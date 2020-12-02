GTBank, Nigerian Breweries, CAP drop, investors lose N42 billion

The market capitalization of Dangote Cement Plc increased from N2.73 trillion at the open of trade on the 2nd of November 2020, to N3.49 trillion at the close of trade on the 30th of November.

Further checks revealed that the market capitalization of Dangote Cement Plc increased by 28.13% during the period under review.

The drive behind the gains

It is important to note that the increase in Dangote Cement’s market capitalization was driven by the renewed buying interests by investors in key Nigerian stocks with huge values and impressive fundamentals.

This hunt for value on the bourse led to a wild increase in the share price and also the market capitalization of key companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the month of November.

(READ MORE:

However, the renewed buying interest can be attributed to the strong performance which Dangote Cement displayed in the third quarter of 2020, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Given the strategic positioning of the cement producer in the industry,

Dangote cement reached a record high EBITDA margin of 24% in the third quarter of 2020.

Group net profit of N82 billion, which is 135.1% higher than the profit reported by the Group in the third quarter of 2019.

This strong performance made analyst review their models, and also the Group’s valuation, this however triggered buying pressures in the shares of Dangote Cement, with its market capitalization increasing by 28.13% in the period under consideration.

What you should know