketing Summit, will host the first edition of the Digital Marketing Virtual Exhibition this December to help marketing professionals and business executives take more informed decisions on what to spend on for marketing and advertising technology.
“With the martech and adtech landscape constantly evolving, marketers may be overwhelmed by which option to choose or understand the different purpose of each platform. Hence, marketers must be able to ascertain that they are investing in the right marketing or advertising technology solutions that will facilitate greater growth in their organization,” said Oti Ukubeyinje, ADMARP President during the press parley to unveil the Virtual Exhibition plans.
The Digital Marketing Virtual Exhibition, billed to hold on December 12, will provide marketers the opportunity to experience some of the leading marketing and advertising technology solutions, understand how they work and find relevant ones suitable for their businesses as they plan for 2021.
“The virtual exhibition will witness leading brands showcasing how they have successfully utilized digital technologies and tools to provide highly customized experiences and drive excellence,” said Oluwatobi Adekunle, Member ADMARP Board of Trustees.
The keynote speaker at the event, Abiodun Ajiborode, Acting Marketing Director, The Coca-Cola Company will be joined by panelists Jiboye Idowu – Digital Marketing Manager, Diageo and Dayo Elegbe – CEO, Sponge Media. The event is supported by several media organisations including Marketing Edge, Nairametrics, Benjamin Dada Blog, and Tech Cabal, amongst others.
The Association of Digital Marketing Professionals (ADMARP) is a professional body for digital marketing and new media practitioners in Nigeria, duly registered with the CAC. With over 1,000 registered members across Nigeria, the Association is led by a team of globally certified digital marketing professionals with hands-on experience managing multinational portfolios.
Sonnie Ayere wins “Investment CEO of the Decade Award”, DLM Capital wins “Innovative Investment Bank of the Year” at BAFI 2020
Sonnie Ayere emerged the winner of the “Investment CEO of the Decade Award” award at the just concluded 2020 edition of the BAFI Awards.
DLM Capital Group, the prime developmental investment bank in Nigeria at the recently concluded Banks’ and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards emerged winner of the “Most Innovative Investment Bank of the Year 2020 Award”. This is in recognition of the company’s mandate to directly impact the lives of people through their business transactions. In addition to this, the Group CEO- Sonnie Ayere was bestowed with the “Investment Banking CEO of the Decade” Award for establishing DLM Capital Group as the most creative solutions provider for the debt and equity needs of corporations, institutions and governments in Nigeria as well as a powerhouse advisory and restructuring counsel from 2010 to 2020.
Speaking to the Group CEO- Sonnie Ayere, he commented that “The impact of our work is felt far and wide. It is felt by everyday citizens in their daily lives. We create financial solutions that revitalize the economy sector by sector. From the housing sector to the transportation sector to the education sector and the agriculture sector, our solutions drive real change and impact everyday human lives. We look back collectively and remain proud of what we have achieved so far but, we know that there is still a lot to be done”
At the award ceremony, DLM Capital Group was nominated alongside FBN Merchant Bank and Coronation Merchant Bank in the same award category. Speaking on this victory, Emeka Ngene the head of the Advisory team said that “Awards such as these are a testimony to the constant efforts put in by the company and it gives a sense of confidence knowing that the world is aware of our contributions towards pushing the frontiers of what is possible in this market. Being innovative comes with its own challenges but, we promise to continue delivering more innovative ways to deliver capital in this market. This award is a well-deserved tap on the back for our efforts.
At the BAFI Awards in the previous year 2019, DLM Capital group also bagged the prestigious award of deal advisor of the year 2019 by merit of DLM Advisory’s role in advising Primero Transport Services Limited in its capital raising of N16.5 billion, 7-year bond with a fixed annual coupon of 17 percent. Primero currently operates the largest Bus Rapid Transit System in the country.
DLM Capital Group has been at the forefront of creating alternative financing solutions to businesses and providing bespoke innovative ideas to access funds for growth. At DLM Capital Group, our focus is to drive the development of the Nigerian economy by focusing our expertise on key sectors such as consumer credit, agriculture, microfinance and education in line with our developmental mandate.
Other awards recently won by the group include- “Best Structured Finance & Securitisation Team in West Africa 2020” at the Corporate Finance Awards (CFI.co), “Best Asset-Backed Commercial Program,2020” and “Best Securitisation House 2020” both from International Investor Awards.
In addition, the CEO- Sonnie Ayere was also awarded “CEO of the Year 2020 (Nigeria)” by International Investor Awards and Best Securitisation House Nigeria 2019 by Global Banking and Finance Awards.