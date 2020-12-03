Before You Transfer: Best Pension Fund managers in Nigeria (2)

In my last article on this, I did promise to continue the evaluation of pension fund managers with a view to providing RSA holders and investors with relevant information and data.

Here is the second part of that article.

APT Pension Fund Administrators

This fund administrator has pricing information for the last 10 business days, meaning that if you are not a constant visitor to the site, you may miss some pricing information. Unfortunately, there is no historical price information available on the site. Pricing information for funds 1 and 3 are just getting published. Though the site publishes portfolio structure data showing what the funds invest in, there is no data on rates of return. The 2019 audited financial statement is available for download for all funds.

Trust Pension Fund Administrators

This administrator seems to be the most prompt in publishing daily prices on their website, however, only the last 10 business days information is usually available. Again, this calls for frequent visitation to the site if you intend to capture the historical prices. The good part though is that the fund manager has the prices for the last day of each month on the website. Portfolio information detailing what the funds invest in is available as well as quarterly rate of returns. In addition to notifying RSA holders of the N100 flat admin fee charge, Trust Pensions has a fee chat that details management fees being charged for each fund. That is transparency in fees.

NLPC Fund Administrators

NLPC reports the prices for all 5 funds for the last 7 business days. Again, this calls for frequent visits, at least weekly. Also available are the portfolio structure telling you what the funds invest in, approved rates of return, audited financial statements as well as chart of fees. The manager’s report is also available detailing each month’s performance for each fund.

Fidelity Pension Fund Administrators

Fidelity Pension Fund Administrators is one of the best in reporting pricing information for all 5 funds, as it has the historical data in an analysis friendly format. However, there does not seem to be information on portfolio structure, no fee information, although past audited financial statements could be found on the site.

Premium Pension Fund Administrators

Premium Pension Fund Administrators is another fund manager that publishes pricing information in a way that is amenable to analysis. The fund manager has information about the rate of return for the funds, but without dates, it is difficult to know what period the rate of return refers to. The only fee information available is the admin fee charge. There is also portfolio structure information detailing the asset allocation for each fund on a daily basis. Also available are past audited financial statements.

AXA Pension Fund Administrators

Following my earlier report on transparency in reporting, AXA pension fund now reports the pricing information of its pension funds in a beautifully laid out format that allows you to define a date range for the periods you need. Besides that, not much else is available on the sight as clicks on the return’s icon, and download icon came back empty or unresponsive.

VG Pension Fund Administrators

VG Pension Fund reports on all 5 funds (including micro pension fund) on their website. Also, on display is the rate of returns from 2017 as well as information on administrative fee charge. You can also see the portfolio structure information on what each fund invests in and in what percentage. Each fund’s current and past audited financial statements are also available for download from the site. Though there no return information, per se, the newsletters on the site show the year-to-date (YTD) return of each fund.

Conclusion

I will be releasing a final part of this piece as it is not possible to evaluate all the PFAs in one or two articles. So, be on the lookout.