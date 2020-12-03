Paid Content
Get your remittances in dollars – Ecobank
Ecobank Nigeria has assured its customers that they can now receive transfers from the diaspora in dollars.
In a reaction to the recent announcement by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) that beneficiaries of remittances can now receive their transfers in Dollars or opt to have funds paid directly into their domiciliary accounts, Ecobank Nigeria has assured its customers that it will put the necessary processes in place to make this happen seamlessly.
Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, in a chat with the Media in Lagos said Ecobank is taking steps to see the immediate implementation of this policy. He encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora and their loved ones here in Nigeria to take advantage of the policy by opening the Ecobank domiciliary account or reactivating their inactive domiciliary account with the bank.
“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that our customers instantly receive their transfers as cash (USD) or transfers into their domiciliary accounts. Our customers have the flexibility to choose the mode of receipt that suits them. It is strictly on their terms,” he said.
He went on to say, “Our proprietary money transfer platform, Rapidtransfer, available on the App Store and Play Store, makes it possible for Nigerians abroad to remit home instantly at very affordable charges. We have also just launched a new version, Rapidtransfer International, specifically for Nigerians living in Europe. The functionality of both apps is being enhanced to meet this new requirement.”
Ecobank also stated that it is collaborating with other remittance partners (Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, Small World etc.) on this new development in a bid to deliver maximum value to its customers.
In the same vein, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the Nigerian diaspora community makes significant contribution to the economy and Ecobank is committed to supporting them by providing advisory services, remittance solutions, investment options and financial planning.
To lend credence to this, Ecobank recently held a Diaspora Summit with major stakeholders in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.
CFDs on stocks: Make money even in crisis
Broker NordFX offers its clients a large number of instruments on a specialized Stocks account to trade the securities of the world’s largest brands.
Do you want to improve your financial situation? Has the crisis hit your savings? Have you been looking for an opportunity to earn money and have not found a decent option?
Then you should try trading the world’s leading stocks using CFDs. Broker NordFX offers its clients a large number of instruments on a specialized Stocks account. Here, with a minimal investment, you can trade the securities of the world’s largest brands such as Apple, MasterCard, Microsoft, McDonalds, Google, Netflix, VISA, Alibaba and many others.
By the way, stock indices of the world’s leading suppliers are also available on other accounts of the broker NordFX. You can also buy or sell them to profit from any price changes.
Become a Trader Today
You probably think that it is very difficult to become a trader and buy stocks. In fact, this is not the case. All you need to do is open an account with NordFX broker, which will take just a few minutes, and then fund this account.
Speaking of start-up capital. Do not think that you need a lot of money to trade stocks. $100 is enough to start. Once you have opened an account and funded it, you need to download the trading terminal. Now you are just one step away from buying stock. Now you need to select the desired stock and purchase it. That’s it. You just have to wait until its price rises (or falls, but more on that below) and close the deal, making a profit.
As you can see, everything is really very simple and straightforward. You do not have to study at leading universities for a long time in order to start trading on the financial markets and acquire shares of the world’s leading companies. All you need to do is create a trading account with the NordFX broker, install the platform and buy or sell shares.
In fact, in order to become a trader and start trading, you don’t need any special knowledge and skills. But, in order to start making stable money on such transactions and not lose your money, you need certain knowledge. You will see Some secrets of how to do this in the section “How to Predict Price Changes?”.
Make Money Even in Crises
It doesn’t matter what the market situation is, whether the share price is rising or falling. You can always buy and sell shares quickly using CFD contracts (English. Contract for Difference, CFD). When buying securities in this way, you get the opportunity to earn on the difference of quotes. If the share price rises, you buy it, and if it falls, you sell it.
The point is that when dealing with CFDs, securities are not transferred to you. Accordingly, you do not have to wait for registration in various authorities, including the depository. You can dispose of the purchased financial instrument immediately. If, the price of a stock suddenly decreases right after you bought it, you just need to close the trade in order to minimize risks.
Moreover, if there is a crisis in the markets and stocks fall in price, you can sell even those securities that you have not bought before! This is one of the most important benefits of CFDs. You simply open a trade on the platform and watch as the downward trend develops, and your profit grows. The opportunity is truly unique. You will not find it in any other market.
It’s Really Easy to Buy Shares of the World’s Leading Companies
Now let us look at how to buy securities. To do this, you need to select shares of one or several companies and purchase them. To be more precise, open positions to buy them. For example, you are interested in the securities of the Facebook company. Let’s say their current value is $ 300 each and you expect it to rise after the reporting is published.
