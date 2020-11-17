FG to establish Infrastructure company for critical investments in projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of an infrastructure company that will be wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in the country.

This disclosure was made through a tweet post by the Presidency on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

According to the statement, the infrastructure company is expected to raise funds for this responsibility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Pension Funds, as well as local and foreign private sector development financiers.

The Presidency in the tweet post said, “President Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria. This Infrastructure company will raise funding from Central bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.”

The president pointed out that the initiative will bridge the infrastructure deficit and is also implementing innovative financial strategies to pull in private sector investment.

He further disclosed that the company which was recently approved will become a world-class infrastructure development vehicle wholly focused on making critical infrastructure investments in Nigeria.

This initiative by the Federal Government is coming at a time where there is a huge infrastructure deficit in the country, some of which are ongoing. Some of the sectors where this infrastructure deficit exists include, transportation, aviation, amongst others