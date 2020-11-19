Commodities
Gold prices tumble, U.S dollar up
At about 6.11 am West African time, Gold futures lost about 0.39% to trade at $1866/ounce.
The yellow metal was down at the fourth trading session in London. The selling pressure seen lately in the gold market is coming on macros revealing Pfizer’s safety data to advance its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval, coupled with the U.S dollar rebounding up.
At about 6.15 am West African time, Gold futures lost about 0.41% to trade at $1866.20/ounce.
What this means
The rebound seen lately in the U.S dollar has helped diminish appetite for the precious metal with the U.S dollar rising, as global investors move from stocks to the more risk-averse asset. A stronger U.S dollar makes the yellow metal more expensive for holders in other major currencies.
Adding more woes to gold bulls include reports from Pfizer/BioNTechvaccine team that they have enough safety data to advance their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval within days.
What you should know:
- Global Investors buy the hard safe haven asset mainly to hedge against inflation and for wealth preservation.
- Gold traders, global investors also consider buying gold as a way of diversifying risk, via using futures contracts and derivatives.
What they are saying
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing reports affecting the precious metal market.
“Gold markets remain pretty stagnant, but the buy on dip mentality still prevails with US Fed Chair Powell and Vice Chair Clarida sticking to script this week. Both acknowledge the surge in coronavirus cases is a big concern for an economic recovery that still has a “long way to go” and the economy will continue to need support from fiscal and monetary policy.”
Bottom Line
Nairametrics doesn’t have much of a salient view on the yellow metal in the near term, as other riskier assets (Stocks, Cryptos) are lighting up more distinctively for the eventual 2021 reflation tick up, which has lesser issues about the concerns of rising U.S Treasury yields.
Commodities
Oil prices drop on fears for soft fuel demand
Oil prices slid downwards at the mid-week trading session due to fears for soft fuel demand.
Crude oil prices dwindled lower at the mid-week trading session. The losses are coming on fears for soft fuel demand and a potential concern that the energy market seems to be heading to saturation point. However, hopes that the oil cartel group will delay a planned increase in oil output curbed deeper losses.
- At the time of writing this report Brent crude futures traded at around $43.61/barrel, losing about 0.3%.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost about 0.6%, to trade at $41.18 a barrel.
The major macro attributed to significant sell-offs seen at the energy market include data retrieved from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showing U.S. crude inventories gained 4.2 million barrels last week, well above oil experts forecasts in a Reuters poll for a build of 1.7 million barrels.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, elaborated on the fundamentals weighing on oil prices at the moment.
“While OPEC+ can extend the current cuts at its next full meeting on Nov. 30, it may well be viewed as a disappointment that we did not hear something more explicit today, especially in the context of a market that, on the margin, is still hopeful that additional cuts in 2021 will be at least put on the table.
“Oil had that sinking feeling again after the API reported an unexpectedly larger inventory build than anticipated. With the market focusing on the ultimate inventory fixer, OPEC+ month-end meeting, the post API sell-off was muted even when considering the slight disappointment from zero forward guidance from the JMMC.”
Bottom Line
Oil markets have leaked a bit lower in line with general risk sentiment. However, markets are no worse for the wares as yesterday’s bounce on Moderna’s vaccine is still providing a favorable tailwind along the curve.
Commodities
COVID-19 vaccines trigger oil prices up
Brent oil futures broke above $44/ barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.60% to trade at $41.59/barrel
Crude oil prices rallied impressively higher. Oil bulls are roaring hard on reports showing multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers delivered positive outcomes on their progress.
- At the time of filing this report, Brent oil futures broke above $44/barrel.
- West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.60% to trade at $41.59/barrel.
Moderna Inc. recently disclosed its candidate mRNA-1273 has considerably greater efficacy and better storage conditions than its arch American rivals, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech product, BNT162b, raising hopes that the days of COVID-19 pandemic are now numbered.
Such macro is triggering oil bulls to break their old resistance level with oil traders pinning their hopes on a rise in energy demand for 2021.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, also attributed the gains seen lately to macros coming from COVID-19 vaccines, triggering more risk-taking.
“It has been a solid start to the week for oil markets, reflecting the vaccine tailwind driving strong risk appetite across all assets.
“Although, COVID-19 cases continue to mount, the economic impact at present appears lessened by low desire to return economies to full lockdown – the incoming Biden team indicated as much at the weekend, flagging its preference for targeted measures.
“On the supply side, the Baker Hughes rig count showed a +10 w/w build to 236, continues to advance off the lows but is still very far below the ~400 needed to maintain production in the lower 48. Still, sentiment around the short-term oil price will be determined by COVID-19 demand effects and OPEC+ actions to offset them. At the same time, the longer-term market is a vaccine-driven one.”
Bottom line
It is fair to say that the surprising news coming out from the world-leading COVID-19 vaccine markers viewing through the lens of oil markets, there are good chances of social mobility returning close to the pre-COVID-19 era later in 2021, thereby boosting the already weakened energy demand prevailing around the world.
Commodities
Oil prices Up, OPEC+ continue to limit output
Brent crude futures were up 1.1% and priced at $43.21 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude was priced at $40.66 a barrel, up by1.32%.
Oil prices started the first trading week bullish. Oil bulls recouped some losses recorded at the previous session amid high hopes that OPEC+ will continue to limit output in order to curb fears on weaker soft demand, coupled with concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be out of control.
- At the early session in Asia, Brent Crude futures were up 1.1% and priced at $43.21 a barrel, while the U.S based oil contract, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, for December was priced at $40.66 a barrel – up by 1.32%.
Both oil benchmarks contracts ticked up by more than 8% last week on high hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, coupled with strong reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies including Russia, that it will stick to lower output early next year in order to keep energy prices relatively attractive.
OPEC+, in present terms, has reduced oil output by about 7.7 million barrels per day, with a compliance rate seen at 101% in October, greatly attributed to the Saudi Energy Minister, nicknamed “Oil Sherriff” as he battles oil speculators and keeps wary over oil producers.
OPEC+ is scheduled to hold its ministerial committee this Tuesday, which could elaborate on changes to oil output quotas when all the ministers meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
What they are saying
With a well-detailed analysis on the black fossil market, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the macros oil traders are riding on presently.
“All the while, oil prices are still riding the vaccine tailwinds supported by OPEC + backstops, as the two sturdy backstops are ruling out of the more worrying demand and price collapse scenarios.
“Last week traders speculated that the US could move into very rigid lockdowns over the holiday season, impacting road fuel demand over Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we are seeing some of those shorts give way at the open, as traders back some of those US lockdown worries and oil is climbing a bit.”
Bottom line
Oil traders are looking for the same trading patterns this week as last week, where optimism around key resistance levels quickly ebbs to pandemic realities. It is hard to escape the current virus realities when it comes to the prompt oil market prices.