In this case, you buy CFDs on Facebook and wait. Suppose after the publication of the statements, the price did indeed rise to $320. You can lock in a profit and make $20. It looks simple, doesn’t it?
Now let’s look at a sales example. Let’s say Facebook shares are worth $300 and you decide to sell them because you expect the price to decline further. That is, you open a sell trade. Let us say a few days later, Facebook’s stock actually drops to $280. In this case, you will make $20.
But what would happen if you actually owned shares of Facebook at the moment when they were falling in price? In this case, you would have lost $20 per share. But with the help of CFDs, you can open sell trades and not only not lose, but also earn on any market movements.
How to Predict Price Changes?
And how do you know if stock prices will fall or rise? There is fundamental and technical analysis for this. Many well-known investors have worked for more than 100 years to create useful forecasting tools. And you have access to many analytical methods and algorithms with which you can predict future market fluctuations now.
For example, you can use technical analysis indicators that show market trends or indicate the possibility of a price reversal. In addition, you can use economic data or company reporting. The broker NordFX has an economic calendar on its website, where you can see the latest publications of economic statistics from the largest economies.
And most importantly, if you are a beginner and want to improve your trading performance, NordFX offers an extensive library of tutorials and videos that will help you gain a deeper insight into the financial markets and understand how they work. Moreover, here you can learn how to use analytical tools and create your own trading strategies.
Such training, depending on the intensity and your free time and abilities, will take no more than a few months and is absolutely free. Agree, it’s much easier and faster than cramming economic theory at the university.
No Funds for Major Investments? Leverage will Help!
Broker NordFX offers 1: 5 leverage for the Stocks account. What is that? This means that if you have invested $100 in trading, you can increase your trading capital by 5 times thanks to the loan that NordFX will provide you automatically and without any collateral. Naturally, this will allow you to buy more shares and, accordingly, significantly increase the likely profit on transactions.
If we go back to the Facebook stock example, where our profit from $100 was $ 20, in case of leverage, this amount would increase 5 times. So, by investing $100, you’ll earn $100 from the trade. That is, your profit will be 100%.
If you choose to trade such stock indices as Dow Jones, Standard & Poor’s 500, DAX 30, Nikkei 225, etc., your leverage can reach 1:10. That is, when you invest $100 of your own funds, you will be able to make transactions in the amount of $1000. And the potential profit, accordingly, can also grow 10 times.
Finally, if you choose other assets, such as currencies (which is possible, provided you are a NordFX customer), the leverage provided to you can reach 1:1000. That is, with only $100 in the account, you will be able to operate with 100 thousand dollars! Can you imagine what opportunities are opening up for you to increase capital? And, in addition to currencies, you can also make transactions with many cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, as well as oil, gold and silver.
Start Trading Stocks Now
When is the best time to trade in stocks? If you ponder this question for too long, this time will never come at all. Maybe you should start trading right now, after going through a simple registration procedure and investing a comfortable and easy amount for you.
Having read this article, you have already seen that becoming a trader is really easy. And keep in mind that while you are reading these lines, tens of thousands of other traders around the world open and close numerous trades, increasing their profits and making real money! Which could be yours, at least in part.
The decision is yours, though.
How Bitcoin comes in handy in moments of uncertainty
There is no better time for Bitcoin adoption and Patricia is the best choice.
We are at a turning point in history. The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed not only our social plans. It disrupted every aspect of life, from social interactions to the global economy. While many are wondering what the economy will look like after the crisis. While fighting COVID-19 in other countries, such as Nigeria, other problems have arisen, as seen after the #ENDSARS protest.
In the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis, one thing is certain: governments and central banks are struggling to find solutions. Moreover, it seems that their efforts were exhausted already at the start. The history of money is sometimes marked by radical systemic changes.
Bitcoin was created in 2008 in response to the financial crisis, and the current global chaos has allowed it to assert itself as an alternative and new asset class. However, when liquidity is needed, as it is now, everything is sold, especially risky assets.
Bitcoin (BTC) is now regarded as “digital gold” and a safe-haven currency more than ever before.
(READ MORE: Why Bitcoin might go for $3 million in 2025)
John Bollinger, the creator of the Bollinger Band, rightly noted that during a crisis, investors will “sell whatever they can sell,” and only after the assets have been converted into cash, they will invest in anti-crisis assets.
Bitcoin has this advantage – firstly, Bitcoin prices are regulated without any intermediary intervention and are based solely on supply and demand. The number of Bitcoins that can be created is limited to 21 million, which means that unlike traditional fiat currency, new Bitcoins cannot be arbitrarily printed.
