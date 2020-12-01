CUTIX Plc announces appointment of non-executive directors

CUTIX Plc has notified customers, the public, and other relevant stakeholders of changes in its Board room.

The announcement is sequel to the decision reached at the 37th Annual General Meeting held by the company on the 27th of November, 2020 which ratified the retirement of Barr. (Mrs). Oge Maduka and Mr. Nnamdi Ike from the Board of the company and the appointment of Mr. Ike Okonkwo, Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor, and Mr. Ariyo Olushekun as non-Executive Directors, effective November 27, 2020.

This is according to a recent disclosure by the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and seen by Nairametrics.

In addition, the firm also announced the appointment of Mrs. Ngozi Monica Okonkwo & Co as the new external auditor of the firm, replacing ANOC Professional service who resigned during the recently concluded AGM, after serving for more than nine years.

What you should know

According to the disclosure, the breakdown of the profile of the newly appointed Directors are;