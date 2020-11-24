Energy
YULETIDE: Petrol scarcity not in sight according to PMS data – PPPRA
Petroleum Products Stock Data compiled by the PPPRA suggests there may not be any fuel scarcity this yuletide season.
It appears petrol scarcity is not in sight, at least during the coming yuletide season and in the foreseeable future.
This is according to the Petroleum Products Stock Data, compiled by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
According to the data available on the PPPRA website, the current stock level of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or gasoline, stands at 2.705billion litres.
- Of the total litres, Land-based Stock accounted for 1.243billion litres, representing 46%.
- Marine Stock accounted for 1.462billion litres, representing 54% litres.
Further checks indicated that NNPC and two other marketer’s association – MOMAN and DAPPMA, are in charge of the product. They operate in five designated areas – Lagos area, Port-Harcourt area, Calabar area, Warri area, and Kaduna area.
- Of the 1.24 billion Land-based Stock, NNPC owns 604.7 million litres, representing 49%.
- DAPPMA owns 545.1 million litres, representing 44%.
- Major Marketers own 93.7 million litres, representing 8%.
Of the Marine stock of 1.46 billion litres,
- 1.25billion litres belongs to NNPC and it’s offshore, while 215.59 million litres is total Jetty at Berth.
- DAPPMA owns 131.38million litres of the total Jetty at Berth, representing 61%.
- Major Marketers own 42.77million litres, representing 20%.
- NNPC owns 41.44million litres, representing 19%.
- Lagos area has the highest closing stock (596.20million litres), followed by Port-Harcourt area (212.43million litres), Warri area (198.29million litres), Calabar area (58.91million litres), and then Kaduna area (57.97million litres).
- As at the release of the data on November 22 by PPPRA, 10 out of 11 vessels discharged the 215.59 million litres at different Jetties, with the other vessel given nomination to discharge.
What this means
With the national average daily consumption of PMS put at 56 million litres, it means the current stock level of 2.71 billion litres will sustain the country for at least 48 days, all things being equal.
The only worry is affordability, considering the recent hike in petrol depot price by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
What you should know
Nairametrics recently reported that the recent adjustment of the ex-depot price of petrol may result in increased pump price of the product. PPMC increased the ex-depot price of the product to N155.17 per litre from N147.67 per litre.
The ex-depot price is the price at which PMS is sold by the PPMC to marketers, which indicates that marketers would be dispensing the product to motorists at a price higher than N155.17 per litre. Hence, the average current pump price of PMS is N170 per litre.
Nigeria imported over 55% of cooking gas consumed in October 2020
55.47% of cooking gas consumed by Nigerians in October 2020 was imported, according to a recent report by the PPPRA.
Nigeria imported 55.47% of cooking gas, known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), consumed in October 2020, with the remaining 44.53% sourced and supplied locally.
This is according to the monthly LPG supply data, provided by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). The data confirmed steady growth in the import of LPG, compared with the previous month (19.6%) and the corresponding period of 2019 (13.2%).
- Data released by the PPPRA indicated that the total quantity of LPG both imported and sourced locally in October 2020 was 123.27 thousand Metric Tonnes in Vacuum (MT (Vac)).
- Out of this, 68.37 thousand MT (Vac) was imported, and 54.90 thousand MT (Vac) was sourced locally.
- Imports grew by 19.6% in October, compared with September and by 13.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
- On the other hand, LPG sourced locally declined by 30.8%, compared with the previous month. However, it grew significantly by 219.3% compared with the corresponding period of 2019.
- NIPCO, with Port of Discharge at BOP, Apapa and PWA, Lagos, was the highest importer of the commodity into the country in October 2020, with 32.67 thousand MT (Vac) of LPG, representing 47.8% of the total import and 26.5% of total LPG supplied in the period under review.
- The other importers, according to the data, includes Matrix Energy, 12.46 thousand MT (Vac); Algasco LPG Services Limited, a subsidiary of Vitol, 13.82 thousand MT (Vac); Prudent, 5.63 thousand MT (Vac); and Hyson, 3.80 thousand MT (Vac).
- The origin of the imported LPG was the USA and Equatorial Guinea. The USA supplied 50.27 thousand MT (Vac), representing 73.5%, while Equatorial Guinea supplied 18.10 thousand MT (Vac), representing 26.5%. Imported LPG was discharged at BOP, Apapa; Matrix Jetty, Warri; PWA, Lagos, and Prudent Energy Jetty, Oghara.
- NIPCO was responsible for 26.42 thousand MT (Vac) of the total 54.90 thousand MT (Vac) sourced locally in October 2020; Algasco sourced 13.20 thousand MT (Vac); Stockgap Fuels Limited sourced 8.19 thousand MT (Vac), and Rainoil sourced 7.08 MT (Vac).