While Bitcoin may not necessarily rise during a crisis, it follows supply and demand drivers, which can be useful for risk management. It will be a clear advantage for our traditional monetary system to have alternatives to resort to in times of crisis.
It’s Time to Accept Bitcoin and Patricia Is the Best Choice
In the face of an expanding global crisis, the first and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to show a positive trend, doubling its value in the past few weeks. BTC/USD is up 40% since early October and 7% in just the first week of November, trading above $ 15,000 and hitting its highest level in nearly three years.
(READ MORE: Unknown entity transfers $115 million worth of Bitcoins)
A peaceful protest called #EndSARS, organized by Nigerian youths demanding the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS) and other reforms in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) was followed by a crisis. What began as a peaceful demonstration by thousands of young people turned into chaos after the protests were overrun by hooligans.
The hijacking of protest was later characterized by mob attacks on security personnel, assassinations, and vandalism of public and private property, including ATMs. Consequently, people don’t have cash, banks are locked, ATMs are looted and there is nowhere to get cash, if the adoption of Bitcoin was massive, these problems would be easily solved.
Bitcoin works everywhere and always. As with email, you don’t have to ask the recipients to whom you are sending Bitcoins to use the same software, wallets, or service providers. You just need their bitcoin address and then you can transact with them anytime you want. The Bitcoin network is always up and running and never sleeps, even on weekends and holidays.
There are no fees to receive Bitcoins, and many wallets allow you to control the amount of commission you need to pay when you spend. Most wallets have reasonable fees by default, and higher fees can help you confirm your transactions faster. Fees are not related to the amount transferred, so you can send 100,000 Bitcoins for the same fee as sending 1 Bitcoin.
(READ MORE:Crypto millionaire carts away with $224 million worth of Bitcoin)
Sending Bitcoins across the border is as easy as sending them across the street. There are no banks to keep you waiting for three business days, no additional fees for international transfers, and no particular restrictions on the minimum or maximum amount you can send.
Finally, Bitcoin transactions are protected by military-grade cryptography. No one can take your money or make a payment on your behalf. As long as you take the necessary steps to secure your wallet, Bitcoin can give you control over your money and a solid level of protection against many types of fraud.
There is no better time for Bitcoin adoption and Patricia is the best choice.
Ecobank Nigeria launches Smart SME Agency Banking campaign to empower small businesses
The campaign aims to create self-employment for new entrepreneurs and help diversify income streams of existing small businesses across Nigeria.
Ecobank Nigeria has launched Smart Small And Medium Enterprise (SME) Agency Banking campaign targeted at empowering 100,000 entrepreneurs under the Ecobank SME and Agency Banking proposition.
Emeka Agada, Head of SME, Ecobank Nigeria, said the initiative was introduced in line with the bank’s commitment to support the Federal Government and Central Bank Of Nigeria vision for financial inclusion across the country.
Aside improving financial inclusion, this campaign also aims to create self-employment for new entrepreneurs and help diversify income streams of existing small businesses across Nigeria. He reiterated that Ecobank has made it easy for entrepreneurs and small businesses to become the Bank’s Agents under this initiative.
“This laudable initiative is to empower small businesses and create new entrepreneurs. It is open to every honest and enterprising adult capable of using smart phones and/ or Point of Sale (PoS) Machines as well as every small and medium enterprise subject to their meeting the terms and conditions as set out for Agents. Why not join the Ecobank Smart SME Agent network today and become a mobile financial services provider?“ he stated.
Mr Agada explained further that an Xpresspoint agent could perform basic banking services such as account opening, deposit collection for Ecobank, interbank transfers to other banks, card and card-less withdrawals, bill payment, airtime top-up, remittance services amongst others. He said Agents will earn money through-fees and commission on all successful transactions done through the agency. Ecobank will also train the agents and provide branding materials for free.
In her comment, Mrs. Nike Kolawole, Head Ecobank Agency Network lauded the Initiative and added that the Ecobank Agency proposition remains the best in the industry today. She encouraged small businesses to partner with the bank to drive financial inclusion and employment.
On a general note, Mrs. Kolawole emphasized that “banking has greatly evolved and has become closer to the people. With the introduction of Agency banking, no one needs to visit a bank branch to carry out a transaction. With your phone, you can perform your own transaction or perform transactions for other people on behalf of the bank and earn commissions. I encourage the youth and owners of small businesses (men and women) to use this initiative to expand their revenue streams while offering this value-added service to customers”.