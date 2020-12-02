Stock Market
GTBank, Nigerian Breweries, CAP drop, investors lose N42 billion
The market breadth closed negative as AIICO led 19 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse ended Wednesday’s trading session on a bearish note.
The All Share Index dipped lower by 0.26% to close at 35,056.82 points as against the 0.30% gain recorded yesterday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +30.60%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization now stands at N18.323 trillion. Investors lost N42 billion in the mid-week trading session.
- Nigerian trading turnover at Wednesday’s trading session, however, printed positive as volume ticked by 19.72%, as against the 25.83% drop recorded on Tuesday.
- ACCESS, FBNH, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
- CAP leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- AIICO up 9.90% to close at N1.11
- CUTIX up 7.14% to close at N1.8
- UBA up 5.49% to close at N8.65
- STANBIC up 3.90% to close at N44
- MAYBAKER up 2.94% to close at N3.5
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.67% to close at N6.26
- NB down 7.05% to close at N56
- CAP down 6.98% to close at N20
- GUARANTY down 2.57% to close at N34.1
- FLOURMILL down 2.17% to close at N27
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the third trading session for the week on a bearish note.
- Selling pressure was significantly seen in blue-chip stocks like GTBank, Nigerian Breweries, CAP, Flour mills, as investors began a significant amount of profit-taking across the market spectrum.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as institutional investors reduce some of their long positions amid growing uncertainty playing out in Nigeria’s currency market.
Companies
Dangote Cement market capitalization increased by 28% to cross N3 trillion mark in November
Dangote Cement Plc increased market capitalization by 28% to N3.49 trillion at the close of trade on the 30th of November.
The market capitalization of Dangote Cement Plc increased from N2.73 trillion at the open of trade on the 2nd of November 2020, to N3.49 trillion at the close of trade on the 30th of November.
Further checks revealed that the market capitalization of Dangote Cement Plc increased by 28.13% during the period under review.
The drive behind the gains
It is important to note that the increase in Dangote Cement’s market capitalization was driven by the renewed buying interests by investors in key Nigerian stocks with huge values and impressive fundamentals.
This hunt for value on the bourse led to a wild increase in the share price and also the market capitalization of key companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the month of November.
(READ MORE: Dangote Cement gains ₦273 billion on NSE since release of its 2020 Q3 report)
However, the renewed buying interest can be attributed to the strong performance which Dangote Cement displayed in the third quarter of 2020, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.
Given the strategic positioning of the cement producer in the industry,
- Dangote cement reached a record high EBITDA margin of 24% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Group net profit of N82 billion, which is 135.1% higher than the profit reported by the Group in the third quarter of 2019.
This strong performance made analyst review their models, and also the Group’s valuation, this however triggered buying pressures in the shares of Dangote Cement, with its market capitalization increasing by 28.13% in the period under consideration.
What you should know
- Market capitalization is the aggregate valuation of a company based on its current share price and the total number of outstanding stocks.
- Market capitalization tells how much investors value a company, and gives an idea of what a company is worth on the stock exchange, as well as investors’ perception of a company’s future prospects.
GTBank, Zenith Bank, Seplat boost Nigerian stocks
Major gains by large capitalized stocks that include GTBank, Zenith Bank, Seplat added gains to the Nigerian Stock market capitalization.
Nigerian Stocks ended the second trading session of the week on a positive note. The All Share Index gained 0.30% to close at 35,147.62 basis points as against +0.45% appreciation recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +30.94%.
Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization stands at N18.364 Trillion. Investors gained N55.17 billion.
- Nigerian Stocks trading turnover dipped lower at Tuesday’s trading session on the basis that volume dipped by 25.83% as against +118.38% uptick recorded in the previous session.
- ACCESS, FBNH, and MBENEFIT were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed negative as CAVERTON led 15 Gainers as against 21 Losers topped by CORNERST at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- PRESTIGE leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
CAVERTON up 9.88% to close at N1.89
CUTIX up 9.80% to close atN1.68
GUARANTY up 5.42% to close at N35
ZENITHBANK up 1.67% to close at N24.4
SEPLAT up 0.40% to close at N402.3
Top losers
FCMB down 3.60% to close at N3.21
GUINNESS down 2.91% to close at N18.35
PZ down 2.00% to close at N4.9
FLOURMILL down 0.90% to close at N27.6
MTNN down 0.13% to close at N155
Outlook
Nigerian stocks recorded gains amid falling oil prices prevailing at the US trading session on Tuesday.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid significant price volatility currently in play at the Nigerian Stock market.
GTBank retains N977 billion market capitalization at close of trade for November
GTBank Plc retains its market capitalization at N977 billion on the local bourse after crossing the N1 trillion mark.
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has retained its market capitalization of N977.12 billion on the local bourse, after crossing the N1 trillion mark amid renewed buying interests in November.
- At the close of trade yesterday, the last trading session in the month of November, the market capitalization of the bank stood at N977,115,150,236.80.
- The shares of the bank closed at N33.2 per share, with total shares outstanding is 29,431,179,224.
The drive behind these gains
Buying interests in the shares of the bank were renewed as a result of the long-term fundamental strength of the bank, its impressive financial results in the third quarter of 2020, as well as, the expectations of the bank’s transition into a Holding Company structure.
A structure that will enable the bank to look into other businesses outside its core business segment, such as payment, asset management, and pension fund administration, in a bid to boost the company’s intrinsic value and returns to shareholders.
This reality and expectation, coupled with the optimism from the Covid-19 vaccines and the bearish state of the money market in the month of November, triggered buying interests in the shares of the bank, as the market capitalization of the bank crossed the N1trillion mark in November.
However, widespread profit-taking and portfolio rotation by institutional investors on NSE, led to the retracement of the bank’s market capitalization to the tune of N977billion to close below the trillion-naira mark in November.
(READ MORE: GTBank shores Nigerian stocks up)
What you should know
At the start of 2020, the widespread pessimism over the performance of equities due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy and performance of equities in the global markets, which impacted the Nigerian Stock Exchange, triggered a huge sell-off on the local bourse in the month of March.
This development affected the valuation of companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as their share prices declined markedly.
- During this period the share price of GT Bank plummeted, owing to the huge sell-offs by investors on the NSE.
- The market capitalization of the bank fell below N660 billion in March 2020 as a result.
