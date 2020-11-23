Trading club in Nigeria for US stock investors

30%Club, a trading club created for modern-day investors, wants every Millennial and Gen Z to invest in US Stocks. The club aims to be the go-to platform for educational and advisory resources for stocks and crypto investing. By breaking the knowledge barrier, we serve as a learning bridge for anyone looking to trade these markets. The US Stock market is the largest in the world and so every shrewd investor wants a slice of it. Now anyone can invest on any of the three regulated US Investment apps in Nigeria.

Thanks to the recent wave of fintech startups innovating brokerage services, tech-savvy millennials now have seamless and affordable access to the US stock markets. The timely introduction of Fractional Shares means folks can invest just $10 in their favourite companies effortlessly, from their smartphones. This new breed of enthusiastic investors will be naturally overwhelmed with the technical jargon and confusing terms, so there is a need for an educational bridge.

The clubs’ mission is to simplify complex financial information and decisions so that individuals have the confidence to trade & invest better.

Business Data Analyst Femi Adeoye notes that according to the data, amateur, retail investors have flooded into the US stock market in droves this year, with popular apps in the States reporting huge spikes in younger users.

Mirroring the trend in America, globally first-time investors in Asia, Latin America and Nigeria are trading popular stocks like Amazon & Apple, as well as Tesla, Zoom and high-growth companies.

Users who sign-up with 30%Club have access to a dashboard with educational content, real-time market data, charting tools, instructional videos and podcasts. The platform is free for all to sign up while premium members are charged a fee for access to market intelligence from a few pros like Jim Cramer.

The club is non-custodial which means members handle & manage their capital personally. 30%Club does not invest nor trade on behalf of the public.

Trading is the new cool.

Seyi Atere-Roberts, the clubs’ founder, believes there will be a gradual explosion in active trading among young folks, even though this may begin as a side-hobby or hustle, with a potential for appetite to significantly increase as a regular monthly income. DIY Investing will become the norm, especially with the rising number of investment schemes failing to deliver their promised returns.

We aim to guide the new generation of investors by providing a simplified learning experience. We implore our members to allocate most of their capital to long-term investing in solid Stocks, ETFs & Bitcoin while the rest to trading trends and momentum. The power of compounding ensures their long term portfolio grows exponentially while their trading portfolio profits from short-term trends bringing in additional monthly income. Investing is a lifelong lifestyle, trading is the new cool and investing in these fascinating assets is going to be as common as TikTok within the next decade.

You can learn the basics in an hour on our simplified Podcast and holla on Twitter or Facebook