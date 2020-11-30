May & Baker announces the appointment Patrick Ajah as Managing Director

The Board of Directors of May and Baker Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ajah, as the Managing Director of the company, with effect from 1st January 2021.

This disclosure was made in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs. Adetoun Abiru.

According to the notification, Mr. Ajah would be replacing Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as the Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company, with effect from 1st December 2020.

The board disclosed that this is according to the resolution passed at the Board Meeting of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, which held on Thursday, 26th November 2020 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, after it had confirmed the retirement of Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company.

The statement said that Mr Ajah “is a passionate and visionary leader with over two decades of progressive experience and responsibility in a variety of business environments; from Pharmaceuticals to FMCG, Telecoms and Manufacturing.”