- The origin of the locally sourced LPG was NLNG, Bonny and BRT. NLNG supplied 47.82 thousand MT (Vac), representing 87.1%; while BRT supplied 7.08 thousand MT (Vac) representing 12.9%. Local LPG was discharged at PWA, Lagos; Rainoil Jetty, Lagos; Lister Jetty, Apapa; and Stockgap Jetty, Port Harcourt.
What this means
The 30.8% decline in local supply compared to the previous month is particularly worrying, considering the huge proven gas reserves in the country estimated at over 200 trillion cubic feet.
However, the 219.3% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2019 may mean that all is well. The 55.1% increase in locally sourced LPG from 35.40 thousand MT (Vac) in August to 54.90 thousand MT (Vac) in October 2020 appears to further confirm there may be no cause for alarm.
Notwithstanding the improvement, the country needs to make concerted efforts towards developing facilities and capabilities needed to improve local production of LPG, since it has abundant gas reserves.
What you should know
It may be argued that efforts are being made towards improving on what is currently obtainable. In this context, Nairametrics reported that the country has increased its LPG storage capacity to 69,968 Metric Tonnes. The latest addition being the 8,400 MT Tonnes capacity built by Techno Oil in Kirikiri, Lagos.
Buhari to commission phase 1 of brand new refinery this week
President Buhari is set to commission the first phase of a new petroleum refinery located in Imo State.
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the first phase of a brand new petroleum refinery, which is located at Ibigwe, Imo State and owned by oil and gas integrated firm, Waltersmith Limited, this week.
The Federal Government holds a stake in the refinery, following an investment by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).
This disclosure was made by the presidency through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, November 21, 2020.
The presidency in its tweet post said, “This week President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the first phase of a brand new petroleum refinery by WalterSmith Limited, located at Ibigwe in Imo State. The Nigerian Government holds a stake in the refinery, following an investment by NCDMB.”
The phase 1 of the project is the delivery of 5,000 barrels per day (BPD) Modular capacity refinery that is strategically located near the existing flow station and will process the circa 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) currently produced by the upstream business to the readily available market in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.
This is expected to contribute about 271 million litres of refined products including Diesel, Naptha, HFO and Kerosene annually to the domestic market and create both direct and indirect jobs particularly within the host communities.
The second phase is the delivery of 25,000 BPD crude and condensates refinery; an upgrade on the 5,000bpd modular refinery.
The project is still at an early stage of development but is designed to produce the following products: gasoline, diesel, LPG, kerosene and aviation fuel.
This is a huge boost to the Federal Government’s efforts to increase the country’s refining capacity of petroleum products and stop its importation.
Apart from the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery that is expected to come on stream, there are several other modular refineries that are expected to take off.
NNPC to declare dividend in 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic
NNPC GMD has said that he is hopeful that the corporation will declare dividends in 2020.
The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said that he is hopeful that the corporation will declare dividends in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement from NNPC’s Twitter handle, this was disclosed by Kyari while speaking at an interactive session with the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC), in Abuja on Friday.
READ: Another insurance firm blames COVID-19 for late filing of financial report
He said, “Our vision is that NNPC will become a company of excellence and declare dividends to Nigerians and shareholders. We are optimistic that at the end of 2020, NNPC will declare dividends to Nigerians in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Mr Kyari said that accountability and transparency were key to turning NNPC into an efficient and profit-oriented enterprise.
He said that it was what informed the decision of the corporation to publish its operational and financial reports monthly.
READ: Senate to investigate CBN over non-remittance of over N20 trillion stamp duty charges
Mr Kyari said: “NNPC has never published its audited financial statement in 43 years. We came and started doing that and released the 2018 financial statement. We were not afraid of doing that and there were a lot of criticisms that we lost money in refinery operations and pipeline business.
“We went ahead and published the 2019 audited report and was [sic] able to learn and cut cost and became more efficient. There is no company in the country which has cut its losses within one financial year by N800 billion. We have improved efficiency by cutting 97% in our losses.
READ: NNPC releases audited financial statements, refineries record losses of N154 billion
“These are truly difficult times for our industry. But I am proud to say that we’re able to maintain our obligations to the Federation Account for seven months without any fail despite the huge impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the oil and gas industry,” he said.
This appears to be a departure from the past when the meeting of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee between the Federal Government and State Governments were sometimes stalled due to disagreements over alleged non-remittance of some funds to the Federation Account by the NNPC.
READ: Banks defy headwinds, earn more than N260 billion profits in Q1 2020
