May & Baker announces the appointment Patrick Ajah as Managing Director

The Board of Directors of May and Baker Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ajah, as the Managing Director of the company, with effect from 1st January 2021.
This disclosure was made in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs. Adetoun Abiru.
According to the notification, Mr. Ajah would be replacing Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as the Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company, with effect from 1st December 2020.
The board disclosed that this is according to the resolution passed at the Board Meeting of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, which held on Thursday, 26th November 2020 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, after it had confirmed the retirement of Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company.
The statement said that Mr Ajah “is a passionate and visionary leader with over two decades of progressive experience and responsibility in a variety of business environments; from Pharmaceuticals to FMCG, Telecoms and Manufacturing.”
The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Jaime Aguilera as a Non-Executive Director.
This information was disclosed by Unilever in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary Abidemi Ademola.
According to the notification, the appointment of Mr. Aguilera as a Non-Executive will take effect from 1 January 2021.
However, the Board of Unilever disclosed that Mr Aguilera is a well-rounded business professional, with broad operational expertise while working for top FMCG companies.
What you should know
Aguilera in 2009 joined Unilever Spain as EVP & Chairman. He was appointed as Executive Vice President Unilever Eastern Europe in September 2016. He has since then moved to his current role as Unilever Executive Vice President Africa, leading the Unilever business in Africa.
Prior to joining Unilever, he has been in Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and Procter & Gamble. His experience spans Europe, the Americas and Asia.
Abbey Mortgage Bank has announced the appointment of 6 Directors, including Mr. Madu Hamman as the substantive Managing Director.
The disclosure is contained in a notification, signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Geoff Amaghereon Esq. and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today, as seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
Five (5) other Directors were appointed by the CBN – 2 Executive and 3 Non-Executive Directors.
The names and portfolios of the Directors are; Mr. Mobolaji Adewumi – Executive Director; Mr. Oladipupo Ayodele Adeoye – Executive Director; Mr. Nonso Okpala – Non-Executive Director; Professor Marius N. Umego – Non-Executive Director; and Brigadier-General John Obasa (rtd) – Non-Executive Director.
The notice also mentioned that all appointments have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The Board of Directors of Nigeria’s leading financial institution; Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji as an Executive Director of the Bank with effect from November 18, 2020, consequent to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Funke joins the Bank from FBNQuest Merchant Bank where she spent eight years as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). Before now, she was the Executive Director/COO at JP Morgan. Funke has over 30 years’ experience managing a variety of Banking businesses across Markets and Corporate Finance Businesses, across multiple jurisdictions in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), North America and Asia, and across multiple functional areas, including Financial Control, Complex Product Accounting, Technology, Business Operations and Human Capital in major financial institutions within and outside Nigeria. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales and holds a Master’s degree in Globalization and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Queen Mary and Brunel Universities respectively.
As the Executive Director, Funke’s remit will include Compliance, Information Technology, Centralized Operations, Customer Service, Global Trade and Administration functions. She will also be the Bank’s Executive Compliance Officer.
Announcing the new appointment, the Chairman of Coronation Merchant Bank, Mr Babatunde Folawiyo stated that: “Funke brings to us a rich portfolio of experience garnered over the years in various leadership capacities. She could not have joined us at a more promising time in our journey to becoming an institution renowned for driving transformative solutions across Africa. I am confident her appointment will further strengthen and position the Bank for improved performance”.
He further stated, “As a Bank, we maintain high corporate governance standards and ensure that Board appointments are in line with global best practices and industry standards. Her appointment follows a long tradition of working with the best and brightest across all levels of our organisation.
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.
