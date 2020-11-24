Business
IITA, MasterCard targets 40,000 young Nigerians for Young Africa Works
Young Nigerians will benefit from IITA’s Young Africa Works project where they will be provided with the opportunity to grow their businesses.
IITA has disclosed that over 40,000 young Nigerians will benefit from Young Africa Works – a project training program with a special focus on skills development, decent employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities to secure work in agri-food value chains for the next five years.
This disclosure was made in a press release issued by Katherine Lopez, the Institute’s Head of Communication, on Monday the 23rd of November 2020.
The project training program is an initiative birthed from the partnership between Mastercard Foundation and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture through the Young Africa Works – IITA Project.
The Young Africa Works – IITA Project, has been launched through a call for application to young women and men between 18 and 35 years, living in Lagos, Kano, or Kaduna.
This will provide young people with the opportunity to grow their businesses, focusing on agribusiness development and mentoring on modern farming and value addition techniques.
Through this project, young people will also be exposed to agriculture, product marketing skills, market linkages, and career orientation through job placements and internship opportunities.
What they are saying
Speaking about the importance of the project and the relevance of agriculture in creating opportunities for young people, Chidinma Lawanson, Country Head for Nigeria, Mastercard Foundation, said that agriculture is among the most viable potential source of employment for young people in Africa.
“The Young Africa Works partnership with IITA will make the agricultural sector more attractive to young people, particularly women, by providing skills training in the agriculture value chain for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.”
Why this matters
The project is expected to bridge the gap in establishing viable agri-business enterprises between youths and potential employers in the agricultural sector.
The initiative is expected to support young women – 70% of all participants, with the special opportunity to enhance their participation and adopt entrepreneurship.
In highlighting women’s participation, the training and the project seeks to create productive partnerships between young men and women and apply a gender-based approach to address some of the challenges faced by young women in the agri-business sector in Nigeria.
What this means
Participants will acquire both business and soft skills that will facilitate their integration into the professional field, as this year’s training will cover the following value chains: maize, soybean, rice, horticulture, orange-fleshed sweet potato, groundnut, aquaculture, and poultry.
What you should know
In May, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to start the Young Africa Works – IITA Project, an innovative approach to agri-business training and start-up for Nigeria’s young people.
This project was developed in consultation with young people, policymakers, educators, and entrepreneurs, as part of the Mastercard Foundation’s strategy to enable 30 million young people in Africa to access dignified and fulfilling work over the next 10 years.
To start an application, visit www.youthagripreneurs.org/young-africa-works-iita
FIRS rakes in N4.178 trillion revenue, achieves 98.6% of revenue target
FIRS has raked in the total sum of N4.178 trillion as revenue out of the personal target of N4.239 trillion.
The Federal Inland Revenue Service has raked in the total sum of N4.178 trillion as revenue out of the personal target of N4.239 trillion – 98.6% of the revenue goal for the year.
This is according to a tweet by an aide to President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, via her verified Twitter handle, as seen by Nairametrics.
Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Mamman Nami says the agency has raked in ₦4.178T revenue out of d ₦4.239T target it set for itself -News
Meanwhile, @MBuhari exempted those on minimum wages & those who run small businesses from paying tax
That's more money in their pockets pic.twitter.com/2HtW5bTkEr
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 24, 2020
Commenting on the recent development, Lauretta Onochie said: “Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Mamman Nami says the agency has raked in ₦4.178T revenue out of the ₦4.239T target it set for itself -News.
“Meanwhile, @MBuhari exempted those on minimum wages & those who run small businesses from paying tax. That’s more money in their pockets.”
Why it matters
Following the instability in the oil market and the recession that the country has found itself in, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is pertinent to explore other alternative sources of income, like taxation. This sort of news is also a cheering one, especially as it is in line with the present administration’s goal of creating viable alternative sources of revenue for the country.
What this means
With some weeks to go before the year ends, the result so far indicates that the agency has been proactive and worked assiduously well to achieve its objective. Attaining 98.6% of its target is no mere feat.
