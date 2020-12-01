Lagos Assembly passes bill to establish Lottery and Gaming Authority

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority.

This disclosure was made in a tweet by the New Media Department of the Office of the Speaker, via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The tweet reads:

“Lagos Assembly passes a Bill for a Law to establish the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority to consolidate and harmonize all gaming activities and related laws in Lagos State, and also to provide for the regulation and control of all gaming activities into Law.”

Breaking:

Lagos Assembly passes a Bill for a Law to establish the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority to consolidate and harmonize all gaming activities and related laws in Lagos State, and also to provide for the regulation and control of all gaming activities into Law. — LagosHouseOfAssembly (@lshaofficial) December 1, 2020

The bill which was passed by the Assembly through a voice vote after its third reading during the house plenary today is expected to facilitate the establishment of Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority.

During the third reading of the Bill today, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, explained that the passage of the bill would harmonise all other laws relating to gaming and lottery activities in the state.

The Speaker emphasized that the bill would play a key role in regulating gaming and lottery activities in the state, given the proliferation of gaming and lottery activities in the state.

What you should know