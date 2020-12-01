Appointments
CUTIX Plc announces appointment of non-executive directors
CUTIX Plc has notified stakeholders and the general public of the retirement of Board members and the appointment of new non-executive directors.
The announcement is sequel to the decision reached at the 37th Annual General Meeting held by the company on the 27th of November, 2020 which ratified the retirement of Barr. (Mrs). Oge Maduka and Mr. Nnamdi Ike from the Board of the company and the appointment of Mr. Ike Okonkwo, Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor, and Mr. Ariyo Olushekun as non-Executive Directors, effective November 27, 2020.
This is according to a recent disclosure by the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and seen by Nairametrics.
In addition, the firm also announced the appointment of Mrs. Ngozi Monica Okonkwo & Co as the new external auditor of the firm, replacing ANOC Professional service who resigned during the recently concluded AGM, after serving for more than nine years.
What you should know
According to the disclosure, the breakdown of the profile of the newly appointed Directors are;
- Mr. Ike Okonkwo: Mr. Ike Okonkwo is a project and property, management expert. Prior to joining CUTIX Plc, he had a brief stint with firms like Adtech Limited, Keywest Property Limited, Ponsel Nigeria Limited, among others. In terms of education, he is a graduate of IMT Enugu and Federal Polytechnic Oko, where he obtained HND in marketing and accountancy respectively. He is an associate member of both the Nigerian Marketing Association and the Nigerian Institute of Management.
- Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor is a Policy Analyst with technical competence in industrial and economic policy. She is currently pursuing a doctorate degree (Ph.D) at the University of Nigeria, having bagged a Bachelors’s degree in Accountancy from the same institutions and a double Masters’s of Science degree in 2008 and 2011. She is a member of various organizations and thinks thank
- Mr. Ariyo Olushekun: An authorized dealing clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the NASD Plc and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He is an alumnus of YABATECH and the University of Lagos, where he obtained an HND in Accountancy and MBA in Marketing respectively. He has participated in various executive and professional development programmes at Harvard Business School, INSEAD.
May & Baker announces the appointment Patrick Ajah as Managing Director
May and Baker Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ajah, as the Managing Director.
This disclosure was made in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs. Adetoun Abiru.
According to the notification, Mr. Ajah would be replacing Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as the Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company, with effect from 1st December 2020.
The board disclosed that this is according to the resolution passed at the Board Meeting of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, which held on Thursday, 26th November 2020 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, after it had confirmed the retirement of Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company.
The statement said that Mr Ajah “is a passionate and visionary leader with over two decades of progressive experience and responsibility in a variety of business environments; from Pharmaceuticals to FMCG, Telecoms and Manufacturing.”
Unilever announces the appointment of Jaime Aguilera as Non-Executive Director
Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Jaime Aguilera as a Non-Executive Director.
This information was disclosed by Unilever in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary Abidemi Ademola.
According to the notification, the appointment of Mr. Aguilera as a Non-Executive will take effect from 1 January 2021.
However, the Board of Unilever disclosed that Mr Aguilera is a well-rounded business professional, with broad operational expertise while working for top FMCG companies.
What you should know
Aguilera in 2009 joined Unilever Spain as EVP & Chairman. He was appointed as Executive Vice President Unilever Eastern Europe in September 2016. He has since then moved to his current role as Unilever Executive Vice President Africa, leading the Unilever business in Africa.
Prior to joining Unilever, he has been in Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and Procter & Gamble. His experience spans Europe, the Americas and Asia.
Abbey Mortgage Bank announces appointment of 6 Directors
The Central Bank of Nigeria has approved the appointment of 6 Directors of Abbey Mortgage Bank.
Abbey Mortgage Bank has announced the appointment of 6 Directors, including Mr. Madu Hamman as the substantive Managing Director.
The disclosure is contained in a notification, signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Geoff Amaghereon Esq. and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today, as seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
Five (5) other Directors were appointed by the CBN – 2 Executive and 3 Non-Executive Directors.
The names and portfolios of the Directors are; Mr. Mobolaji Adewumi – Executive Director; Mr. Oladipupo Ayodele Adeoye – Executive Director; Mr. Nonso Okpala – Non-Executive Director; Professor Marius N. Umego – Non-Executive Director; and Brigadier-General John Obasa (rtd) – Non-Executive Director.
The notice also mentioned that all appointments have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.