FG to buy only locally assembled vehicles for its use
The FG has disclosed plans to buy only locally assembled cars rather than imported foreign ones.
The Federal Government has announced plans to buy only locally assembled cars and discontinue the purchase of imported foreign ones for its use, as part of its bid to promote its policy on the local auto industry.
According to a report by Punch, this was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari in a speech delivered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the opening session of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Conference themed: “Building Partnerships for Resilience”
Osinbajo also explained that the Federal Government would buy locally assembled cars rather than imported foreign ones.
In his response on the issue of import duties which was raised at the summit during his presentation, the Vice President explained that the reduction of import duty on vehicles would help reduce the cost of transportation.
Osinbajo said, “The point of the reduction in levies on motor vehicles, commercial vehicles for transportation is to reduce the cost of transportation by reducing the cost of vehicles.
“With subsidy removal and the increase in fuel price and the pass-through to food prices, transportation costs had to be reduced. Now the automotive policy is directed at localizing the production of vehicles.
“So, the logic was to increase the duty and levies, so that local production becomes more competitive. But the annual demand for vehicles is about 720,000 vehicles per year. Actual local production is 14,000 vehicles a year.”
Osinbajo pointed out that the country’s local production capacity is grossly inadequate to meet serious national needs and this would ultimately lead to higher prices of vehicles and more pressure on other sectors of the economy that depends on transportation.
It can be recalled that in one of her outings, the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, revealed that the major cause of the increase in inflation rate in the country is increased transportation costs.
Osinbajo, however, stated that the government was not giving up on the local auto industry.
“Two important things to note, the first is that we still have a relatively high duty at 35 per cent; So, there is still a disincentive for importation,” he said.
He added that the government was also promoting a policy of buying only locally manufactured cars. “The introduction of a new automotive policy in 2013, which is currently up for review, was geared towards discouraging the importation of wholly assembled automobiles and encouraging local production. It specifically allows local assembly plants to import completely knocked down vehicles at 0% import duty and semi-knocked down vehicles at 5% import duty, while importers will pay 70% on new and fairly used vehicles.”
Beneficiaries of TraderMoni, others advised to repay their loans to get higher loans
Beneficiaries of GEEP have been advised to repay their loan to enable them get a higher loan and access to other products.
Beneficiaries of TraderMoni, FarmerMoni, MarketMoni under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) have been urged to repay their loans in order to enable them to get a higher loan and to have access to other GEEP products.
The disclosure was revealed through a verified tweet by the government agency, as seen by Nairametrics. The call is also sequel to concerns over the repayment of the empowerment funds as stipulated in the terms and condition of disbursement
Beneficiaries are advised to repay their loan to enable them get a higher loan, and to have access to other GEEP products. #GEEP #tradermoni #marketmoni #farmermoni pic.twitter.com/ffOgT3tZCZ
— GEEP (MarketMoni, TraderMoni, FarmerMoni) (@geep_ng) November 24, 2020
What they are saying
In response to the concerns and as a way of encouraging beneficiaries to comply, the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) through its verified tweet said: “Beneficiaries are advised to repay their loan to enable them to get a higher loan, and to have access to other GEEP products.”
How to repay the loan: The agency outlined practical steps for the repayment of these loans, which include;
Step 1: To repay the loans, beneficiaries were urged to walk into any of the listed banks; GTB, UBA, Ecobank, Union Bank, Stanbic, Sterling, Wema, Fidelity, Heritage, Jaiz.
Step 2: Beneficiaries are instructed to report to any of the aforementioned banks, telling them that you would like to pay your ‘’BOI-GEEP’’ loan on PayDirect.
Step 3: Give them your phone number and the amount that you would like to pay.
What you should know
The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and Africa’s largest microcredit scheme, 100% digitized. One of its products is the BOI-GEEP loan scheme, a Social Intervention Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government of Nigeria, executed by the Bank of Industry (BOI), a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. The interest-free loans range between N10,000 and N100,000 for owners of microenterprises.
The BOI-GEEP scheme extends to the MarketMoni, FarmerMoni, and TraderMoni.