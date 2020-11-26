Business
NBC Code: 716 infractions sanctioned by Commission for 2nd quarter of 2020
The NBC has disclosed that it recorded 716 infractions of its broadcasting code between April to June of 2020.
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has disclosed that it recorded 716 infractions of its broadcasting code between April to June 2020.
This was disclosed in a report by NBC on Wednesday evening.
PRESS RELEASE
Breach Profile of Broadcasting Stations For 2nd Quarter, 2020.
“The report shows that a total of 716 infractions of the @nbcgovng Code were sanctioned by the Commission between April and June 2020” pic.twitter.com/NBloH1dVyA
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) November 25, 2020
What you should know
In June, when the new NBC codes were launched, Jason Njoku, Chief Executive Officer, iRokoTV, one of the top PayTV platforms in Nigeria, explained that the new law, if implemented, will destroy PayTV in Nigeria.
Thus, alleging that NBC in compelling sub-licensing of content and regulating price, would effectively turn a private enterprise into state property.
Njoku said, “Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in making exclusivity illegal, compelling sub-licensing of content & regulating price, are effectively turning the private enterprise into state property. Interference Distorts Markets. If implemented this 100% destroys PayTV in Nigeria.
“This our champagne socialism and zero input style of policymaking is the reason Nigeria is stunted in everything. I invest billions of naira in content, then I am compelled to share with everyone else as NBC sets the price. Why? Dark forces or incompetence are at play here. Ridiculous!”
(READ MORE: FG plans to spend N336 million on advocacy against hate speech, rape, others in 2021)
Nairametrics reported in August that the Federal Government on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, announced the increase of fines for hate speech from N500 to N5 million.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the unveiling ceremony of the revised National Broadcasting Code by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
“Out of the 716 infractions, only 22 (3%) were a financial penalty.
“The remaining 694 were either cautions or warnings for obscenity, political, hate speech, unverifiable claims, unprofessionalism, advertisement, and technical breaches.”
The NBC said advertisement breaches made up 51% of the sanctions, followed by unverifiable claims to cure by tradomedics and preachers with 17%.
“Twenty two (22) penalties were imposed on 18 stations across the country during the quarter ranging from the sum of N250- N300k each, seven of these were for misinformation or false health advisory about covid-19”.
The NBC disclosed that seven (7) stations were penalized for “tradomedics” claims to cure serious diseases and promotion of fortune-telling on radio.
The NBC infraction report is compiled quarterly by the Directorate of Broadcasting Monitoring from weekly reports filed by the 10 zonal and 25 state offices of the Commission monitoring 600 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria.
Business
Buhari pledges commitment to eradicate poverty & enhance development of women & girls
President Buhari has pledged commitment to eradicate poverty and to review laws addressing violence against women and girls.
President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration remains committed to eradicating poverty & enhancing development for women & girls.
He added that Nigeria will conduct a review on laws that protect women, including laws touching on offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence to enhance laws addressing violence against women and girls.
The President disclosed this in a statement to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, ushering in the UN’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence”.
READ: African women set to benefit from $250 million European Union Empowerment Initiative
Today, November 25, the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women; ushering in the UN’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.” In demonstration of our administration’s commitment to addressing violence against women and girls,
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 25, 2020
The President disclosed that Nigeria is conducting a review of existing laws touching on violence against women and girls to boost the national response.
“We are conducting a review of all the existing laws and policy instruments touching on offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence, to enable us put in place measures that enhance and strengthen the national response.
“Our Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative and other critical stakeholders has also developed a National Tool for Gender-based Violence Data Management in Nigeria.
“The tool is expected to serve as a consolidated database to record and assess the occurrence of GBV during the COVID-19 period and beyond; it is also to document all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria using a single, harmonised data collection tool,” the President stated.
He added that Nigeria remains committed to the eradication of poverty and improving development for women, citing welfare schemes launched by the FG since 2019 which have targeted women.
“Our administration remains committed to eradicating poverty & enhancing development for women & girls. In the last year, over one million Nigerians have been enrolled into National Social Register of poor & vulnerable households to enable them to access needed social assistance.
“In order to address gender-based poverty, we have initiated programmes such as: Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmersmoni under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP. More than half of GEEP beneficiaries so far are women,” he stated.
He added that Nigeria has implemented strategies to improve the quality of life for women and girls.
“Redoubling our efforts to improve access to productive resources for women and girls as well as continue to ensure the protection of fundamental rights,” he added.
What you should know
The World Bank reported in 2013 that the Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2013 (NPC and ICF International 2014) indicated that 28 per cent of women in Nigeria aged 15–49 have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence; 11 percent had experienced phys-ical violence within the 12 months prior to the survey.
