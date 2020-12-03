Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala bags Forbes African of the Year, 2020

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former minister of Finance and former Managing Director of the World Bank, has been named the Forbes African of the Year, 2020.

Forbes Africa announced on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday as it tweeted, “The 2020 #AfricanOftheYear Award honoree is…Congratulations to Dr. @NOlweala! Board Chair @Gavi; Board Chair @ARCapicity, gracing the cover of @forbesafrica,”

The honouree of the award would grace the cover of Forbes Africa magazine.

Last year’s edition of the award was also won by a Nigerian, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (2013 and 2019). Other Nigerians that have won include Muhammad Sanusi II (2011), Aliko Dangote (2014), amongst others.

In response to the tweet by Forbes Africa on its official handle, the 66-year-old replied through her Twitter handle saying she was thrilled to win the award and also dedicated the award to Africans suffering from the impact of the pandemic.

“Thrilled to be named @forbesafrica-CNBC 2020 African of the Year following in the footsteps of my great Brothers @PaulKagame and @akin_adesina,This award is for fellow Africans suffering the health & economic impact of Covid19. The energy and resilience of Africans inspire me!,” she tweeted.

The award is coming weeks after Okonjo-Iweala emerged the overwhelming choice for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation after gaining the support of the majority of the 164 member-nations.