Business
Economy on edge as militants blow up Shell/Agip gas pipelines
Attack on Shell/Agip facilities triggers fear of renewed Niger Delta militant activities.
Oil facilities owned by Shell/Agip were attacked on Wednesday by unidentified people in a sign that militant activities may have resumed again in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
Several explosions were heard in the facilities located at the Ikarama community in Yenagoa Bayelsa forcing Shell to shut down the facility. Nigeria faces a precarious economic crunch that cannot afford to be worsened by militant on oil facilities.
READ: Buhari flags off $2.8 billion gas pipeline project, biggest in Nigeria’s history
What they are saying
According to media reports tracked by Nairametrics, a spokesperson from Shell, Michael Adande, confirmed the explosions admitting that the facility was shut down to minimize the impact.
“We have report of an interference on our pipeline about one kilometer from Ikarama Community in Bayelsa State. We immediately shut-in the line and we have informed the regulatory agencies and stakeholders. A joint investigation team led by government officials will determine the cause of the interference,”
READ: NNPC, only Nigerian company to cut losses by N800 billion in one financial year – GMD
Residents of the Ikarama community where the facility is located complained that they were currently battling with air pollution as a result of the incident. This was disclosed by a youth leader of the community, Ben Warder, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.
He said, “The incident resulted in air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak which members of the affected communities are battling to cope with.”
READ: Rwanda set to launch first-of-its-kind Green City worth $4.5 billion
On how the explosion happened on Monday, Warder explained that the residents heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields.
He said, “The site is not far from Ikarama, we heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamites and it was not safe to go near. So, when the situation became quiet we had to trace what happened and it turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were destroyed.”
READ: NDDC working on new master plan for Niger-Delta Region – Akpabio
He lamented that citizens, for several years, have had to cope with years of oil pipeline vandalism in Nigeria’s Niger Delta and that is one of the major challenges oil companies operating in the region.
Why this matters
The National Bureau of Statistics just confirmed Nigeria fell into a second recession in less than 5 years as the impact of Covid-19 and fall in oil prices took a toll on the economy.
- The last time Nigeria fell into a recession, the economy was ravaged by a fall in oil prices but made worse by attacks on oil facilities by Niger Delta Militants. Oil production fell drastically during the pipeline bombings hurting Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflows.
- At the height of the bombings, the exchange rate crashed to over N500/$1 at the black market.
- The protracted series of attacks forced the government to negotiate a peace deal with militants helping Nigeria’s oil production to climb back to 1.8 mbpd.
- If this is a sign of another spate of militant activities, then Nigeria could be set for an even worse economic crunch that could severely hurt the policies of the government.
- Attacks on oil pipelines could hurt Nigeria’s oil production and foreign exchange earnings further denting Nigeria’s external reserves.
READ: Oil prices drop on fears for soft fuel demand
Bottom Line
If this bombing continues, then the exchange rate could crash further at the black market and might even force another round of devaluation.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Business
COVID-19: CACOVID spent N43.27 billion to support 3 key priorities – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has so far incurred an expenditure of N43.27billion on the acquisition of, not only medical equipment and supplies but also food palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians.
The recent press release noted that the funds raised by CACOVID was used to support 3 key priorities – Medical facilities and equipment, food relief programs and communications plans.
The breakdown of the expenditure in the aforementioned areas are:
- Medical Facilities and equipment: In collaboration with other stakeholders, CACOVID developed 39 fully equipped isolation centers across the 36 States of the Country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The sum of N4.19billion was spent in Building Isolation Centers. In addition, medical equipment such as PCR test kits for suspected cases of COVID-19 were procured along with other required medical items at a cost of N9.02billion.
- Food relief programs: As a way of cushioning the impact of the lockdown on vulnerable citizens, CACOVID provided palliatives in the form of essential food items to 1.7million households, which is equivalent to supporting 8 million Nigerians. A total of N28.76billion was spent procuring these food supplies.
- Communication plans: CACOVID also worked to improve awareness in rural communities on the COVID-19 virus, and the measures community health workers and other members of society should take when someone in the community is suspected of having symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. In lieu of this, expenses were incurred on Print, TV, radio, and social media as part of CACOVID communication plans.
Why this matters
The recent disclosure is in line with the principle of accountability and transparency, as the organization seeks to lay bare facts regarding expenditure incurred so far; thereby, nipping in the bud, suspicions and unfounded rumor.
What you should know
Due to the sudden global health challenge (COVID-19), which wreaked havoc on most economies of the world, coupled with declining oil prices and declined government revenue; the Bankers Committee, comprising the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Deposit Money Banks, as well as key stakeholders in the private sector came together to set up an alliance in March 2020, known as the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).
The ultimate objective is working with the government to provide support in areas that would result in improved health and welfare for vulnerable Nigerians.